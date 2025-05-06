WNBA DFS
WNBA Fantasy Basketball 2025: First-Round Mock Draft

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on May 6, 2025
On the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball YouTube page, Jason Shebilske and Kirien Sprecher discuss a WNBA Fantasy Basketball First-Round Mock Draft, including when to take Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Here's a short overview of the players discussed in the video for the 2025 season:

WNBA Fantasy Mock Draft Consensus No. 1

  • A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
    • The three-time MVP is coming off her most statistically dominant season yet and shows no signs of slowing down.  

WNBA Fantasy Mock Draft Tier 1B

WNBA Fantasy Mock Draft Tier 2

Other WNBA Fantasy Basketball Draft Tips

  • Prioritizing forwards per ESPN's lineup format
  • Which old superstar to avoid
  • Which young superstar to target

WNBA Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:


The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
