Top 75 Fantasy WNBA Players: Rankings & Tiers for the 2025 Season

Top 75 Fantasy WNBA Player Rankings for 2025

As the NBA playoffs roll on, WNBA training camps have opened, and the regular season is just over two weeks away. After Caitlin Clark's electric rookie season last year, she's risen into the upper echelon of WNBA talent ahead of the 2025 season, while Paige Bueckers highlights this year's rookie class.

Fantasy managers looking to prepare for drafts can use RotoWire's fantasy WNBA rankings and check out our fantasy WNBA projections ahead of the expanded 44-game season. As training camp progresses, be sure to monitor RotoWire fantasy WNBA player news for the most up-to-date coverage of developments around the league.

Tier 1: Top Fantasy WNBA Players for 2025

1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

2. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

3. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

For the past few years, the top tier of fantasy WNBA options included just two names -- Wilson and Stewart. Those two players are still dominant, but Clark proved in 2024 that she can handle a significant role at the professional level, showcasing elite scoring and passing abilities, even while playing alongside other stars like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Wilson is still my clear top option in this year's fantasy drafts, but Clark certainly deserves consideration within the top three picks.

Tier 2: Elite First-Round Talent in Fantasy WNBA Drafts

4. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

6. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

7. Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

While fantasy managers with a Top 3 pick will have an opportunity to land an MVP candidate, the next few picks in the first round have also proven to be capable of producing elite fantasy results. I strongly considered putting Collier in Tier 1 after she averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game during the regular season last year. However, she made just 34 regular-season appearances and has had some slight availability concerns in recent seasons. Those concerns aren't enough to downgrade her much in fantasy drafts, but it's enough for me to consider her part of the second tier within the rankings, albeit as the top player in the tier.

Tier 3: Key Frontcourt Options to Target in Fantasy WNBA

8. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

9. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

10. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

11. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

12. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

As I'll consistently preach with regard to fantasy WNBA, prioritizing forwards is important since standard ESPN lineups are comprised of two guard spots, three forward/center spots and one utility spot. It's still possible to find solid frontcourt talent in the middle rounds, but this group of five players is made up of exclusively forwards, while there will be plenty of guards available within the next few rounds.

Tier 4: Impact of Team Changes on Fantasy WNBA Players

13. Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces

14. Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

15. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

16. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

17. Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

18. DeWanna Bonner, Indiana Fever

19. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

The fourth tier is made up of more guards than the top three tiers, and it also includes several players who changed teams either this winter or last winter. All of these players have plenty of upside, but most have displayed more inconsistency in recent years and have some question marks heading into 2025, either due to their change in teams or due to the new-look lineups around them. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to draft these players ahead of the season, but there could be a handful of lackluster performances sprinkled in throughout the year.

Tier 5: Assessing High Upside Players with Injury Concerns

20. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

21. Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

22. Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

23. Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

24. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

25. Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun

26. Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever

27. Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream

28. Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx

29. Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty

This is quite a large tier, especially compared to some of the top tiers, but most of the players have something in common -- they have some question marks heading into 2025. For Bueckers, how will she adjust to the professional level? Will her collegiate injury concerns impact her availability in the WNBA? For players like Sabally, Howard, Jones and Cloud, how will they perform with their new teams? These players still have upside, but their lackluster performances have tended to be slightly more frequent than those in the tiers above them.

Tier 6: Consistent Contributors in WNBA Fantasy

30. Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx

31. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

32. Jordin Canada, Atlanta Dream

33. Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics

34. Brittney Griner, Atlanta Dream

35. Ariel Atkins, Chicago Sky

36. Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

37. Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings

38. Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

This tier is comprised of players who generally provide fantasy managers with consistent production, but their upside has been slightly limited, especially in recent seasons. For example, Griner and Charles were once regarded as among the top centers in the WNBA, and while their talent still shows through with both players, they will be playing for new teams in 2025 and have carried slightly more fantasy risk over the past few years. These players are still generally safer options than those in Tier 7, but their dominant performances can occasionally be sporadic.

Tier 7: High-Risk, High-Reward Players

39. NaLyssa Smith, Dallas Wings

40. DiJonai Carrington, Dallas Wings

41. Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

42. Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

43. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

44. Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty

45. Aneesah Morrow, Connecticut Sun

46. Azura Stevens, Los Angeles Sparks

47. Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics

48. Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky

49. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

Highlighted by Smith, this tier is where fantasy managers face some risk when making picks. However, along with that risk comes some potentially league-winning upside. Most of these players are on the younger side and are in different environments this season. Smith showed promise in the first few years of her career but saw her role decline in 2024, which turned out to be her final year in Indiana. Some of these players also carry injury risk -- notably Brink, who continues to recover from a torn ACL. Still, if they're available for most of the season, they'll provide plenty of value to fantasy managers.

Tier 8: Inconsistent Players with Upside

50. Julie Vanloo, Golden State Valkyries

51. Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm

52. Stefanie Dolson, Washington Mystics

53. Sophie Cunningham, Indiana Fever

54. Dominique Malonga, Seattle Storm

55. Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

56. Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

57. Natasha Mack, Phoenix Mercury

58. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

59. Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

While Tier 7 contained many players who were generally productive while carrying some risk, Tier 8 includes several players who are increasingly risky with slightly less production. Vanloo is the first player from the Valkyries in the rankings. While players for the league's newest franchise are difficult to project, there will presumably be an opportunity for fantasy value for those who ultimately claim prominent roles. However, amid the upside of the Valkyries, players like Vandersloot and Austin have struggled to get things going in recent years due to age and injury concerns, respectively.

Tier 9: Late-Round Fliers in Fantasy WNBA

60. Tyasha Harris, Dallas Wings

61. Monique Billings, Golden State Valkyries

62. Bridget Carleton, Minnesota Lynx

63. Myisha Hines-Allen, Dallas Wings

64. Isabelle Harrison, New York Liberty

65. Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries

66. Alysha Clark, Seattle Storm

67. Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever

68. Sami Whitcomb, Phoenix Mercury

69. Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings

70. Rebecca Allen, Chicago Sky

71. Dana Evans, Las Vegas Aces

72. Kia Nurse, Chicago Sky

73. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Atlanta Dream

74. Jacy Sheldon, Connecticut Sun

75. Odyssey Sims, Los Angeles Sparks

While there is still ample talent among the final tier of players, these options will likely profile more as streaming options as the season progresses. Streaming in fantasy WNBA leagues is especially valuable since standard ESPN leagues score using head-to-head points and don't deduct points for turnovers, so there is no downside to starting as many players as possible in a given week. Some of the players in Tier 9 could provide some season-long value, but fantasy managers should be prepared to part with these players in favor of players from the waiver wire early in the season. The players in this tier still have more fantasy potential than some of the players below them in the rankings, but most of the options at this point will be marred by inconsistency.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.