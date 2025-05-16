Top WNBA Betting Picks for Opening Night: Best Bets and Insights

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

The WNBA regular season begins with three games on Friday's slate. Several teams playing Friday underwent significant roster turnover during the offseason, and several teams are also dealing with absences that should help to create value in betting lines.

Best WNBA Picks and Props for Key Matchups

Rhyne Howard Under 17.5 Points (-105) at Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:50 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: I think Howard is awesome, and she's going to have a great season. I also think the Mystics are going to be at the bottom of the standings. However, Howard eclipsed this mark only 11 times last year, and none came against Washington. In four games against the Mystics, Howard totaled only 52 points -- Atlanta and Washington split the season series. I expect the Dream to feed newcomers Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner in their debuts and cruise to victory, so there won't be much need for Howard to force things offensively.

Emily Engstler Over 9.5 Points (+110) vs. Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: When the Mystics are healthy, Engstler will likely be a top option off the bench, but with both Aaliyah Edwards and Shakira Austin ruled out, she's expected to get the start. In three games as a starter last season, Engstler averaged 10.7 points per game. She needed only 18 minutes of action to score 9 points in a preseason matchup with Atlanta. Washington traded away last year's leading scorer, Ariel Atkins, this offseason, and with Austin also out, the Mystics will need to find scoring from someone other than Brittney Sykes, making Engstler, Stefanie Dolson (+100) and Kiki Iriafen (-115) all tempting bets with their lines set at 9.5.

Arike Ogunbowale Over 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-114) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Most eyes will be on Paige Bueckers during Friday's Opening Night matchup as she makes her WNBA debut, but Ogunbowale shouldn't be overlooked. The addition of Bueckers in the backcourt should help create additional opportunities for Ogunbowale, who ranked second in the WNBA with 22.2 points per game last year while also averaging a career-high 4.6 rebounds per game. She hit the over on this combo in all three of her appearances against the Lynx last year, and I expect that she'll be able to do so again Friday despite a new-look roster around her.

Napheesa Collier Over 34.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) at Dallas Wings

BetMGM, 2:38 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: First, we're getting a friendly line here, as essentially every other book or pick'em site has Collier at 35.5 or even 36.5. This is also a game the Lynx are expected to win against a mid-to-lower-tier opponent in the Wings, and a team that Collier had two of her best games against last year (24/14/4; 29/11/4). Also, Minnesota will be down Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith, who combined to average 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists last season. That should result in an increased usage rate for Collier relative to what we expect when everyone is healthy.

Golden State Valkyries +6 vs. Los Angeles Sparks (-112)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Valkyries aren't expected to make a significant splash during their first season in the WNBA, as evidenced by the fact that they have the league's lowest expected win total at 8.5 wins. However, they lost to the Sparks by one point during the preseason opener before taking down the Mercury in their second and final preseason matchup. I usually try not to read too much into preseason results, but I think it's worth examining with a new franchise ahead of Opening Night. There should be plenty of energy in the Chase Center on Opening Night, and I think that Golden State will at least be able to keep the game close in front of the home crowd.

Odyssey Sims Over 8.5 Points (-102) at Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sims didn't have a starting role during the Sparks' lone preseason matchup against the Valkyries, but she recorded 11 points in 20 minutes off the bench. She joined Los Angeles after the Olympic break last year and averaged 9.8 points per game with her new team. The Sparks also waived Aari McDonald ahead of the regular season, signaling that Sims and Rae Burrell should have increased opportunities to complement Kelsey Plum's production in the backcourt. Even if Burrell starts over Sims on Friday, Sims led the Sparks with 12 field-goal attempts during the team's preseason matchup, and she should see ample scoring opportunities on Opening Night.