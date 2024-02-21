MLB Futures: Making the Pitch for Our Favorite MVP Frontrunners

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

The 2023 season saw Shohei Ohtani take home MVP honors in the American League, while Ronald Acuna Jr. won the award in the National League. Neither player faced much competition, as they enjoyed spectacular seasons.

Ohtani, despite missing time at the end of 2023 due to injury, continued his greatness on the mound and at the plate. Acuna utilized his unparalleled combination of speed and power to terrorize opponents in the NL.

However, Ohtani is now also a National Leaguer after he signed a historic contract with the Dodgers in December. Ohtani, though, won't have the advantage of being a two-way player this season, as he'll be limited to designated hitter duty while he recovers from elbow surgery.

As a result, the NL and AL MVPs are up for grabs. Ohtani and Acuna are certainly still strong contenders, but they'll face plenty of strong challengers. Meanwhile, the AL MVP race could be even more wide open with Ohtani no longer in the picture.

This article will offer an elevator pitch for 11 of the top candidates in the American League and 11 more in the National League. Odds featured below are the best available odds displayed on our AL MVP and NL MVP futures pages, which feature even longer lists of all the leading candidates.

American League MVP Favorites

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (+550)

Judge needs to be mentioned at the top of the AL pool. He won the 2022 AL MVP award and would have been in the conversation once again in 2023 if it wasn't for an injury. He's one of the best players in the sport and receives no shortage of attention on the New York Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (+950)

Alvarez is known for his power, but he's an all-around terrific hitter. The Astros have also become one of the most talked-about teams given their consistency over the past several seasons, so he's sure to receive plenty of media attention.

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (+1000)

Seager probably would have won the MVP last season if it wasn't for Shohei Ohtani. He performed well despite missing some time with an injury, and of course went on to lead the Texas Rangers to a World Series victory. His readiness for Opening Day is at risk this year due to sports hernia surgery, however.

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (+2000)

Henderson was terrific in 2023, forming one of baseball's best young duo's alongside Adley Rutschman (more on him in a minute). The talented infielder took home AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and it won't be long before he wins an MVP award if he continues his upward trajectory.

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (+2000)

Witt signed a long-term extension with Kansas City this offseason. The Royals are clearly building around the young shortstop, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023. The Royals are poised to improve in 2024, and if Kansas City can make a playoff run in a weak AL Central, Witt should receive serious MVP consideration.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (+2200)

Trout always has a chance to win MVP, if he can just stay on the field. Injuries have impacted his playing time in recent seasons, but he features arguably the highest ceiling in baseball. If Trout can manage to play at least 130 or more games, he'll be in the MVP race.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (+2200)

Guerrero had a down year in 2023. Still, he's capable of recording big numbers and the Blue Jays are expecting to make a playoff run. If Guerrero can rebound in his age-25 season, it would not be surprising to see him earn his first MVP award.

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians (+2500)

Ramirez is seemingly always in the MVP race but has yet to win the award. The Guardians star has improved his defense at third base, steals bases at a high level and offers power from both sides of the plate. Perhaps Ramirez will finally win the award in 2024, but playing for Cleveland doesn't help him receive the most attention from a national standpoint.

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (+2500)

Formerly a top prospect, Rutschman has already emerged as a star. The Orioles had the American League's best record in 2023, and their catcher could win the award if they do so again this year, especially if he can become more of a power threat moving forward. If he improves on his total of 20 home runs from last season, Rutschman could win the AL MVP.

Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins (+4000)

Lewis was a very highly-regarded prospect whose path to to the big leagues was derailed multiple times by injuries. He's only played in 70 career MLB games, but has impressed during that span. Lewis has a chance to become a superstar, and if he's able to play a full season in 2024, he should be in the MVP conversation, especially with the Twins again the frontrunners for the AL Central.

Luis Robert Jr, Chicago White Sox (+6000)

Robert has featured breakout potential for years, but it finally all came to fruition in 2023. Injuries unfortunately limited him to begin his career, but Robert was able to play in 145 games last year and made the most of his time on the field, hitting 38 homers and stealing 20 bases.

National League MVP Favorites

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves (+550)

Acuna won the NL MVP in 2023. He offers power and speed from the right side of the plate. When Acuna has been healthy in his career, he's been one of the most reliable and consistent superstars in the entire sport. It's difficult to believe that Acuna is still only 26 years old. He's arguably the best player in the game and is set to lead one of the strongest teams in the NL once again in 2024.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (+650)

Betts finished second in NL MVP voting in 2023. He is going to play second base in 2024, which is something he's seemingly wanted to do for a while now. Perhaps it will help him feel more comfortable and lead to even more improved statistics, an intimidating thought for pitchers following Betts' tremendous 2023 season. At the very least, it adds a narrative boost to his case.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (+950)

Ohtani is a fantastic hitter and should still have a strong case for MVP, but his chances take a big hit this year since he won't have the advantage of pitching as well. Ohtani will need to perform at an elite level offensively to compete with other National League stars for the award, though that shouldn't be a problem for a player who has done nothing but smash the baseball over the years.

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (+1200)

Freeman was also in the MVP race a season ago. He's a pure hitter who excels at driving the ball all over the diamond. Freeman has been consistent throughout his career and that shouldn't change in 2024, and adding Ohtani to the lineup should boost Freeman's numbers even further.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (+1200)

Harper had a late start to the 2023 season after returning from Tommy John surgery, but he'll be involved from the start this year. He's hits in the middle of a loaded Phillies lineup, which forces pitchers to attack him, and if the Phillies manage to hunt down Atlanta for the division lead, the face of their team will certainly earn MVP votes.

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (+1400)

Olson always swings for the fences and when he connects the ball goes a long way. He's had strikeout concerns at times in his career, but when he keeps the whiffs under control, he produces power numbers like the 54 homers and 139 RBI he managed last season.

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks (+2200)

Carroll was an exciting prospect heading into 2023 and lived up to expectations right away. Not only did he make the All-Star team and win the NL Rookie of the Year award, but Carroll led the Diamondbacks to the World Series. He also finished fifth in MVP voting, so a modest step forward in his second full season could make him one of the favorites.

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals (+4000)

Goldschmidt is entering a contract season. He's coming off a down year and is 36 years old, but we have seen stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have historic seasons before entering free agency. This could be Goldchmidt's final opportunity to receive a lucrative contract in free agency, so he should be even more motivated to produce big numbers.

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (+4000)

Arenado didn't have his best season in 2023, but he's an elite defensive third baseman who usually records some of the best offensive numbers in baseball. The Cardinals should rebound in 2024 following their down 2023 campaign, and if Arenado rebounds along with them, he could be in the MVP mix.

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (+10000)

De La Cruz caught the entire MLB world's attention with his fast start in 2023. He struggled as the season went on, but still stole an impressive 35 bases across just 98 games played and flashed signs of stardom at the plate. His odds reflect the fact that his bat still has a ways to go, but he could emerge as one of the favorites if he develops quickly in his second MLB season.

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals (+20000)

Walker showed signs of his potential in 117 games last year and has one of the highest-ceilings among young players in the sport. At 21 years old, Walker could emerge as a true superstar within the next couple of years. Like De La Cruz, his best MVP chances are likely still a year or two away, but he could earn MVP consideration with a strong second year at the big-league level.