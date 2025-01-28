Who Is Performing the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show?

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Though the Rams and Chargers couldn't break through in this year's NFL playoffs, there will be a definite West Coast flair at this year's Super Bowl 59 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Influential hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar will perform in the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, adding another layer of excitement to the pinnacle of the football season

the bonus bets available can be placed before, during, and after Kendrick Lamar goes on stage in between halves between the Chiefs and Eagles.

the Chiefs are looking for an unprecedented Super Bowl threepeat while the Eagles are looking for their second title in eight seasons.

It won't be the first time Kendrick Lamar has taken the stage on football's biggest day as he previously served as a secondary act during Super Bowl 57 – at the initial Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup in Glendale, Ariz. Lamar will have the spotlight on him this time around and will bring on pop sensation SZA, who will be touring with Lamar this spring.

could have odds on which song Lamar will play first, whether he'll mention Drake and their ongoing feud, and how long his set will run.

It doesn't get bigger in terms of NFL betting than the Super Bowl, and this year's version will be no different. With more than 30 U.S. states touting legalized online sports betting, Feb. 9 will be the busiest sports betting day of the calendar year.

That also means that NFL betting promos will be plentiful, with all of the industry's leading operators providing unique welcome bonuses that increase potential payouts on the first wagers that new bettors place. These range from guaranteed bonus bets to insurance on the first real-money wager you place, and we expect that there will be Super Bowl-themed offers delivered in the coming weeks.

There are literally hundreds of NFL odds for bettors to choose from. These range from traditional wagers like moneylines, point spreads and totals and also include a number of player props such as Super Bowl MVP odds and more. If you can dream it, it's likely you can bet on it thanks to these online sports betting industry titans.

The standard Super Bowl odds are already live, with the Chiefs slight favorites over the Eagles. Despite the two teams having elite defenses, oddsmakers are expecting a bit of a shootout with the total hovering around 50 points at most sportsbooks.

Kendrick Lamar's Road to the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show

It's been a wild last few months for Kendrick Lamar, who took center stage in the pop culture world with his ongoing feud with fellow superstar Drake. His diss track "They Not Like Us" became the top record on the Billboard Top 100 and broke U.S. Spotify's record for most streams in a single day (6.593 million).

The 37-year-old hip hop superstar is from Compton, Calif. He has released six albums, has 17 Grammy wins and was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music, the first time a musical genre outside of classical or jazz had won the award.