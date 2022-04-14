DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Over at DraftKings, the main slate of contests on the MLB front consists of the six games starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later. That pares the day's action down a bit, but you still have several interesting options for your DFS lineups. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Walker Buehler, LAD vs. CIN ($9,700): Buehler is a good bet to with the Cy Young, with his career 3.13 FIP. Also, the fact he has an 1.94 ERA at home since 2020. He'll be facing a Reds lineup that lost key pieces like Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker this offseason, making the matchup easier than it was in 2021.

Joe Musgrove, SD vs. ATL ($7,600): It's as good a time as any to be catching the Braves, with Ronald Acuna still not back in action. Pitching in Petco Park tends to be beneficial as well. Musgrove certainly seemed to enjoy it last season, his first as a Padre, as he had a 2.92 ERA at home.

Zack Greinke, KC vs. DET ($6,800): Greinke's first start of the season went well, as he allowed one innings over 5.1 innings. Due to a rainout, his second start was pushed to a home game against the Tigers. Detroit added a couple key pieces this offseason, but it is building off a team that ranked 22nd in runs scored last year. At this salary, Greinke makes an intriguing gamble.

Top Targets

A health Mike Trout ($5,700) is a Mike Trout worth being in your lineup. He's the best player of his generation, and last year when he was healthy had an 1.090 OPS. Trout will be taking on Texas' Dane Dunning, who in his first full MLB season had a 4.51 ERA last year.

George Springer ($5,000) had trouble staying healthy last season, but when he could take the field he posted a .907 OPS with 22 home runs in 78 games. Right now he's healthy and leading off for a lineup that features some formidable bats. In his first start since 2019, Luis Severino only went three innings and allowed two runs on five hits. I doubt he's fully in the swing of things come Thursday.

Bargain Bats

As the top Japanese free agent this offseason, Seiya Suzuki ($4,800) came to MLB with quite the hype around him. So far, so good. He's slashed .400/.524/1.000 with nine RBI. This will be his first chance to hit at Coors Field, and Kyle Freeland has a 4.96 ERA at home since 2020.

Andrew Benintendi ($3,800) is off to a hot start to the season, as he's racked up a .412/.500/.588 slash line. The lefty hit .276 last season and has a 20 home run, 20 stolen base campaign to his name. Casey Mize hit the majors as a top pitching prospect, but so far he has a 4.31 ERA in his career.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Reiver Sanmartin ($9,000): Mookie Betts ($5,300), Will Smith ($4,100), Justin Turner ($3,900)

Sanmartin looked good in his two starts last season, the first of his career. However, his first start of this season he allowed five runs in 2.1 innings, showing a lack of control with five walks. I certainly am not concerned about him on the road against the Dodgers. Since Sanmartin is a southpaw, I have three righties for you, including a catcher since DraftKings requires a catcher for your lineup.

Betts has had double-digit home runs and stolen bases in every season of his career save his 52-game rookie campaign. Also, since joining the Dodgers he has a .928 OPS at home. Since hitting the majors, Smith has been on the best catchers with a bat. His career slash line is .261/.364/.523. Since becoming a Dodger, Turner has posted a .298 batting average, and in each of his last two full seasons he's hit 27 home runs.

Rockies vs. Justin Steele ($5,400): C.J. Cron ($4,500), Kris Bryant ($4,400), Brendan Rodgers ($3,700)

Steele's first start of the season went well, but he was at home against the Brewers. Pitching at Coors Field is a different story. Last year he made nine starts, but also pitched out of the bullpen as a lefty specialist. He wiped out southpaws, but righties hit .264 against him. As such, I have three righties here for you.

Cron loved his move to Colorado last year. He posted a 1.073 OPS at home, and a .977 OPS against lefties as well. Bryant will be facing his former team in his first season as a Rockie. He brings a career .504 slugging percentage with him, and it's a lot nicer to be hitting at Coors than at Wrigley. Rodgers didn't walk much in his first full MLB season, but he hit .284 with 15 home runs. He also sported a .983 OPS against lefties.

