MLB Picks Today: Free Expert Picks for Wednesday, May 11

Split slate today with most of the games taking place in the day which makes the evening slate more of a challenge. I do like a couple of mid-afternoon games, so I have to squeeze them in.

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks 3:40 pm EDT

Sandy Alcantara vs. Merrill Kelly

I was on the Diamondbacks yesterday as home dogs which I still can not figure out why that was and they beat the Marlins 9-3. I will come back with them again today as Kelly has been one of the best pitchers in baseball so far. I like Alcantara also, but more at home. The Marlins are in a funk right now and have never been good on the road. Getting Arizona at short money as a home favorite is the play again.

Arizona and Miami are in the bottom 10 in 1st five innings runs scored add in two great starting pitchers and I will go under F5. If you factor in Miami on the road and Arizona at home, they average 1.53 runs in the F5.

MLB Expert Pick #1 for Marlins-Diamondbacks – Under 4 runs F5 for 1.25 RW buck (BetMGM -125)

MLB Expert Pick #2 for Marlins-Diamondbacks – Diamondbacks -110 for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants 3:45 pm EDT

Chad Kuhl vs. Alex Cobb

Following up on another play from yesterday, I will double back on the Rockies under on the road in San Francisco. Talk about your park factor impact. We saw it in a big way and so far on the season it has played out again with playing on the Rockies at home and against them on the road.

MLB Expert Pick for Rockies-Giants: Rockies under 3 runs for 1.28 RW buck (FanDuel -128)

New York Mets at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm EDT

Tylor Megill vs. Aaron Sanchez

I have been playing the run line on the Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets most of the year and will continue to do so. We get a huge mismatch today and laying the 1.5 at -110 is a no-brainer. The Nationals are 6-16 in their last 22, and just 2-9 at home in that stretch while averaging just 2.0 runs.

MLB Expert Pick #1 for Mets-Nationals – Mets -1.5 runs for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

MLB Expert Pick #2 for Mets-Nationals – Nationals under 3.5 runs for 1.55 RW buck (BetMGM -155)

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels 7:07 pm EDT

Shane McClanahan vs. Shohei Ohtani

Huge pitching matchup Wednesday and I will be watching. The Angels have crushed the Rays in the first two games of the series and it might be time to realize their offense is legit. The Angels are 13-4 in their last 17 and 9-1 at home. They are hitting .282 in their last 10 home games. I'm actually surprised this line is only -115, I have it more in the -130 to -140 range.

MLB Expert Pick #1 for Rays-Angels: Angels -115 for 1.15 RW buck (BetMGM -115)

MLB Expert Pick #2 for Rays-Angels: Angels over 3.5 runs for 1 RW buck (BetMGM +105)

