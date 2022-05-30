DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Memorial Day brings us a plethora of all-day action, but that limits the main slate to just six games. All 12 starters are listed, a nice bonus, but needing to use two of them, there's going to be a lot of overlap in choices. Perhaps taking the safe, chalky choices and differentiating offensively is the play. Perhaps not?

Pitching

To be frank, I have minimal to no interest in the middle tier of this pitching slate. It's a top dog and a bargain, and move on. And both of those tiers set up too obviously. Walker Buehler ($9,200) facing lowly Pittsburgh is where most eyes will immediately look towards. The Pirates have only an 85 wRC+ while striking out at a 25.2 percent clip against righties. Stability, upside, but high usage. From a GPP perspective, both Drew Rasmussen ($10,100) and Zac Gallen ($9,400) profile similarly, and will come with far less ownership. I do think Atlanta's offense is hinting at turning the corner, but they fan at an obscene 27.0 percent clip and are a collective 0-of-19 against Gallen.

I'd assume almost all lineups target Spencer Strider ($6,900) as their second pitcher. He made 18.8 DKP in just 2.2 innings last time out thanks to his elite 13.7 K/9 ratio. While I absolutely question his ability to work deep enough to earn a win, especially giving his opposition on the mound, there's rare upside here at this price point. Arizona also gives us a 24.9 percent strikeout percentage. Aaron Ashby ($7,300) doesn't have the upside or better matchup, but he's nearly similar priced and should come with a lot lower usage.

Summation: Buehler/Strider seems likely to be 50 percent or more used. Great for cash. Ashby and Gallen, or Rasmussen for me in GPPs.

Top Targets

So many of the top priced bats are in great form, it's difficult to fade any. Nothing wrong with any of the Dodgers' top three, but I like Rafael Devers ($6,000) atop this slate. He's playing his fifth-straight game against Baltimore, having posted 14 or more DKP in three of those, all without a homer. Orioles' starter Tyler Wells has been hit harder by righties, but is allowing a 6.50 ERA and 5.15 FIP on the road.

As is usually the case, you can feel free to target any of the Dodgers' big three bats. Monday, they'll face righty Zach Thompson, who is being hit harder by right-handers overall, but is allowing a .413 wOBA, .965 OPS to lefties on the road, with a 7.50 ERA and 7.47 FIP. Perhaps Freddie Freeman ($5,500) gets less usage than Mookie Betts ($6,200) and/or Trea Turner ($5,900) at a slight discount.

Bargain Bats

Somewhat surprisingly, there are five Diamondback hitters that have a wOBA of at least .366 and an ISO of at least .222. The cheapest of those is Alek Thomas ($3,400) who sits a targetable .417 wOBA, 168 wRC+ and .268 ISO. He's more of a ground ball/line drive kind of guy, so don't anticipate fireworks, but hopefully some on base success against the Braves' bullpen or Strider's fastball.

Victor Robles ($2,200) couldn't be priced much lower, and as a result doesn't need to do much to provide a return. He's got a decent .377 wOBA against lefties, and seems to be getting the green light to steal whenever on base, nabbing four bags in his last three games.

Stack to Consider

Mets vs. Nationals (Erick Fedde): Francisco Lindor ($5,500) Pete Alonso ($5,300), Luis Guillorme ($3,300)

Fedde is an interesting case Monday. He has had success this season against both sided bats, but there's also familiarity with the in-division opponent. Only Lindor from this roster has taken him deep, but the unit is hitting .305 against him. Lindor is also white hot, with 10 hits and 10 runs across the Mets last six games entering Sunday. Alonso (.243 ISO, 40.4 percent hard hit rate) gives us power potential, while Guilorme has assumed the team's leadoff spot, which provides run-scoring chances at a severe discount.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.