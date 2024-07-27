MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Saturday, July 27

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have our second Saturday slate since the All-Star break, and the majority of games kick off in the 7:05 pm EDT window. We have nine matchups to work with and a very strong group of starting pitchers. The good news is that most of them carry relatively low strikeout rates, meaning playing to positive hitting environments looks to be the ideal way to build out the hitter portion of your lineups.

Pitching

As was alluded to in the intro, the pitching pool is extremely flat from both a skill and expected results perspective as all 18 have produced a strikeout rate between 25.5 and 17.3 percent and a SIERA between 3.49 and 4.94.

That leads me to want to pay down, and Brandon Pfaadt ($8,400) represents the ideal candidate. He's recorded the highest K rate and lowest SIERA of all available pitchers over the last 30 days and draws an at-best average Pittsburgh lineup in a favorable pitching environment.

Blake Snell ($8,000) is another good choice in a similar salary tier. Since returning from the injured list in early July, he's only allowed two earned runs across 18 innings. Snell's strikeout rate has been surprisingly muted during that stretch with 15 overall. A matchup against the Rockies in San Francisco should benefit him.

There are also some interesting value options. Max Meyer ($7,500) is returning to the big leagues for the first time in three months. That creates risk standing alone while the Brewers are a decent opponent, though they're without Christian Yelich (back). The win potential is still low. Erick Fedde ($7,100) is a safer alternative and will go up against the Mariners, which should help him rack up Ks.

The punt worth considering is Aaron Civale ($6,200). He offers solid strikeout upside and has at least doubled his salary in DK points from three of his last five outings, so that should continue versus the Marlins.

Top Hitters

Jazz Chisholm ($4,600) is playing like he wants out of Miami as he's averaged 10 DK points across his last 10 games. Civale is a solid punt play, yet still vulnerable and that makes Chisholm a great player to target at a reasonable salary.

Bobby Witt ($6,300) is a bet on talent and park environment over matchup, but there's really never a bad time to roster one of the best hitters in baseball.

Value Bats

Justin Wrobleski may be able to limit Houston to the extent that they're not a great stacking consideration, though he's conceded multiple homers in two of his three big-league starts. Mauricio Dubon ($3,000) enters with a .156 ISO against lefties on the season.

The Dodgers will be without Freddie Freeman for the foreseeable future on top of their other injuries. That's created considerable opportunity in the middle of the order for Gavin Lux ($3,300), who's averaged 9.4 DK points in his last 10 starts.

Stack to Consider

Red Sox vs. Yankees (Marcus Stroman): Jarren Duran ($5,800), David Hamilton ($4,800), Rafael Devers ($6,000)

Marcus Stroman has been quite poor the last month and has uncharacteristically struggled with the long ball (1.4 HR/9 this season). He's also given up a .349 wOBA to lefties, making this an excellent day to roster Duran and Devers atop Boston's lineup. Stroman isn't typically the type of arm we'd want to target in a stack and Fenway Park isn't the greatest environment for offense, though this situation is sufficient enough.

Angels vs. Athletics (Mitch Spence): Anthony Rendon ($3,800), Luis Rengifo ($4,700), Taylor Ward ($4,400)

Needless to say, the Angels aren't typically a team we'd want to grab a bunch of players from, but Spence is in the midst of an ugly run having allowed at least six earned runs twice and four another time over his last five outings. There aren't many standout stacks available, but the Angels are a solid secondary choice to pair with a more traditional powerhouse offense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.