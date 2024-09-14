MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 14

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have two Saturday slates, with the first starting at 4:05 pm ET. The main slate follows at 7:10 pm ET and consists of eight games, which will be our focus for this article. It's a top-heavy pitching day, as a number of aces are available but not much behind them. The three parks with the top run-scoring environment, per Statcast, are also in play, highlighted by Coors Field.

Top Pitchers

The pitcher pool is more interesting because Chris Sale ($10,800) and Jack Flaherty ($10,400) square off against each other. Flaherty's skills have fallen since he joined the Dodgers, but the matchup and potential for a win both favor him.

The tough matchups also open the door to consider Logan Gilbert ($9,900) and Joe Musgrove ($8,700). Gilbert has the more elite skills and would be my slight preference, though both have a strikeout rate above 30 percent in the last 30 days.

There's some obvious risk in rostering Max Scherzer ($8,000). He's making his first big-league start since July 30, but he made a four-inning rehab assignment his last time out. He should pitch deep enough to qualify for a win against the Mariners. The positive is that the Mariners are the most strikeout-prone lineup in the league, but the negative is that he squares off against Gilbert.

There are two standout value options. J.T. Ginn ($7,200) hasn't had a particularly impressive big-league sample, but he draws the White Sox on Saturday. Nick Martinez ($6,200) has had big performances in his last two starts (23.4 and 28 DraftKings points) with minimal increase in cost. The Twins have only a .293 wOBA in the last 30 days, so he doesn't have an imposing matchup.

Top Hitters

Things haven't gone according to plan for Justin Verlander since he returned from the injured list (IL). If he weren't facing the Angels on Saturday I'd want to stack against him. Nevertheless, Zach Neto ($4,500) is a good play as a one-off hitter.

Fernando Tatis ($5,100) is starting to look like his usual self, homering in three straight games. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll make it four, but he's facing Mason Black on Saturday. Black has allowed at least one home run in all six of his starts this season (2.25 HR/9).

Value Bats

Zack Gelof ($3,200) has had an underwhelming season, but he has shown signs of life lately. Specifically, he's averaged 9 DraftKings points across his last nine games and has the benefit of drawing Chris Flexen and the White Sox bullpen Saturday.

Pavin Smith ($2,800) had some hype at one point but fell flat for fantasy purposes. He's back in a large-side platoon role and has had some solid production while often hitting fifth in the order. Arizona is at home and Chase Field has surprisingly been the second-most favorable ballpark for runs scored this season.

Stacks to Consider

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels (Tyler Anderson): Jose Altuve ($5,200), Yordan Alvarez ($6,000), Yainer Diaz ($4,800)

Anderson managed to be effective for much of the season, but his results have started to more closely match his skills of late. He has a 6.38 ERA across his last five starts, including just a 6.6 K-BB rate and a 1.40 HR/9. Houston's lineup isn't elite, but it is good enough to take advantage of this matchup.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins (Simeon Woods Richardson): Jonathan India ($4,700), Elly De La Cruz ($6,000), TJ Friedl ($4,500)

Target Field is the other hitting environment (in addition to Coors Field) that stands out. Simeon Woods Richardson has had dreadful skills and results in his last five starts (6.07 SIERA, 3.0 K-BB rate). The Reds unfortunately haven't been hitting on all cylinders, so there is risk in that regard. With both matchup and park factor on their side, I'm willing to take the chance.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.