MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 6

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have a busy Tuesday schedule, with two slates to work with that kick off at 7:05 p.m. and 9:38 p.m. EDT. The former will be the main slate and includes 12 games, which I'll cover in this article.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitchers

There are a lot of big-name pitchers to work with, but Zack Wheeler ($9,700) stands out above the rest. He has an excellent 32.8 percent strikeout rate paired with an excellent 27.6 K-BB% and a matchup against the Rays isn't enough to steer away from him.

Pablo Lopez ($9,000) isn't in the same tier as Wheeler, but he has been steady by recording at least 19.1 DK points in four straight starts. The Orioles are a scary lineup on paper, but they have the third-highest strikeout rate in the league with only a .305 wOBA. Seth Lugo ($8,700) doesn't have the skills to compare to the pitchers in his price range, but he does have a matchup against the White Sox.

Matthew Liberatore ($8,200) has taken an impressive leap in his first season as a full-time starter, but he is still probably overpriced in a neutral matchup. The Pirates are far from that, however, as they have the worst ISO and fifth-worst wOBA in the league.

There are two pitchers in the lower price ranges that should be considered. Hayden Wesneski ($7,200) is the first. Wesneski has started to slow down from a strikeout perspective but is still capable of preventing runs. The Brewers aren't strikeout prone but otherwise aren't an imposing lineup. The case is the opposite for Clarke Schmidt ($6,900). The Padres are a quality team, but Schmidt has 13 strikeouts across his last nine innings.

Top Hitters

We'll cover another angle of this game soon, but the Tigers and Rockies matchup should feature a ton of runs. Coors Field will help, but having the combination of Chase Dollander and Jackson Jobe on the mound will lead to fireworks. Dollander has allowed multiple home runs and four earned runs in three of five starts this season. Riley Greene ($4,800) and Kerry Carpenter ($4,600) are both good options at reasonable prices.

Bo Bichette ($4,200) is locked in as Toronto's leadoff hitter and should have plenty of opportunities to score points against Tyler Anderson. Anderson has a 2.67 ERA but a 4.85 SIERA with a 9.5 K-BB% and 1.60 HR/9.

Value Bats

J.P. Crawford ($3,500) has taken over as the leadoff man for the Mariners, even against lefties due to the absence of Dylan Moore. Crawford has handled lefties fine throughout his career, so Jeffrey Springs shouldn't pose a significant problem.

The Angels have shifted around their lineup in the absence of Mike Trout, and Jorge Soler ($3,500) is slotted into the third spot. Eric Lauer spent last season in Korea and posted a 6.56 ERA in 2023, so this is a good spot for Los Angeles.

Stacks to Consider

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers (Jobe): Brenton Doyle ($4,300), Jordan Beck ($3,700), Hunter Goodman ($4,100)

The Rockies aren't a strong team to stack even at Coors Field given their start to the season. However, this is a great spot for them. Jobe is a top prospect, and he has suppressed runs well, but the underlying stats tell a different story. In particular, he has just a 3.9 K-BB%. A .224 BABIP has masked the result of those skills, but Coors Field could start undoing both of those things. Colorado's lineup is also very affordable, so it won't be particularly difficult to build through them and some of the strong starting pitchers on the slate.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (Sean Burke): Jonathan India ($3,100), Bobby Witt ($5,800), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,400)

The Royals' offense is picking up steam and should be able to keep momentum in a matchup against Burke. Burke has even more disastrous skills than Jobe, highlighted by a 1.36 WHIP and 1.91 HR/9. Across the last 14 days, Kansas City has a .343 wOBA and .176 ISO across the last 14 days, which are seventh and eighth in the league, respectively. They are another cheap stack that will make paying up at other spots in the lineup easier.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.