DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

For the first time this season, we have something of an underwhelming main slate on a Monday. Unfortunately, it won't be the last, so we'll make the best of it. We have seven games, with first pitch coming at an unorthodox 7:07 pm ET. There's one pitcher that stands out above the rest, but given that there are only 14 total options, there is some decent depth available. There are no "slam dunk" stacks on the slate, so roster rate should be fairly spread out among the bats.

Pitchers

Any time Spencer Strider ($10,900) is on the mound, he's worth considering. On Monday, he comes at a premium, as he costs $1,400 more than any other starter in the pool. He's also well worth it based on his skills, as he's the only pitcher with a strikeout rate above 25 percent, and he accomplishes that by a sizable margin (38.6 percent since the start of 2022). A matchup against Miami isn't scary, so the question regarding Strider is more about salary and roster build than skill and matchup.

Sonny Gray ($9,300), Lance Lynn ($8,400) and Edward Cabrera ($7,800) have near identical strikeout rates in the last calendar year, so the choice between the trio will come down to matchup and appetite for risk. Gray is the safest of the group thanks to his ability to limit both walks and homers. He has a matchup against the Yankees, but at least the game will be in Minnesota. Lynn gives up too many long balls, which isn't a desirable trait against the Blue Jays, though he offers some safety based on his strikeout ability early in the season (28 Ks across 21.1 innings). For those playing large-field tournaments or who are feeling lucky, Cabrera could be a value. His control is poor and he is pitching at Atlanta, but he can pick up strikeouts in bunches and provides direct leverage off of Strider. My best advice to those who roster Cabrera is don't watch the start and check the DK app around 9 pm ET while hoping for the best.

The punt play of the day is Jose Suarez ($5,800). He has had a terrible start to the season but still has a few things going for him. First, is a matchup against Oakland. In addition, he posted an intriguing 15.2 K-BB% and 3.91 SIERA in 2022, so there is some skill to unlock. At his price, the risk is mitigated.

Top Hitters

Ken Waldichuk has had some positive results in his last two starts, but he's still the most obvious pitcher to target for the day. For his career, he has allowed 2.9 HR/9 with a 4.49 SIERA. We might as well attack him with the best, making Mike Trout ($5,900) the premier play.

Bobby Witt ($5,100) has perhaps been slightly underwhelming early on in the campaign, but he possesses a power-speed production profile that can be matched by very few around the league. On Monday, he faces Tommy Henry, who has served up 1.9 HR/9 to go along with a poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate early on his career.

Value Bats

Mike Brosseau ($2,300) is a screaming value anytime the Brewers face a lefty. He has hit leadoff on all four such occasions in 2023, and he owns a career .346 wOBA and .201 ISO when he has the handedness advantage. Meanwhile, Matthew Boyd has a 3.2 K-BB% in three starts this season, which has resulted in a disastrous 5.76 SIERA.

Brandon Belt ($2,200) hasn't made the best impression in his first few weeks with Toronto, but he's remained close to an everyday player. Meanwhile, Lance Lynn's skills have suffered significantly against left-handed hitters for much of his career and more specifically last season. Belt checks a lot of boxes, as he has the matchup, a strong lineup around him and a cheap price all on his side.

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics (Ken Waldichuk): Taylor Ward ($4,900), Mike Trout ($5,900), Anthony Rendon ($4,400)

The reasons to play this stack are fairly straightforward, as the Angels feature three relatively strong hitters in the middle and top of the order. Some of Waldichuk's key stats were recited above, which makes him the obvious target. There is a case against the Angels, however. Waldichuk has shown signs of promise in each of his last two starts, allowing only a combined three earned runs across 11.1 frames. In addition, even after omitting Shohei Ohtani ($6,200) the stack is very expensive. That likely means taking on more risk at starting pitcher, so this will come down to a roster build preference of the high-upside pitcher (Strider) versus the best stack on paper.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Tommy Henry): Bobby Witt ($5,100), Edward Olivares ($3,200), Salvador Perez ($4,800)

It certainly isn't every night that we recommend the Royals for a stack, but on a short slate with unreliable pitching to work with, it's a good time to get creative with the bats. Witt and Perez are plenty potent at the dish, and Olivares has batted second against southpaws this season. Meanwhile, in a very small big-league sample, Henry has lacked the ability to get strikeouts, walked too many hitters and served up a ton of homers. Rostering Strider, this trio, and Jordan Montgomery ($9,500) would still leave $3,300 to play with for the last five roster spots. That's not a great deal of salary to work with, but it's doable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.