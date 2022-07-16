DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

As has been the case most Saturdays this season, we have games spread throughout the day. The largest set begins at 2:10 PM EDT, though there is still a decent five-game main slate kicking off at 7:15 PM EDT. There are a few elite pitching options, but hitters are generally valued aggressively. The player pool is also unique as six pitchers are left-handed, as opposed to only four righties.

Pitchers

There are two five-digits pitchers, and both are solid options. Max Scherzer ($10,500) is the standout option having dominated with a 20:0 K:BB across 13 scoreless innings since returning on Jul. 5. The Cubs represents a mediocre lineup across the board, but they certainly aren't strong enough to shy away from - particularly when using Scherzer. Julio Urias ($10,100) isn't typically the caliber of pitcher I'd want to spend up for based on his 23.9 percent strikeout rate. However, he's a play for safety as he's managed at least 13.3 DK points in 13 of his 17 starts this year. A performance at or near that mark would not be a strong outcome at Urias' salary point, but he takes on an Angels offense that may continue to be without Mike Trout and is also among the worst teams in the league against lefties.

From there, I'd be willing to go down for Sean Manaea ($7,700). He's recently endured some poor starts, but his salary has dipped nearly $1,500 since he last took the mound. The Diamondbacks are another team that's worth targeting with left-handed pitching despite the fact their lineup is generally better than many would believe.

Rostering Alex Cobb ($6,200) may very well be Charlie Brown trying to kick the football at this point, but he enters with the second-best SIERA among the pool and a strong 16.8 K-BB%. The Brewers are a decent offense, but Cobb could be mediocre and still present strong value thanks to his salary point.

Top Hitters

Tyler Gilbert is the easiest pitcher to target on the slate thanks to a 5.04 SIERA and his 2.5 HR/9. Manny Machado ($5,500) is a strong player to build around, particularly for those looking to stack the Padres.

Jose Suarez boasts superior skills to Gilbert, but has still allowed 13.7 baserunners per nine innings. Things won't be much easier against the Dodgers, who are valued fully with some juice added. Will Smith ($5,500) offers some savings relative to the rest of the lineup and has posted a .418 wOBA against southpaws this season.

Pete Alonso ($4,800) is in the midst of a relatively slow stretch, but his salary is way down compared to both his season norms and to other hitters for the slate. Drew Smyly has also coughed up 1.6 HR/9 in 2022.

Value Hitters

Austin Slater's ($3,400) salary has ticked up, but remains a must-play when the Giants face lefties having managed a .383 wOBA against them this season and a career .368 while being locked in as the leadoff hitter.

Alex Verdugo ($3,300) doesn't offer a lot of upside, but hitting fifth in the Boston order gives him great team context. That's particularly true given that Jameson Taillon has allowed 14 earned runs across his last 15.1 innings of work.

Jo Adell ($2,100) is back with the big-league club and has been in the lineup with Mike Trout sidelined. If Trout remains out Saturday, Adell is a nice punt play having been slotted fifth in the Angels' lineup in each of the last three games.

Stacks to Consider

Padres at Diamondbacks (Tyler Gilbert): Jurickson Profar ($4,200), Manny Machado ($5,500), Luke Voit ($4,700)

This is the standout stack of the slate as Gilbert measures as the worst pitcher of the pool in nearly every metric. He's only thrown 25.1 innings at the major-league level this season, but he's produced a career 5.12 SIERA, 7.9 K-BB% and 1.5 HR/9. The downside is that this is an obvious play and likely to be very popular as a result.

Dodgers at Angels (Jose Suarez): Mookie Betts ($6,400), Trea Turner ($6,100), Will Smith ($5,500)

This is another straightforward stack to identify. Suarez lists a 10.3 percent walk rate and has served up 1.3 HR/9, making him very vulnerable to a strong Dodgers lineup. The negative is that the team is valued very high with three hitters above $6,000 and six regulars at least $4,300. While that will make the build a bit more difficult, it could keep the roster rate down.

Yankees vs. Red Sox (Nick Pivetta): DJ LeMahieu ($5,200), Aaron Judge ($6,500), Anthony Rizzo ($5,900)

Pivetta's regression tour has begun having given up 13 earned runs across his last nine games and two starts. He'll draw a matchup against the Yankees for the second consecutive outing after giving up two homers his last time out. Like the Dodgers, Yankees hitters are valued at an extreme point and that could drive down roster rate. For those who feel comfortable using less resources for pitching, they make for a nice target.

