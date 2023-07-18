DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have a massive 14-game slate to work with on Tuesday. Similarly to Monday, there are several pitchers with curious price tags, which should allow us to pay down relatively at the position and focus on the top stacks of the day and the top hitting environments. We'll dive into some of the top stacks later in the article, but there are games both at Coors Field and Great American Ballpark that should automatically become intriguing from an offensive perspective.

Pitchers

There is only one pitcher with a five-digit price tag, but we can pay down a bit further for the top option of the day in Joe Musgrove ($9,600). He had a slow start to the season but hasn't gotten enough credit for his form of late, as he's topped 27 DK points in three of his last four starts. In that same span, he's maintained an incredibly impressive 31:2 K:BB. A matchup against Toronto isn't positive, which is the primary drawback to rostering Musgrove.

There's a decent argument that Bailey Ober ($9,100) is the best cash game option of the day. His mediocre 24.6 K% cuts down on some of his upside, but he stays away from both walks and homers. All together, he's averaged 19 DK points per start this season and draws a matchup against the mediocre Seattle offense in a park that benefits pitchers.

Sticking in the same game, we have to mention Bryan Woo ($7,900). Since getting crushed in his MLB debut, Woo has settled in to be an incredibly consistent performer. Of any pitcher with a meaningful sample this season, he is the only one available Tuesday with a strikeout rate above 30 percent (Taj Bradley sits at 29.7%). The Twins strike out at the highest rate in the league, so the matchup is a positive, as is the park. Just don't roster both Woo and Ober on the same team.

Alek Manoah ($7,100) is a decent tournament option. If he's really back, he's woefully underpriced. On the other hand, he gets a matchup against the Padres and has a very wide range of outcomes. For those that are risk averse, skip over Manoah and pay up a bit more.

Top Hitters

Joc Pederson ($4,200) has been cold at the plate of late, but he's in a good position to change that Tuesday. Righty Luke Weaver is on the mound for the Reds, and he's allowed 2.1 HR/9. Add in the positive hitting environment in Cincinnati, and Pederson is a solid play.

Perhaps a slow start has skewed the perception of Gunnar Henderson ($4,700), but he's currently in the midst of a hot stretch and is another player in a very favorable matchup. He and the Orioles will face Michael Grove, who has allowed 1.8 HR/9 to lefties this season and a whopping .434 wOBA against.

Value Bats

It's the layup of the day, but targeting Houston bats is the easy choice. Not only do they get the benefit of Coors Field, but they also face Noah Davis who has allowed 1.9 HR/9 while striking out only 16.7 percent of the batters he has faced. Chas McCormick ($3,200) is a great value given that context.

Seiya Suzuki ($3,200) has had a disappointing season. However, his price has fallen accordingly and he still hits in a key spot in the Cubs' order. He also has a very favorable matchup, squaring off with Trevor Williams who has only a 17.7 K% while giving up 1.8 HR/9.

Stacks to Target

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies (Noah Davis): Alex Bregman ($4,900), Kyle Tucker ($6,000), Chas McCormick ($3,200)

This is the most obvious stack of the day, with the matchup already covered above. Because of how well Houston is going to project, the lineup will likely get a high roster rate. They're still worth considering because there are a number of viable and attractive stacks, which may limit the roster rate for Houston. In addition, without a few of its key players, production has come from all over the lineup, so the stack doesn't have to be limited to the most obvious options. Some interesting pieces that aren't star names include Mauricio Dubon ($4,200) and Yainer Diaz ($4,400).

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics (Luis Medina): Alex Verdugo ($4,100), Justin Turner ($4,300), Masataka Yoshida ($4,300)

This is a tricky stack, because from a matchup perspective it checks all the boxes. Medina has an 11.9 percent walk rate and has allowed 1.7 HR/9. The Red Sox should be able to take advantage of him. On the other hand, the Oakland Coliseum is a poor hitting environment, and on a slate where there are a number of places for hitters to excel, there is some risk in rolling out the Red Sox. They showed the ability to overcome that Monday night, and they shouldn't get as much attention as the matchup would dictate so ultimately it's a lineup worth taking the risk on.

