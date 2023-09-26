DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After an exceptionally light day of baseball Monday, we have our typical full Tuesday schedule. There are 11 games on the main slate, giving us plenty of options to work with. There is a lack of elite arms set to take the mound, but a decent number in the mid-tier price range. Matchup will be a key to differentiating between the several options. As for the hitters, some of the top hitting environments include Atlanta and Colorado.

Pitchers

For those looking to pay up at pitcher, Kevin Gausman ($11,500) is the clear top option. He's the only full-time starter who has maintained a strikeout rate above 30 percent for the season. A matchup against the Yankees isn't imposing as they've turned things over to some of their younger players, a good move for the future of the team but also good for opposing pitchers in the short term.

There are a few other interesting high-priced options, but we can dive into the mid-tier discussed in the intro. Braxton Garrett ($8,600) is the highest-priced of the group and has seen his cost consistently rise due to his strong form of late (27.9 and 24.5 DK points in each of his last two outings). There's some risk of chasing past production as a result, but he's in a good spot to produce due to a matchup against a Mets lineup that has been league-average across the last month while striking out at a 24.1 percent clip.

Seth Lugo ($8,400) has consistently pitched well this season and that has continued even as the Padres officially fall out of playoff contention, as he's topped 17 DK points in four of his last five starts. The Giants are a middle-of-the-road matchup, so there's no reason to avoid him as a solid cash game option.

Reid Detmers ($7,200) has been inconsistent this season and has a relatively tough matchup against the Rangers. However, he has the fourth-highest strikeout rate of any pitcher taking the mound Tuesday night, leaving him with a lot of upside considering his price.

Michael King ($6,000) is the obvious punt play of the day. He's successfully stretched out from a relief role to a starter, though he has typically been limited to five innings, serving to limit his upside to some degree. A matchup against Toronto is also tough as the Jays continue to fight for a playoff spot, but there's plenty of margin for error given King's price point.

Top Hitters

Anytime Jose Urena takes the mound, it's appropriate to circle opposing hitters as he has a 7.27 ERA to go along with a 15.1 K% and 3.1 HR/9 across his admittedly limited 34.2 innings this season. The Diamondbacks don't have a ton of star power in their lineup, but Christian Walker ($4,300) has slipped under the radar both in terms of attention and price based on his level of production this season.

George Kirby has struggled quietly of late, allowing 2.0 HR/9 and a 5.64 ERA across his last four starts. That makes Houston an interesting lineup to target, with Yordan Alvarez ($5,800) and Kyle Tucker ($5,500) both being reasonable options.

Value Bats

Perhaps Luis Campusano ($3,500) is a bit pricy to highlight as a true value option, but he's among the lower-priced catchers that can consistently be relied upon to start. A matchup against Kyle Harrison is pretty much all-or-nothing, as Harrison has racked up a lot of strikeouts early in his big-league career but also served up 2.4 HR/9. Meanwhile, Campusano has hit fifth in San Diego's lineup against lefties recently, which distinguishes him from his peers at the position.

The Angels lineup is beat up, but they draw a matchup against Andrew Heaney, who has most recently pitched out of the bullpen. He struggled to work deep into games before shifting to relief and has been prone to both walks and home runs. There's some risk because the Angels lineup is so watered down, but Zach Neto ($3,300) and Nolan Schanuel (knee) ($3,600) are candidates to serve as the leadoff man at affordable prices.

Stacks to Consider

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Zack Thompson): Christian Yelich ($5,200), William Contreras ($5,200), Mark Canha ($3,700)

Thompson had a nice run immediately after the All-Star break, but he has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last four outings while working more than five innings just once. He's also allowed four home runs in that span. The Brewers aren't the most potent lineup, but they offer some pop toward the top of the order at a reasonable price. They can take advantage of this matchup.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners (George Kirby): Jose Altuve ($6,100), Yordan Alvarez ($5,800), Kyle Tucker ($5,500)

As mentioned above, Kirby probably doesn't stand out as the name to stack against compared to other names on the slate. However, his last four starts have been a struggle, as he's managed just a 19.8 percent strikeout rate while allowing 2.0 HR/9. Meanwhile, the Astros have the highest wOBA in the league across the last 30 days by 16 points, and they did significant damage against Luis Castillo on Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.