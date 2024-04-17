DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's getaway day around the league, so the schedule is dominated by day games. Because of that, we'll focus on the DK slate that begins at 1 p.m. ET, which features 11 contests. There is a lack of true aces on the slate, but the depth of pitching talent is impressive. Wednesday will also test our trust in small-sample turnarounds, with Luis Severino being a key decision point.

There aren't many hitting situations that are obviously appealing based on park or weather factors, so digging into matchups will be a key to landing on the right stacks/hitter selections today.

Pitchers

Starting near the top of the pitcher pool, Brady Singer ($9,200) draws a premium matchup against the White Sox, but he's benefitted from a lot of luck early on (.182 BABIP, 100% LOB%). He's likely a good start Wednesday, but he's not a standout option and will be a player to fade if he has more success in this outing.

We jump down a tier now to Luis Severino ($7,300) and Dane Dunning ($7,100). Severino in particular is a big decision point for the day. He has looked quite a bit like the 2022 version of himself when he was a strong fantasy contributor. After a hot start to the season, the Pirates lineup has cooled and isn't much of a deterrence. Severino has the chance to be the best point-per-dollar play of the slate. Dunning hasn't gotten quite as much attention as Severino for his form to this point, and his skills aren't as solid (22.7 K%, 10.7K-BB%). However, he's survived relatively tough matchups to begin the season (@TB, HOU, @HOU), so a start at Detroit will be welcomed.

For those who really want to bargain hunt, Bailey Falter ($5,000) has allowed only one earned run across his last 11 IP and two starts. He has only four strikeouts in that span, so I'm not buying into his run prevention, but he's put up 14.3 and 16.9 DK points in those two outings. At his price point, a repeat in results would be an excellent fit in lineups. The Mets have been a mediocre matchup early on. He's a punt play only and not someone I'd play confidently.

Top Hitters

Francisco Lindor ($4,800) hasn't had an ideal start to the season, but he has a chance to produce with the matchup against Falter on Wednesday. We've already covered Falter's lack of strikeouts, and Lindor posted elite numbers against lefties in 2023 (.384 wOBA, .292 ISO). The Mets are also a team to consider stacking.

Landon Knack may get some positive attention because he plays for the Dodgers, but it's worth getting exposure to the Nationals' lineup for Knack's debut big-league outing. CJ Abrams ($4,600) is the obvious name to target and he's far too cheap based on his production so far this season. For those playing in large-field tournaments, the Nationals are a longshot stack I'd be willing to play.

Value Bats

Sal Frelick ($3,600) is a bit more expensive than the players often highlighted in this section, but with some quality pitchers at lower price points, he should still be a relatively easy player to fit into lineups. Frelick has shifted up the order in the absence of Christian Yelich (back), hitting no lower than third and leading off Tuesday. A matchup against Michael King is no reason to shy away.

Stacks to Consider

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (Jonathan Cannon): Bobby Witt ($6,300), Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,500), Nelson Velazquez ($4,000)

Cannon has a mediocre scouting report, but he lacks experience in the upper minors (58 innings above Single-A) and didn't have good results during his stint at Double-A Birmingham in 2023, posting a 5.77 ERA with only a 10.7 K-BB%. Unlike past seasons, the Royals have the lineup to take advantage. After a sluggish start, Pasquantino has been an extra-base hit machine over the last several games and Bobby Witt has reinforced himself as one of the best fantasy contributors in the game. The status of Salvador Perez (groin) ($5,300) will be worth watching. Even if he's healthy, he almost certainly won't start both games of the doubleheader, which could leave Velazquez as a nice value as the cleanup hitter.

Atlanta vs. Houston Astros (JP France): Ronald Acuna ($6,500), Michael Harris ($4,700), Austin Riley ($5,900)

We go from an under appreciated lineup to one of the powers in the league, but Atlanta is in a good spot to put up runs Wednesday. France's lack of strikeouts and high walk rate are catching up to him early on. While he won't have an 8.22 ERA all season, Atlanta has the firepower to take advantage of his shortcomings. Harris is the relative value of the group as he bumped up to second in the order in the absence of Ozzie Albies (toe). Stacking through the middle of the lineup is also viable, and would include players like Marcell Ozuna ($5,300), Adam Duvall ($4,000) and Orlando Arcia ($3,800).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.