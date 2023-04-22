FanDuel MLB: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A limited seven-game slate awaits Saturday's main contest, with first pitch going at 7:05 p.m. EDT. White-hot Luis Castillo ($11,000) is one of only two pitchers in five-figures, so spending up isn't a necessity but could make you in the minority and give a leg up. As this column evolved, there appears to be ample lower-salaried top bats and ample bargains where you can fit either Castillo or Framber Valdez ($10,000) into lineups. That Mariners/Cardinals matchup comes with the slate's low 7.5 run total, with all other ones at least 8.5.

Pitching

Andrew Heaney, TEX vs. OAK ($8,900): I'm certainly not here to talk you out of using Heaney, but I think it's a fair point to recommend thinking slightly different. The matchup just seems so obvious against Oakland, and he hasn't allowed a run in his last two starts. This just feels too chalky for me personally, and Oakland is surprisingly not putrid against lefties with a .318 wOBA and 108 wRC+. Heaney very well may smash, but he's just not the right call for me in a tournament.

Tyler Anderson, LAA vs. KC ($8,600): You know who's horrible against lefties? The Royals. They bring a woeful .269 wOBA, 64 wRC+ and massive 29.3 percent strikeout rate into Saturday evening. Anderson has been knocked around having allowing 11 runs and 15 hits across the last 8.2 innings, but he did dominate Oakland in his season debut and at least allows us to think a repeat is possible. He simply needs to keep the Royals inside the park.

Zack Greinke, KC at LAA ($7,600): Paydown options on the bump don't really appear to exist Saturday evening. So there's no way we're considering the two below Greinke and there's only one other sub-8K option above him in Miles Mikolas ($7,700) - and I have far less faith in him. Greinke is what he is at this point - smart over ability and limited damage over upside. The Angels remain largely a two-bat offense and bring a .299 wOBA and 88 wRC+ against righties, suggesting Greinke can do exactly what he does. We need 22.8 FDP to reach a 3x return, something he's provided three times over his first four starts.

Top Targets

It feels like every time I highlight the Orioles in this column, they fall flat so I'm treading lightly. They'll also be popular against Joey Wentz ($6,800), who doesn't have poor splits despite an ugly ERA. All that said, Ryan Mountcastle ($3,800) represents a feast-or-famine option to target Saturday. He boasts a robust .489 wOBA, 222 wRC+ and .591 ISO against lefties so far.

Texas figures to be another popular lineup to target, though Shintaro Fujinami ($6,000) looked much better against the Mets last time out. He's been far more getable against righties by allowing a .381 wOBA opposed to just a .326 wOBA to lefties. As such, I'll fire up Marcus Semien ($3,800) and his team-best (amongst healthy regulars) .411 wOBA and 167 wRC+ against righties.

Given some of these positive matchups, going into the 4k tier doesn't feel fully necessary. Arizona's Merrill Kelly ($8,400) has mainly done a great job limiting damage to date, and the Padres' lineup has only produced a .230 average and .709 OPS off him. The exception however is Fernando Tatis ($4,400), who is 8-of-17 (.389) with three homers against Kelly along with a 1.365 OPS.

Bargain Bats

We noted Mikolas above, and there's good reason he's not a pitching target since he's getting hit hard every time out. He's allowing a .444 wOBA and 1.063 OPS to lefties, and a .438 and 1.014 to righties. Seattle's offense isn't firing, so stacking may not be advisable. The best options based on splits against righties are Jarred Kelenic ($3,400) and/or Ty France ($3,300), who list a .395 and .400 wOBA, respectively.

If Semien isn't your jam but you still want some Rangers shares, Jonah Heim ($3,300) works at a lower salary. He brings a .402 wOBA and 161 wRC+ to the table, though note the relative lefty struggles against Fujinami.

And if fading Tyler Anderson makes sense, Bobby Witt ($3,300) is favorably valued and sports a .440 wOBA, 184 wRC+ and .375 ISO against lefties.

Stack to Consider

Astros at Braves (Kyle Wright): Kyle Tucker ($3,900), Alex Bregman ($3,000), Mauricio Dubon ($2,700)

Kyle Wright isn't in the form he showed in 2022 just yet after he began the season late and has allowed six runs and seven walks to the Reds and Royals across 8.2 innings. This is a big step up in lineup quality, which doesn't lend confidence. We've got a less than traditional 1-2-5 lineup order here, but it offers nice upside with some great budget savings. Tucker is our anchor, and he'll likely bounce back after a poor showing Friday and has posted a .417 wOBA and 172 wRC+. Dubon is quietly riding a 15-game hitting streak and starts atop this loaded lineup to provide great run-scoring opportunities. Bregman has a .385 wOBA and 150 wRC+ off righties, and two hits Friday give him five in his last three while hitting safely in 11 of 13.

