This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Soriano was lit up for seven runs in only 3.2 innings against the Red Sox on June 4. He responded by allowing just two earned runs in 20.2 frames over his next three starts while punching out 28 batters and walking

With most teams approaching or already having played their 81st game of the season, we are officially at the mathematical halfway point in the MLB season. As it stands right now, we're on pace to see two teams – the Dodgers and Tigers – reach the 100-win mark this year after having none do so last season. Meanwhile, despite a recent surge, the Rockies are still on pace to break the 2024 White Sox's record for the most losses during a season in the modern era (121). A lot can change in the second half of the season, however, especially after the trade deadline, so I wouldn't bet on the standings staying exactly the same as they are now. That goes for both MLB and your fantasy league. Speaking of which...

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels (46%)

Soriano was lit up for seven runs in only 3.2 innings against the Red Sox on June 4. He responded by allowing just two earned runs in 20.2 frames over his next three starts while punching out 28 batters and walking six. He's crossed the double-digit strikeout threshold twice this month, which is impressive considering Soriano isn't typically regarded as someone who will rack up a lot of Ks. The 26-year-old's incredible turnaround has given him a 3.39 ERA for the season, and he'll have a good chance to continue his run when he faces the Nationals on Friday. FAAB: $4

Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins (29%)

Save for a two-run, three-inning start against the Nationals on June 13, Cabrera has been great throughout the past month. He still tends to struggle with command, walking batters at a 10.2 percent rate on the year, but his 1.80 ERA since May 25 shows that he's done a much better job recently at making sure those free passes don't come back to haunt him. Tack on the fact that the 27-year-old righty is someone you can typically rely on to average more than a strikeout per inning, and it's easy to see why he's begun to capture the attention of fantasy managers. FAAB: $3

Jacob Lopez, Athletics (19%)

After tossing seven scoreless frames Wednesday against a Tigers offense that has been one of the best in baseball this year, Lopez has now given up just one earned run in 23 innings across his last four starts. He struck out 29 batters in that span and boasts an incredible 11.5 K/9 on the year despite averaging about 90.6 mph with his fastball, though the lefty's inability to get batters to hit ground balls is cause for concern. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Dylan Lee, Atlanta Braves (14%)

It's been a little more than a month since Lee last gave up an earned run. In that time, he's punched out 17 batters over 13.2 innings, and he logged his second save of the season during his most recent appearance Monday. Raisel Iglesias still leads Atlanta with nine saves this year but has struggled to the tune of a 5.65 ERA, so it would make sense for the team to give Lee – the most reliable member of its bullpen – a shot at the closer role going forward. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves (18%)

It's not easy to take an All-Star's place in the lineup, especially as a rookie, but that seems to be exactly what Baldwin has done to fellow backstop Sean Murphy at this point. Baldwin has begun his MLB career slashing .288/.358/.487 through 173 plate appearances. More recently, he's gone 6-for-19 with two homers, seven RBI and five runs over his last six contests. Although the 24-year-old is unlikely to become Atlanta's everyday catcher, his hitting and quality defense have allowed him to dominate his timeshare with Murphy at catcher, making about two starts every three days. FAAB: $1

First Baseman

Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds (42%)

It took a while for Steer to get going, but it appears he has finally figured something out at the plate after going 13-for-31 (.419) with a homer, five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases over his last eight contests. With Austin Hays out with a foot injury, Steer has been making occasional starts in left field while splitting first base reps with Christian Encarnacion-Strand. It's unclear how the Reds will balance playing time between the three players once Hays returns from the IL, though Steer's hot bat and fielding ability should give him a leg up in the race for at-bats. FAAB: $1

Second Baseman

Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants (24%)

On June 8, Schmitt owned a .521 OPS and had amassed just two hits in his last nine games. In 14 games since then, he's gone 18-for-48 (.375) while slugging four home runs, driving in 12 RBI and scoring 11 runs himself, driving his OPS up to .799 in the process. Most of his recent playing time has come at third base in the absence of Matt Chapman (hand), but Schmitt should still find regular playing time at the keystone once Chapman is healthy. FAAB: $2

Christian Moore, Los Angeles Angels (6%)

After spending almost a full calendar year in the minor leagues – nearly an eternity by the Angels' standards – Moore made his MLB debut June 13 and has since slashed .175/.227/.450 through his first 13 games. Admittedly, those aren't the greatest numbers, but he posted a .999 OPS in Triple-A before being called up and flashed his potential with a two-homer game against the Red Sox on Tuesday. With Luis Rengifo filling in at third base for the injured Yoan Moncada (knee), Moore will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself at the major-league level while starting every day for the Halos at second base. FAAB: $2

Nick Gonzales, Pittsburgh Pirates (4%)

After fracturing his ankle on Opening Day, Gonzales rejoined the active roster in early June and has since established himself as one of the best bats in Pittsburgh's lineup. The 26-year-old infielder is 14-for-35 (.400) with two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored in his last eight games. He should continue to pile on RBI as long as he continues to bat cleanup for the Buccos, but considering he's never hit more than seven long balls in a season, he's much more likely to make an impact with his contact skills and speed than with his power. FAAB: $1

Third Baseman

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays (28%)

Four multi-hit efforts in his last five games buys Clement his second shout out in as many weeks, and he now sports a .307 batting average after sitting at .245 exactly one month ago. Like I said last week, Clement's prolonged hot streak makes him a great pick for any fantasy team currently struggling with a low average, and he could also help get you some runs after coming across the plate five times in his last four contests. FAAB: $3

Caleb Durbin, Milwaukee Brewers (5%)

Between Durbin and Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee has been desperate for any sort of offensive production from the left side of its infield all season. Both players have begun to turn things around recently, but Durbin will get my stamp of approval after slashing .349/.396/.488 with two homers, seven RBI and 13 runs scored over his last dozen games. As hot as his bat has been, it's still a bit underwhelming that the 25-year-old rookie has just six steals at the halfway point of the year after swiping 31 bags in the minors in 2024, especially considering he has no competition for playing time, though those may begin to pile up if he continues to reach base more frequently. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins (26%)

Correa has gone 12-for-27 (.444) with three RBI and four runs scored over his last seven games and is currently enjoying a nice five-game hitting streak. Despite his recent run, the 30-year-old shortstop still owns a .694 OPS in 2025, which would be the worst mark of his 11-year career. While that may not sound great, it presents the opportunity to buy low on a multi-time All-Star who finished with a .905 OPS just last year and is facing minimal competition for playing time. FAAB: $2

Outfielder

Tyler Freeman, Colorado Rockies (11%)

Although injuries prevented Freeman from settling in with his new club right away, he seems to really enjoy the change of scenery that Denver has to offer. Since the start of June, the 26-year-old has slashed .406/.488/.551 with eight RBI and 14 runs scored while swiping six bags over 22 games, and he's logged a base hit in each of his last 12 contests. It's also worth noting that his offensive success isn't just due to playing in Coors Field, as he owns an .883 OPS in road games (compared to .808 at home). Even in Colorado, Freeman isn't going to be much of a threat to hit the ball over the fence, but his speed and new role as the Rockies' leadoff hitter will go a long way to boost his other counting stats. FAAB: $4

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels (35%)

Adell earned a spot in this article two weeks ago after hitting seven home runs in the span of 11 games. Now that he's slugged another four round-trippers over the course of a nine-game hitting streak, it seems appropriate to bring him up again. Looking at June as a whole, the 26-year-old is slashing .266/.356/.658 with 17 RBI, 16 runs and two steals through 23 games. He's also sitting on 17 home runs after 73 games on the season, putting him on pace to easily surpass his career high of 20 that he set last year. Although I don't think he'll be able to continue to put a ball in the bleachers nearly every other game for the rest of the season, I think Adell will continue to be a contributing member of the Angels' offense, and his recent move up to fifth in the lineup only helps his chances. FAAB: $3

Jurickson Profar, Atlanta Braves (31%)

Profar isn't eligible to return from his suspension for another six days, but since it will be seven days before the next one of these gets published, now feels like the best time to cover him. After posting a .706 OPS through the first 10 years of his MLB career, Profar enjoyed a breakout season with the Padres last year to the tune of a .280 average alongside 24 homers, 85 RBI and 94 runs scored – all career highs. He was hit with an 80-game ban shortly after Opening Day for violating MLB's PED policy but has picked up right where he left off during his rehab assignment, slashing .313/.368/.531 with two homers, six RBI and three runs through eight games in the minors. Once activated, he'll slide into the two-hole in Atlanta's lineup between Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson, which comes with obvious perks. FAAB: $3

