Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: A Place Called Vertigo

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Ryan Mountcastle

The Orioles first baseman hit the 10-day injured list with a unique injury. After missing time with what was simply labeled an illness, Mountcastle revealed he is battling vertigo.

Vertigo is a medical condition that effects multiple areas of the nervous system. An individual suffering from vertigo often reports being extremely dizzy and/or a feeling of an uncontrollable spinning motion. Vertigo can be elicited by multiple causes including a head injury like a concussion or, in most cases, a condition known as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV).

BPPV is the result of a buildup within the inner ear that impacts the sensory system known as the vestibular system. The vestibular system helps an individual with their overall sense of balance when standing and moving. It also helps the brain process multiple amounts of information to complete both voluntary and involuntary motions, particularly when performing complex tasks like swinging a baseball bat.

It has not been confirmed Mountcastle is dealing with BBPV, but it is the most common cause of vertigo. Fortunately, BBPV is treatable, though the medication used to treat the issue does have multiple side effects that can affect performance. Furthermore, the precedent set by other baseball players to endure vertigo is equally discouraging. Players like Austin Meadows and Stephen Drew missed multiple weeks recovering from their bouts with vertigo. While he was able to do some light field work over the weekend, Mountcastle remains without a definitive timeline. Those invested here should anticipate this taking longer than the minimum and prepare for him to sit at least another 7-to-10 days.

Max Muncy

The Dodgers veteran has hit the IL with a hamstring strain. Initially called a Grade 2 strain, the team has since backpedaled and labeled the injury a low-grade strain. The change in diagnosis is a noticeable upgrade for Muncy. A Grade 2 strain occurs when fibers of a muscle or tendon are torn but the muscle remains anchored or attached. We often refer to Grade 2 strains as partial tear. A Grade 1 strain means the resulting damaged is limited to the microfibers that make up the components of muscle tissue. Individuals with Grade 1 strains often report pain and discomfort but may not display any functional limitation. The team will need to carefully navigate his recovery to ensure he avoids a re-injury or aggravation, but Muncy should be back in weeks, not months. Chris Taylor would have been the most likely to benefit from Muncy's absence but he's managing a minor right knee contusion. As a result, Michael Busch and veteran Jason Heyward should see an uptick in playing time.

Check Swings

Pete Alonso: The Mets first baseman made a quicker than expected to recovery after suffering a sprain and bone contusion in his wrist. Alonso was activated off the IL on Sunday but finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. While the early returns weren't amazing, get Alonso back in your lineup for the week ahead.

Yordan Alvarez: It appears my estimate on a possible return for Alvarez was a tad optimistic. I hinted a late June return seems plausible though Houston is now saying he will miss at least four weeks with his strained oblique.

Nick Castellanos: A stomach bug has hit Castellanos hard, forcing him out of both of Cincinnati's weekend games. The team is off on Monday and are hopeful he is feeling better with the extra time off. Look for Castellanos to return against the red hot Braves.

Alex Cobb: The San Francisco right-hander was sent to the 15-day IL after suffering an oblique strain. While it appears Cobb has battled multiple injuries in two most recent starts, the hip tightness reported on June 8 may have actually been his oblique. The oblique muscles attach to the crest of the hip, near the area of the hip flexor muscles. Look for Cobb to miss more than the allotted 15 days.

Mitch Haniger: The Giants outfielder is out for at least 10 weeks after surgery was needed to stabilize his fractured forearm. Haniger broke his right ulna when stuck by a Jack Flaherty fastball and now is facing a prolonged absence. Haniger has been beset by injury over the last few seasons. While surgeries to correct a sports hernia and a herniated disc in his back were noticeable setbacks, his other significant injuries, including his recent broken arm and his previously ruptured testicle, can be attributed to bad luck. Haniger could be back in August should his recovery go well, but San Francisco's place in the standings may influence the decision on whether he plays again this season.

Aaron Judge: Judge has received a second PRP injection in his troublesome big toe. To further complicate the issue, manager Aaron Boone revealed his slugger is also dealing with multiple sprains in the area. As a result, Judge's return to play timeline remains uncertain with a return by the end of the month becoming unlikely.

Yoan Moncada: Moncada's back woes continue as he is back on the IL. The third baseman has been limited throughout the year by a herniated disc in his lower back. While rehab and other conservative treatments can help stabilize a protruding disc, it is clear the problem isn't going to allow him to play baseball at a high level for the foreseeable future. Jake Burger is back in the picture at the hot corner but remains a feast or famine fantasy option. Burger is 5-for-28 with 13 strikeouts and three homeruns in his last seven games.

Lars Nootbaar: The Cardinals are expected to active Nootbaar on Monday after the outfielder completed a successful rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis. He has yet to play this month after suffering a lower back contusion in late May. He should be fine upon his return, though St. Louis could ease him back into things by providing him additional rest days in the week ahead. The lower back injury of teammate Tyler O'Neill has not healed as quickly with O'Neill now on the 60-day IL. O'Neill has been cleared to play catch but will not return before July.