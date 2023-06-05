Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Green Out With Stress Reaction

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The human skeleton is constantly subjected to stress and force by our everyday movement patterns and gravity. The more strenuous the activity or the more repetitive the motion, the higher the demands placed on and through the involved bones. To ensure the integrity of the bone remains intact, the body's natural healing response remodels the area of bone involved. This is why we see changes in the skeletons of construction workers, dancers and, yes, athletes.

Riley Greene

In the remodeling process, new bone is created and used to fill any developing gaps in the bone. The old and worn-out bone is absorbed and broken down by specialized cells. However, sometimes the remodeling process is unable to keep up with the demands placed on the area and a stress injury gradually develops. A stress reaction is the precursor to a stress fracture. These injuries are often marked by point specific pain and swelling. Rest is the best weapon against the types of injuries. The break in activity often allows the remodeling process to catch back up and for the bone to return to full strength. Unfortunately, if the stress reaction goes undetected or the injured individual return prematurely, a stress reaction can progress into a true stress fracture. These more severe injuries require longer periods of rest and, in some cases, surgical intervention.

Greene's injury involves the fibula, the smaller of the two lower leg bones. While the fibula is not considered a major weight-bearing bone, its positioning does complicate recovery as the stability of both the knee and ankle must be closely monitored. Fortunately, Greene's injury has been downgraded to a stress reaction after it was initially labeled a stress fracture. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, though I'm guessing his return comes on the latter end of the recovery window. Determining if there were any underlying factors that contributed to the injury will help reduce the odds of a recurrence.

Check Swings

Joey Bart: Out since May 17 with a strained left groin, Bart has started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. He has been able to spend time behind the plate, but it remains unclear when he will return to the big-league club. Patrick Bailey has filled in admirably for San Francisco, performing well defensively while hitting .280 in 52 plate appearances.

Xander Bogaerts: The Padres shortstop did not play Sunday as he continues to manage left wrist soreness. While the team has done their best to downplay things, Bogaerts quotes regarding the injury have left me thinking an IL stint seems likely. Even if he does continue to play through the ailment, those who roster Bogaerts should scale back their expectations.

Gerrit Cole: The Yankees right-hander left Saturday's start against the Dodgers due to cramping. It is unclear where the cramping occurred but hopefully this is an isolated incident that won't cost him any time. Cramping is common in baseball, especially as the temperature rises as we enter the dog days of summer. Consider him day-to-day for now.

Gunnar Henderson: The Orioles opted to rest Henderson on Sunday after he was removed from Saturday's loss to the Giants with lower back discomfort. The decision will give him two full days off with Baltimore not playing Monday. I don't anticipate this being anything serious but I'm going to keep a close eye on his productivity in the week ahead.

Aaron Judge: The reigning American League MVP did not play Sunday after his spectacular catch the previous day left him with a sore foot. The team said the problematic area is Judge's big toe, but that the decision to sit him was "precautionary." However, the impact could have easily forced Judge's big toe into hyper-extension, the exact mechanism of injury for turf toe. Turf toe can be a painful and nagging injury that easily impacts performance. Keep an eye on how Judge progresses over the next few days to get a better idea of the severity of the issue.

Royce Lewis: Given the outfielder's injury history, there was obvious concern for Lewis' well-being after he somersaulted over Cleveland's Gabriel Arias. Lewis landed awkwardly on his neck and head, but displayed no signs of a concussion after further evaluation. He admitted to having a sore shoulder but hopes a scheduled day off on Monday will provide him enough rest to return without him missing a game. Lewis, just back from his second torn ACL, is hitting .200 in his first six games but has added two home runs and six RBI.

Chris Sale: The Red Sox placed Sale on the 15-day IL over the weekend with left shoulder inflammation. The root of the injury has not been discussed, but it appears to be muscular in nature. He has had multiple images taken on the area, including an MRI and CT scan. Look for multiple specialists to examine the tests to get a better idea of the exact cause of the soreness and inflammation. A more definitive diagnosis could come later in the week and provide better insight as to how long Sale could be sidelined. For now, brace for this to be a multi-week absence.

Justin Steele: The Cubs left-hander appears to have avoid significant injury, as an MRI performed on his injured forearm revealed a low-grade strain. He will still miss several weeks, and I wouldn't be shocked if Chicago opts to slow play his recovery to ensure his long-term availability. Fantasy managers invested here should exhibit patience for now.

Stephen Strasburg: It is looking more and more likely that Strasburg has pitched his last game. The Nationals pitcher continues to be plagued by recurring nerve pain after battling various injuries throughout his career. His most recent issues were linked to neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, but he's also managed carpal tunnel and other neck issues at various points of his career. At this point, I would be more concerned with getting him healthy enough to have a normal standard of living rather than pushing for him to resume throwing. It is unfortunate ending for a dazzling talent.