Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Scherzer Out for Season

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Isolated injuries to the teres major are relatively uncommon, though the Rangers are oddly familiar with the injury. During the abbreviated 2020 season, the team saw both Corey Kluber and Jose Leclerc miss extended periods of time with Grade 2 (partial tear) strains of the teres

The teres major is one of two teres muscles in the shoulder. It's "associate," the teres minor, is a part of the rotator cuff and is anchored to the shoulder capsule. The teres major is not a part of the cuff. Instead, it sits on top of the shoulder aspect of the latissimus dorsi and anchors to two bones: the scapula (shoulder blade) and the humerus (upper arm bone). Based on its positioning, the teres major contributes to multiple motions at the shoulder, including internal rotation, as well as movement of the scapula. Furthermore, the teres major acts as a stabilizer of the shoulder, particularly during the various phases of pitch delivery. Specifically, the teres major is involved with the late stages of the cocking phase, the acceleration phase and the follow through. As a result, the muscle directly impacts a pitcher's velocity.

Max Scherzer

The Rangers will not have their big trade deadline acquisition for the remainder of the season after Scherzer was diagnosed with a shoulder strain. The right-hander had been battling soreness in his forearm and was removed from his recent start with what was believed to be a triceps injury. However, further testing revealed a strain of the teres major.

Isolated injuries to the teres major are relatively uncommon, though the Rangers are oddly familiar with the injury. During the abbreviated 2020 season, the team saw both Corey Kluber and Jose Leclerc miss extended periods of time with Grade 2 (partial tear) strains of the teres major. Other players to suffer the injury include Clayton Kershaw and Mike Clevinger. The time lost with these types of injuries is measured in weeks, not days, and Scherzer's season is over. Fortunately, the return to play rate appears to be high, and Scherzer should be able to have a relatively normal offseason. However, his growing list of injuries and his increasing age must be considered moving forward and his value in keeper and dynasty leagues takes a hit.

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: The Atlanta outfielder missed back-to-back games over the weekend with tightness in his calf. The team appears to be taking a conservative approach to his health, unsurprising, considering their place atop the National League standings. Manager Brian Snitker admitted the playing surface at LoanDepot Park in Miami played into their decision-making process. The Braves return to Atlanta Monday, and Acuna should be considered day-to-day for now.

Tanner Bibee: An undisclosed hip injury will prematurely end Bibee's rookie season. He reported tightness in his right hip during Saturday's start and will not travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. It doesn't appear the injury is serious, and Bibee should remain a valuable fantasy asset entering 2024. He finishes the year with an impressive 10-4 record in 142 innings pitched to go along with a 2.98 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Triston Casas: The Red Sox infielder was placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, effectively ending his season. He would be eligible to return in the final week of the season, but Boston is likely to prioritize his long-term health and keep him sidelined to finish the year. He finishes his first full season with the big-league club with 24 home runs, 65 RBI and 66 runs while batting .263. Veteran Justin Turner will man first base for the remainder of the season.

Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung: I detailed the injuries to the two Rangers All-Stars last week and now both appear on track to return in the week ahead. Garcia, who is dealing with a patellar tendon strain, continues to progress, while Jung, out since early August with a fractured thumb, received full clearance to resume all baseball activities. Jung is expected to rejoin the team in Texas where it is believed both players will be activated off the IL. The exact day that will occur remains unclear in both cases, though it should happen before their pivotal series against the Mariners.

Kenley Jansen: The Red Sox reliever is expected to return Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Jansen has progressed smoothly since hitting the COVID IL last week, suggesting his associated symptoms were mild. He has resumed throwing and should be used in his normal role upon his return.

Ryan Mountcastle: Baltimore celebrated a playoff berth with Mountcastle on the sidelines. The first baseman has missed four straight outings with left shoulder soreness after fouling off a pitch on Wednesday. Mountcastle reported feeling a pop in his shoulder, though testing performed Thursday revealed no structural damage. This is easily one of my least favorite reports to read from teams as it is a bit misleading. A statement reporting, "no significant structural damage was seen" would probably be more appropriate, as something had to have occurred to the shoulder to cause his current symptoms. It appears he will avoid the IL, but look for Baltimore to handle Mountcastle carefully moving forward. The promotion of prospect Heston Kjerstad and his first career homerun made headlines, though he's only made one start since joining the team.

Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani's amazing season comes to a disappointing end. The Angels two-way star has not pitched since suffering a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow, while an oblique strain has prevented him from swinging a bat. The Angels finally placed Ohtani on the IL over the weekend, and a decision regarding his elbow should be made soon. Ohtani will hit the free agent market this offseason and will have plenty of suitors, despite the impending elbow surgery and subsequent recovery.

Christian Yelich: The Brewers outfielder has now missed eight of Milwaukee's last nine games with lingering soreness in his back. Yelich has a history of back issues dating back to 2019, and it doesn't appear this will be resolved with a few days off here and there. The Brewers may be playing things cautiously with the playoffs on the horizon, but it still limits his fantasy upside. Play it safe and consider other options, especially in weekly formats.