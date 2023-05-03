Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

1. Jordan Walker, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

2023 stats that matter: 16 AB, .188/.278/.375, 1 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 6 SO for Triple-A Memphis; 73 AB, .274/.321/.397, 2 HR, 2 SB, 3 BB, 20 SO for St. Louis.

It's a little disappointing that Walker qualifies for this list after breaking camp with the Cardinals, but this was a rare case where "working on his defense" wasn't just an excuse to manipulate service time. While it's frustrating for managers who used draft capital on Walker, there's still plenty of reason to think he'll be a fantasy helper in 2023. He made plenty of hard contact while with St. Louis, and he's a hitter who has all the tools necessary to hit for both average and power while contributing a few steals as well. The approach has to be better, however, and again, the whole defense thing. Walker still should be rostered if possible, as there just aren't many – if any – offensive options on the waiver wire who carry his kind of upside.

2. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 stats that matter: 5 G, 25.1 IP, 3.91 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 6 BB, 30 SO for Triple-A Reno.

This is our first arrival that is truly imminent. The Diamondbacks haven't announced who will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers officially, but all signs point to Pfaadt getting the ball for that outing in Texas. While Pfaadt hasn't been dominant in Triple-A this year and been a bit homer prone, he's still missed plenty of bats with his four-pitch mix while locating all of his arsenal in the strike zone. If it is confirmed that Pfaadt will start against the Rangers, I'd be willing to take the chance. I'd also want him on my roster anyway because of his ability to get swings-and-misses while offering deception and solid control.

3. Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 5 G, 19.2 IP, 5.49 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 10 BB, 19 SO for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers are playing coy as of publication as to whether or not Gavin Stone is going to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, but by the time you read this there's a very good chance it will be locked in, well, stone. Pun intended. While he struggled in the early part of the Triple-A season, Stone has arguably the best combination of stuff/command potential of any prospect in the high minors right now, and his change is already an elite offering. The Phillies are a tough first test for the 24-year-old, but Stone's ability to miss bats and throw quality strikes give him a strong chance for immediate fantasy success.

4. Taj Bradley, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: : 3 G, 8 IP, 13.50 ERA, 2 HR allowed, 5 BB, 10 SO for Triple-A Durham; 15.1 IP, 3.52 ERA, 2 HR allowed, 2 BB, 23 SO for Tampa Bay.

Bradley was at the top of this list last week, and his drop to the fourth spot has everything to do with the ability of Walker and the upcoming promotion of Stone and possibly Pfaadt. Having said that, it's worth pointing out that Bradley was rocked in his start against Triple-A Memphis on Sunday while giving up eight runs in just one inning of work. These things happen. Bradley still possesses immense fantasy potential that fantasy players have already seen at the highest level with success, and assuming this was just a bump in the road, he should be up and pitching well for the Rays in the coming weeks.

5. Elly De La Cruz, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: : 46 AB, .196/.229/.413, 1 HR, 2 SB, 2 BB, 19 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

De La Cruz went just 1-for-18 after coming off the injured list April 20 with his hamstring injury, but the infield prospect has been considerably better over the last few games; including a four-hit effort against Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. That strikeout-to-walk ratio isn't ideal, but there's still some rust to shake loose after missing over a month with injury, and there's simply no denying that this is one of the most talented prospects in the sport. De La Cruz offers the most risk on this list because of a plethora of factors, but he also offers more reward than anyone. Yes, that does include Walker.

6. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 76 AB, .276/.367/.526, 5 HR, 0 SB, 11 BB, 16 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Manzardo has been in a bit of a power slump as of late, as he hasn't homered for the Bulls since April 22; a day that the first baseman went deep twice. He's still piling up the hits, however, and continues to show off his strong approach at the plate. If Manzardo played for any other organization outside of perhaps the Cubs (you'll understand what I mean in a second), he'd probably already be up and maybe even hitting in the middle of the order. Because of the depth of talent in Tampa Bay, managers are going to have to wait a little bit longer. All signs point to him being well worth that wait.

7. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 95 AB, .295/.437/.495, 4 HR, 4 SB, 21 BB, 28 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser has really swung the bat well as of late, and the outfielder has gone deep three times over the last 10 games while slashing a ridiculous .303/.500/.667 over 33 at-bats while also adding a pair of stolen bases. Meanwhile in Baltimore, Terrin Vavra continues to struggle with the bat, and Ryan McKenna is more of a platoon player than an everyday option. Long story shorter, Cowser is ready to go and the Orioles appear to have a place for him in the lineup. I'd rather roster him too early than be too late to acquire his services.

8. Matt Mervis, 1B, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 88 AB, .295/.407/.580, 6 HR, 0 SB, 17 BB, 17 SO for Triple-A Iowa.

Remember what I wrote about Manzardo likely being up for everyone but the Rays and Cubs? Well, Mervis is the unfortunate proof. All he continues to do is rake, and yet Chicago continues to put Eric Hosmer out there (close to) every day with very little success to show for it. As frustrating as it is that Mervis is still not a member of the Cubs, there's plenty of reason to believe he'll be an everyday player for Chicago in the summer months with the ability to provide significant power production and a decent shot to hit for average, too. It's just a little silly that he's still in Iowa is all.

9. Endy Rodriguez, C/INF/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 stats that matter:: 61 AB, .246/.324/.426, 3 HR, 0 SB, 7 BB, 10 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Rodriguez finally returned to action on Saturday, and while he did go 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, the most important thing is that the backstop was back on the field after missing a week-plus with a forearm injury. The 22-year-old backstop offers a chance to hit for both average and power behind the plate, and he's shown the versatility to play in both the outfield and some infield as well. With Pittsburgh a surprise success story over the first month of the season and the Pirates getting no offensive help from Austin Hedges – although Jason Delay has been (unsustainably) fantastic to start the year – it seems very likely Rodriguez is helping the Bucs and fantasy clubs in the foreseeable future.

10. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 34 AB, .441/.486/.853, 4 HR, 0 SB, 1 BB, 7 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

I wanted to see Encarnacion-Strand fully healthy before including him on the list. Taking a look at those numbers, it's probably safe to say he's feeling ok. Acquired by the Reds in the Tyler Mahle trade from Minnesota, Encarnacion-Strand hit 32 homers in 2022 between the two organizations, and then tore up Cactus League pitching before being reassigned to the minors. He missed time with a herniation in his back, but again, it doesn't seem to be bothering him at all. The only reason I have Encarnacion-Strand this low is I have significant concerns about the swing-and-miss in his profile, and he won't help in the stolen base category like some other names on this list. Still, in terms of just pure power potential, Encarnacion-Strand is as good as any prospect in the upper levels. He's well worth an add when the Reds deem him worthy of a promotion.

A quick note on Bryce Miller: Miller is not eligible for this list because he was added to the roster by the Mariners on Tuesday for his debut against the Athletics. He deserves mention, however, as a right-hander who can miss bats with two pitches including a fastball that gets into the high 90s and a strong slider. The issue with Miller is command, but the stuff is here to be a successful fantasy hurler, and he should get multiple starts with the Mariners with a chance to stick in the rotation if everything goes well. He's worth a fantasy addition.

Also considered: Jordan Westburg, INF, Baltimore Orioles; Edouard Julien, INF, Minnesota Twins; Bobby Miller, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers; Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics; Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers