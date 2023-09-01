This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 1

Season: 93-110-1 -41.57 units

Prior Article: 1-3 -2.14 units

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

There was a 6.5 total on the Brewers/Cubs Tuesday with Corbin Burnes against Justin Steele that I thought over 3.5 runs F5 was a solid play and it blew up in my face. Now, we get a 7.5 with Zack Wheeler against Freddy Peralta and I am going toward the UNDER, but on the whole game. The F5 total of 3.5 leaves very little room for error.

Both pitchers rank in the top 25 for WAR on the season with Wheeler at 1 and Peralta at 25, which would make me think this total should be 6.5-7.0.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Brewers

Phillies/Brewers UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Two of the hottest hitters on the planet are in this game, and I admittedly have stayed away from player props this season. But it is time to get on this bandwagon with both Ronald Acuna Jr and Mookie Betts, who are top 5 in total bases and top 2 in games with 2+ total bases (57 percent).

Both get to face formidable pitchers in Max Fried and Julio Urias, but they get the splits edge being right-handed batters against left-handed pitchers. We also get two leadoff batters who will maximize their at-bats. One of the interesting things I found on this game was the total of 8.5 being both starting pitchers are solid and the game is in Dodgers Stadium. But that also goes to show how powerful both offenses and players are at this point.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Dodgers

Ronald Acuna Jr OVER 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

I'm not sure where the Red Sox are at because the Astros pretty much took them out of the playoff race, but I do know that Jordan Lyles has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball not only this year, but over the last five years. Lyles is 3-15 with a 6.51 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

Rafael Devers has 19 at-bats against Lyles in his career with six hits (one homerun, four RBI) for a .316 batting average. He has only struck out twice in those 19 at-bats.

James Paxton has gotten knocked around in his last eight starts with a 5.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. The numbers are even worse on the road with a 7.50 ERA and 1.89 WHIP. I will look at the Royals' best player, who happens to be a right-handed hitter in Bobby Witt Jr.

MLB Best Bets Red Sox at Royals

Rafael Devers OVER 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Bobby Witt Jr OVER 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (DraftKings -135)

MLB Best Bets Recap