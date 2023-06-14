MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks & Predictions for Blue Jays at Orioles on Wednesday, June 14

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks: Expert Bets for Orioles vs. Blue Jays, June 14

Hello again, faithful readers! Captain Misread is back following a one week, self-imposed suspension after completely airballing last week's Padres/Mariners affair. While I trust my methods, that was a good reminder that no matter how things seem to stack up, hitters and pitchers constantly adjust and can surprise you. That's baseball and that's one of the many reasons why we love this sport. I'm back on the horse today with an eye on today's pivotal AL East showdown in Baltimore.

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

After a rough start in Boston on May 1, Toronto starter Jose Berrios has strung together seven straight starts in which he gave up three or fewer runs. In six of them, Berrios gave up two or fewer runs. He does not go deep into games, however, and is prone to the free pass. Orioles batters have hit Berrios fairly well in their careers, particularly young stud Adley Rutschman (7-10, 1 HR, 1.950 OPS), James McCann (8-24, 4 HRs, 1.250 OPS), and Ryan O'Hearn (7-19, 2 HRs, 1.268 OPS). Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish is coming off his best start, striking out 10 Brewers in just 5 innings of work, and has been particularly excellent at home. However, three Blue Jays have a career OPS over 1.000 against Bradish with double-digit ABs, and they are guys you may have heard of: George Springer, Vlad Guerrero Jr, and Bo Bichette. Yesterday's contest between these teams featured 17 runs and 32 hits, and given the past success against today's pitchers, I think the bats stay hot and this game goes well over the total of 8.5.

Game Focus MLB Best Bet: Blue Jays @ Orioles OVER 8.5 (+122) @ FanDuel

The Orioles are 4-0 against the Jays this season and have scored at least six runs in every contest and, somehow, they are dogs today. Perhaps someone knows something, but until Toronto proves they can shut down the Baltimore attack, I'm jumping on the streak and the value.



Game Focus MLB Best Bet: Orioles ML (-104) @ FanDuel

There are many options to choose from in this one, including any of the six players I mentioned above. However, I've found a seventh option with excellent value and past performance, and that man is Toronto's Alejandro Kirk. Kirk has five hits in his last two games, has at least one hit in every game against Baltimore this year, and is an incredible 5-7 in his career against Kyle Bradish with zero strikeouts. With those numbers, Kirk will be the player prop I'm advising with a hat-tip to Ryan O'Hearn and Adam Frazier's HR props (+425 and +1200, respectively) as well as Daulton Varsho's 2+ Hits prop at +220.



Game Focus MLB Player Prop: Alejandro Kirk 2+ Hits (+260) @ FanDuel

