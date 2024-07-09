MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 9

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After a very quiet Monday around the league, all 30 teams will be in action Tuesday. Eleven of the 15 games will be included on the main slate, which kicks off at 7:10 pm ET. There aren't many true aces set to take the mound, but there are several solid options in the middle tiers. There are also a couple of positive hitting environments worth considering attacking, including Great American Ball Park, American Family Field and Angels Stadium.

Pitchers

Chris Sale ($10,400) has the highest strikeout rate by six percentage points, making him the clearest pitcher from a skills perspective. He has a tricky matchup against the Diamondbacks, who have maintained a .337 wOBA with only a 20.3 percent strikeout rate. That makes it justifiable to pay down despite lesser skills.

Though he's looked shaky in his three starts this season, Max Scherzer ($9,300) has an excellent matchup against the Angels, who have just a .306 wOBA across the last 30 days. The concern is that Scherzer has no more than four strikeouts in any of his three starts. Bailey Ober ($8,700) is another excellent option in the same tier. He's delivered no fewer than 26.5 DraftKings points in any of his last four starts and now draws a matchup against the White Sox.

There aren't any true punt plays, but there are two decent options in the next tier. Michael Wacha ($7,700) is the first option. He's been strong in his return from the injured list (IL), posting no fewer than 16 DraftKings points in three starts. Wacha does draw a relatively tough matchup against the Cardinals. Finally, watch the starter for the Reds. Frankie Montas ($7,500) was expected to start, though it could end up being Nick Lodolo (finger). Either would be an interesting option.

Top Hitters

Yusei Kikuchi has allowed a 2.5 HR/9 rate across the last 30 days. Most of that damage came in one start, but he's still been vulnerable to home runs overall. Even in a pitcher-friendly park, there should be interest in Heliot Ramos ($4,900) and Michael Conforto ($4,000).

Check the lineup to make sure Oneil Cruz ($5,100) is playing after suffering a (apparently) minor hamstring tweak Monday. Assuming he's healthy, Cruz sets up well in a matchup against Colin Rea – who has allowed 1.5 HR/9 to opposing lefties this season – in a good park for hitters.

Value Bats

The White Sox aren't likely to be in for a big offensive night, but Lenyn Sosa ($2,300) has the chance to provide nice value. He's gone 15-for-41 with six runs scored, six RBI and two homers across his last 10 games and also led off for the White Sox last night.

Jackson Chourio ($3,700) has started to deliver on his prospect pedigree in recent days. He isn't that cheap overall, but it may be the last opportunity to get him at this price point for the rest of the season. A matchup against a weaker member of the Pirates' pitching staff (presumably Quinn Priester) also isn't imposing.

Stacks to Consider

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres (Adam Mazur): J.P. Crawford ($4,200), Mitch Garver ($3,800), Cal Raleigh ($4,400)

This is a high-risk, high-reward stack. The Mariners are striking out at the highest rate in the league, which always creates the possibility they're shut down on a given night. Mazur hasn't shown the ability to get outs against any team consistently, though. He's failed to work five innings in four of his six starts and has allowed at least four earned runs three times. It's cheap to roster the top of the Seattle lineup, so this could be a secondary stack to a more traditionally strong offensive team.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels (Roansy Contreras): Marcus Semien ($4,800), Corey Seager ($5,000), Wyatt Langford ($3,900)

The Rangers are another high-variance offense with a great matchup. Contreras is getting the chance to revive his career with the Angels, but it hasn't gone well so far. In two starts, both of which came against the Athletics, he's allowed a combined three earned runs in 5.2 innings while allowing seven hits and five walks. Against a more talented lineup, that much traffic on the basepaths will lead to more damage on the scoreboard, and that's exactly what he draws Tuesday against the Rangers.

Also Consider: Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins (Trevor Rogers); Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (Quinn Priester)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.