MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, August 23

This Friday may be the most-robust DFS slate I have seen all season. A whopping 14 games are included. Only the Reds and Pirates are missing out. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Obviously, with so many options, having recommendations on hand is even more helpful than usual. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Chris Sale, ATL vs. WAS ($11,100): This was not merely a rebound season for Sale. He's a favorite in the NL Cy Young race! The lefty has been on a tear, as he has a 2.22 ERA and 12.9 K/9 rate over his last 12 starts. Washington has managed to climb out of the bottom 10 in runs scored, but it is still below average, and its best hitters are lefties.

Carlos Rodon, NYY vs. COL ($9,700): Rodon's strikeouts have climbed back up a bit this year, as he has a 9.89 K/9 rate. He's still struggled on the road this year, but the lefty has a 3.39 ERA at Yankee Stadium. The Rockies are middling in terms of runs scored, but being away from Coors, the offense has lower upside.

Keider Montero, DET at CWS ($6,400): For what it's worth, and it's worth a bit, Montero has a 3.52 ERA over his last four starts. The White Sox, meanwhile, have played 128 games and still haven't hit 400 runs scored as a team. They also have a .621 OPS collectively.

Top Targets

He's already set a new personal best with 36 homers, but Juan Soto ($6,500) also is likely to finish with new highs in RBI and runs scored. Now, he is a lefty, and so is Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Don't fret, though! Soto has an 1.050 OPS versus southpaws, and since 2022 lefties have hit .289 against Freeland. Oh, and to address the Coors Field of it all, Freeland has an 8.23 ERA on the road in 2024.

In his third game back from a long-term injury, Riley Greene ($5,000) picked up two hits, including a home run. He was an all-star this season, thanks largely to his performance against righties. He has an .883 OPS versus right-handed hitters on the campaign. Chris Flexen is a righty, and he has a 5.46 ERA and 1.67 K/BB rate in his first season with the White Sox.

Bargain Bats

With 12 homers on the campaign, Jeremy Pena ($4,500) won't equal the 22 he hit two years ago as a rookie. However, his 15 stolen bases are a personal best, and given that he has a .275 average through 124 games, he's likely to set a new best there as well. In his career, Pena has an .811 OPS against lefties. Rookie pitcher Cade Povich has a 5.77 ERA, largely because righties have hit .278 against him.

In limited action this year, Whit Merrifield ($3,400) has three triples and 16 stolen bases. He's now slotted into a regular spot in the Atlanta lineup, landing at second base. Merrifield also has a .777 OPS over the last three weeks. MacKenzie Gore was primed to really improve upon last season, but things have fallen apart down the stretch. Over his last 10 starts he has a 7.09 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Royals vs. Phillies (Taijuan Walker): Salvador Perez ($5,200), Vinnie Pasquantino ($5,000), Michael Massey ($4,500)

Walker has been a burden on the Phillies' rotation this season. He has a 6.08 FIP through 12 starts. Last season was better, but even then he had a 5.25 ERA on the road. Righties have hit .270 against him, while lefties have hit .286 against him, so I have two lefties in this stack.

Perez is a catcher with 22 homers, 22 doubles and a .274 average. He's hit lefties better, but his .778 OPS against righties is more than sufficient in this matchup. With 95 RBI, Pasquantino is going to, surprisingly, hit the 100-RBI mark on the campaign. He's driven in plenty of runs recently, as he has a .903 OPS over the last three weeks. Massey has an .832 OPS across the last 21 days. He's been bolstered by plenty of games at home, as he has an .841 OPS in his own ballpark.

Cubs at Marlins (Max Meyer): Seiya Suzuki ($4,500), Nico Hoerner ($4,100), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($3,000)

After missing all of the 2023 season, Meyer has a 5.54 FIP through eight starts. He's also allowed 2.01 homers per nine innings. Given that he had a 4.34 ERA at Triple-A, that's not terribly surprising. What is a bit notable is that his fellow righties have hit .291 against him, so I have two right-handed hitters in this stack.

Suzuki has tallied 16 homers, five triples and 10 stolen bases in 101 games. He has an .815 OPS versus his fellow righties, and also an .832 OPS on the road. Hoerner isn't a power hitter, but the second baseman has 25 homers and 23 stolen bases. It's easier to steal on righties, and additionally on the road Hoerner has a .344 OBP. The lefty Crow-Armstrong has remarkable speed. He's stolen 23 bases (only being caught once) and legged out six triples in just 89 games. The rookie has also slugged .500 over the last three weeks.

