This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Before you know it, we're going to be in summer and over halfway through the baseball season. It just doesn't quite feel like that, in part because the NHL and NBA are really dragging out their Finals - and I say that as somebody who's watching both. Sunday's MLB DFS slate features nine games with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Jack Flaherty, DET vs. CHC ($9,500): My initial instinct was to roll the dice on a pitcher who's been scuffling with a favorable opponent, but instead I decided to go for someone doing well with a tougher matchup. Flaherty has posted a 2.22 ERA over his last four starts with a 3.03 at home on the season. The Cubs are a tough offense, though the Tigers aren't slouches offensively and are at home. Flaherty isn't going to look like Tarik Skubal out there, but a quality start and a win is certainly an option.

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI at PIT ($8,800): Everything has ticked up a bit for Sanchez from last year, including his FIP, HR/9 rate, BB/9 rate, and K/9 rate. The lefty has also struck out 10.14 batters per nine innings while registering a 3.15 ERA. There's also the matchup against the Pirates, who may only be followed offensively by the Rockies and Rangers.

Tanner Bibee, CLE vs. HOU ($7,200): Bibee endured a couple subpar starts early in the year, but has a 3.10 ERA from his last eight outings. And over his career, he's produced a 3.13 home ERA. We're deep enough into the season that the fact the Astros are still fighting not to be in the bottom-10 in runs scored seems legitimate.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

The stat sheet is fully stuffed for Corbin Carroll ($6,000) with 18 homers, six triples, and 10 stolen bases with a .999 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. The righty Brady Singer has compiled a 4.66 ERA during his first season with the Reds in their hitter-friendly ballpark.

Other than a fluke foot injury earlier this year seemingly keeping Freddie Freeman ($5,700) from running, he's crushing it so far hitting .354 with nine home runs and a whopping 20 doubles. And since 2023, he's managed a .964 OPS against righties. Michael McGreevy got called up by the Cards to start Sunday. He's pitched well in the Majors over 28.2 innings and has been really good at Triple-A, yet I'm only rolling the dice with one of the Dodgers' most-reliable bats.

Bargain Bats

I mentioned how bad the Rangers have been offensively, but sometimes there's still opportunity to be found. Josh Smith ($4,200) doesn't have a lot of power, though the lefty has gone .266 with five homers and eight steals. Trevor Williams comes in with a 6.03 ERA while lefties have gone a staggering .368 against, making Smith worth a shot on Sunday.

One could say Chase Meidroth ($3,000) is kicking it old school at shortstop hitting .300 and stealing eight bases through 42 games while only notching two home runs. That being said, a couple singles and maybe a run scored at his position wouldn't be too shabby. Michael Lorenzen has struggled to an 8.69 ERA in his last four appearances. And over the last three seasons, fellow righties have batted .276 against.

Go to RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups page to find out where every hitter slots in!

Stacks to Consider

Padres at Brewers (Aaron Civale): Jackson Merrill ($4,800), Manny Machado ($4,700), Jake Cronenworth ($4,100)

It's only been four starts this year for Civale, but he's posted a 5.48 FIP. And in his age-30 season, he carries a career 4.06 ERA. Civale has also given up a career 1.34 homers per nine innings. Though he doesn't have significant lefty/righty splits since 2023, I did go with two lefties here since he's right-handed.

Merrill has struggled of late, though he had to deal with an injury and I think he'll be fine. The outfielder enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign with an overall .879 OPS versus righties and .865 on the road. Earlier in the year, it seemed like Machado had tweaked his approach to hit for average with doubles power while stealing bases. That's changed the last three weeks as he's slugged .568 with six homers while recording a .970 road OPS for the season. Cronenworth slightly rebounded in 2024 by getting his OPS against righties up to .779, and that's currently up to .855. The lefty also has an .800 OPS in away games.

Twins vs. Blue Jays (Bowden Francis): Matt Wallner ($4,300), Trevor Larnach ($3,900), Royce Lewis ($3,000)

Splitting between starting and relieving last season, Francis produced a 3.30 ERA with a 4.36 FIP. Fully implemented in the rotation for 2025, things have been pretty disastrous. Not only does Francis carry a 5.84 ERA, but also a 6.47 FIP. He's also up to 3.00 walks and 2.68 homers per nine innings. Righties have batted .280 against Francis while lefties are at .294, so I've selected two southpaws.

This is kind of perfect for Wallner. Not only has he slugged .545 against right-handed pitchers since 2023, he's also slugged .536 at home. This is shaping up to be Larnach's best campaign hitting .259 with 10 homers, eight doubles, a triple, and two steals. He's also been quite good against righties alongside an .836 home OPS. Lewis has once again missed time due to injury, and he's only really hit the last week or so. When available the last three seasons, he's slugged .469 at home with a .483 against his fellow righties. I also figured he works well into a stack as a third baseman and given his upside.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.