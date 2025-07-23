Wednesday's MLB schedule is quite unusual, at least for a weekday. Most of the action is in the afternoon. That leaves us with only five games on the DFS slate starting at 6:40 p.m. EDT or later. That doesn't mean you can't get in on some evening DFS action, of course. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Try our FanDuel MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitching

Max Fried, NYY at TOR ($9,600): Fried has left Atlanta, but he's still the same pitcher he used to be, which is a very good one. He has a 2.43 ERA, a 4.19 K/BB rate, and a 0.66 HR/9 rate. The Blue Jays are floating around the top 10 in runs scored, but I am going with Fried's talent given the options on this slate. Toronto is quite good but doesn't have an elite offense, so with the right pitcher I have no trepidations.

Taj Bradley, TAM vs. CWS ($9,000): This is the inverse of recommending Fried, a recommendation based on matchup more than pitching prowess. The White Sox are, for now, clearly 27th in runs scored, and they have a sub-.300 OBP as a team. Chicago is also neck-and-neck with Kansas City in the battle for 28th in home runs, and it is one of the four teams to not hit 90 home runs yet. As for Bradley, he has a 2.73 ERA over his last five starts, dropping his ERA to 4.35 on the campaign.

Top Target

Do you like power? Junior Caminero ($3,500) has power. He's hit 25 home runs through 96 games. Additionally, Caminero has slugged .619 at home, and .537 against his fellow righties. Jonathan Cannon's sophomore season has been right in line with his rookie season. Unfortunately for him, that means he has a 4.66 FIP and 1.29 HR/9 rate.

Bargain Bat

Though it's been a down season for Adolis Garcia ($3,000), he does have 14 homers and 10 stolen bases through 97 games. He's also been better on both sides of the break, as he has an .808 OPS over the last two weeks. JP Sears just allowed six runs in four innings against Cleveland in his first game after the break. His ERA is up to 5.13, and this year righties have hit .266 against the southpaw.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Red Sox (Lucas Giolito): Kyle Schwarber ($4,100), Bryce Harper ($3,800), Nick Castellanos ($3,000)

Giolito has turned it around after a terrible start to the season, which came after he missed all of 2024. His first start after the break, though, he allowed four runs in 5.1 innings. Sure, that was against the Cubs, a top offense, but the Phillies are no slouches. Philly has several players who excel at home, and I have two southpaws because Giolito is a righty. However, I also have one right-handed hitter, as righties have averaged .283 against him this season.

The home-run hero of the All-Star Game, Schwarber has gone yard 33 times this year, so he's highly likely to hit 40 for the third time in four seasons. He has a .958 OPS at home in 2025, and since 2023 he's slugged .499 at home. Injuries have played a role in Harper having some ups and downs, but he has an 1.142 OPS over the last three weeks. In terms of loving Philly's ballpark, though, Harper has an 1.028 OPS at home over the last three campaigns. Castellanos is the righty in question. He's been more of a doubles hitter this year, as he's notched 22 two-baggers to go with 12 home runs. However, he has issues on the road, but not at home. Castellanos has slugged .479 in Philadelphia this season.

Guardians vs. Orioles (Zach Eflin): Jose Ramirez ($4,000), Steven Kwan ($3,000), Kyle Manzardo ($2,800)

Charlie Morton, who is having a bad season, got his start pushed to Thursday. That's because Eflin is returning from IL on Wednesday. The thing is, Eflin has been just as bad. He has a 5.95 ERA and 2.32 HR/9 rate through 12 starts. Also, remarkably, lefties have hit .347 against Eflin this year and hit a whopping 14 of the 16 home runs he's allowed. That's why all three of these Guardians can hit left-handed.

Ramirez has clinched yet-another 20/20 season, but that's not the endgame with him. He's looking for his third-ever 30/30 season, and his second in a row. As for Tuesday, he's already there on the stolen base front. Ramirez has a .952 OPS over the last three weeks, which will help him get closer to that threshold. Kwan isn't a homer hitter on Ramirez's level, but he's hit .285 with 20 doubles and 11 stolen bases. Plus, against righties, Kwan has a .445 slugging percentage. Manzardo is all about power potential. He may have a sub-.300 OBP, but he has 16 homers in 85 games, and I'll take his lefty swing against Eflin on Wednesday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.