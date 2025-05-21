MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 21

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Wednesday is filled with afternoon action, maybe to get teams extra travel time ahead of any Memorial Day weekend series. The scheduling might end up helping cope with weather delays, assuming other places in the country have weather projections as drab and un-summery we have here in Detroit. There are still seven games on the DFS docket starting at 6:45 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

JP Sears, ATH vs. LAA ($8,800): Owing to the options on the mound, I found myself going with two pitching recommendations based primarily on matchup. Sears has a 3.31 ERA, and counterintuitively getting away from the Athletics' old ballpark is good for him, as he consistently was worse at home than on the road. The Angels are on the fringes of the bottom 10 in runs scored, but I am a little surprised by that. They have a sub-.300 OBP and are 29th in strikeouts as well.

Randy Vasquez, SDP at TOR ($7,500): Vasquez is one of the worst strikeout pitchers in MLB, and his peripherals don't inherently support his 3.45 ERA. However, he's largely pitched well, save for getting obliterated against the Tigers. In six of his nine outings he's gone at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer. Toronto is in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and also in home runs, so Vasquez should be able to handle this matchup.

Top Target

It was notable when Wyatt Langford ($3,600) had 16 homers and 19 stolen bases in 134 games as a rookie, but now he has nine home runs and nine swiped bags through only 39 contests. That's while struggling at home, while he has an OPS over .950 on the road. Ryan Yarbrough has largely pitched out of the bullpen both this season and during his career, but he's starting again for the Yankees. The lefty has a career 4.19 ERA, and over the last three seasons righties have hit .256 against him.

Bargain Bat

Last season JJ Bleday ($2,800) caught my attention by hitting 43 doubles. He had 20 homers for good measure, to be fair. This year the lefty has hit nine doubles, but already has picked up six home runs. Jack Kochanowicz has been striking out more batters this season than last, but that's because he set a baseline of a woeful 3.44 K/9 rate. This year he's only up to 5.26, which is still bad. Additionally, lefties have hit .311 against Kochanowicz this season.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies at Rockies (Carson Palmquist): Trea Turner ($4,000), J.T. Realmuto ($3,300), Alec Bohm ($3,200)

The only real decision for me was about which players to pick for the stack, not which team to stack from, when Philly plays at Coors Field. Palmquist will be making his second-ever MLB start. In his first start he allowed five runs in four innings while striking out zero batters, and that was in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. This will be Palmquist's Coors Field debut. Since he is a lefty, I wanted three right-handed Phillies. Since my previous two recommendations were outfielders, I decided to eschew outfielders. After all, you have to fill out a full roster.

Homers have been few and far between for Turner, but a shortstop who has hit .305 with 13 total extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases is still delivering plenty of value to his team and to DFS players. He has been better against lefties, and he's slugged .465 against southpaws since 2023. You don't need a catcher on FanDuel, but Realmuto's bat in this circumstance is still viable. He has seven doubles, four homers, and four stolen bases, and his baserunning skills are still unusual for your options in the C/1B slot. I have no concern about his slow start to 2025 against lefties and on the road. Just two seasons ago his home/road splits were reversed and he had a .951 OPS in away games, and last season he had a .782 OPS versus lefties. Bohm has rounded into form after a slow start, as he has a .909 OPS over the last three weeks. Even with said slow start, since 2023 he's slugged .503 against lefties.

Atlanta at Nationals (Trevor Williams): Matt Olson ($3,200), Ozzie Albies ($2,700), Alex Verdugo ($2,700)

Williams' 2.03 ERA over 13 starts last season always felt fluky, given his career 4.38 ERA. Well, in 2025, he's gotten a harsh dose of reality. Through nine starts he has a 5.91 ERA. One thing stands out to me the most, though. Lefties have hit .383 against Williams, and all five homers he's let up have been hit by southpaws. Thus, three Atlanta hitters who can hit left-handed.

Olson has put a slow start behind him, as he's now up to 10 homers and eight doubles. His batting average is unremarkable once again, but the former Athletic has a .351 OBP thanks to a keen batting eye. Albies has five homers and five swiped bags as a second baseman. The switch hitter has traditionally been better against lefties, but this year he's hit better versus righties, and also on the road. Plus, with Williams' issues against lefties, if Albies hits against him as a lefty it could bode well. After that, it came down to Verdugo versus Michael Harris. Harris has the counting stats, but Verdugo has a .750 OPS versus righties. More pertinent, Verdugo has an .816 OPS on the road, while Harris has a .499 OPS on the road. Thus, Verdugo over Harris.

