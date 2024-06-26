MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 26

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Wednesday's afternoon is filled with MLB action, which leaves us with six games on the docket starting at 7:10 p.m. EDT or later. Since Atlanta and St. Louis did not play Tuesday and now have a doubleheader Wednesday, that game has been removed from the evening slate. Here are my recommendations for the remaining five contests. Good luck!

Pitching

Gavin Stone, LAD at CWS ($9,800): Injuries have hampered the Dodgers' rotation, and rookie sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is out for a while, but another promising young pitcher has at least established himself this year. That would be Stone, who has a 3.04 ERA on the year, and a 2.18 ERA over his last 10 starts. Halfway through the season, the White Sox haven't even scored 250 runs yet. They are comfortably last on that front, and they are also last in terms of team OPS as well.

Top Target

He's slowed down from his MVP pace, but Juan Soto ($4,200) still has a .305/.433/.571 slash line on the year. Why am I recommending a lefty against a southpaw pitcher in Sean Manaea, though? Well, Soto has a .934 OPS versus lefties this year, and southpaws have hit .302 against Manaea. This is not your typical lefty-on-lefty matchup.

Bargain Bats

After absolutely crushing Triple-A pitching, Spencer Horwitz ($2,800) earned a call from the Blue Jays, and now he's starting at second base whenever a righty is on the mound. While his MLB career is short at this point, he has a .932 OPS versus righties and a .959 OPS on the road. Meanwhile, Kutter Crawford has allowed at least one home run in each of his last seven games, and he's allowed multiple homers in each of his last three outings.

For whatever reason, Jose Miranda ($2,700) has really struggled against lefties and at home. However, he has a .900 OPS versus his fellow righties, and a .919 OPS on the road. Not many people dislike their home park as much as Miranda, but Ryne Nelson is one of them. The Diamondbacks righty has a 6.77 ERA at home in his career.

Stack to Consider

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays (Yariel Rodriguez): Jarren Duran ($4,000), Tyler O'Neill ($3,400), Wilyer Abreu ($3,300)

Sure, this recommendation is me setting your outfield for you, but that's not a bad thing. You need outfielders in your DFS lineups, after all. Rodriguez was pitching well at Triple-A in his first season in North America, but the 27-year-old righty has a 5.94 ERA through five starts in the majors, and he's walked a whopping 5.94 batters per nine innings. Thus, I am stacking the Boston outfield Wednesday.

Duran is having an incredible season, as he's hit .288 with 23 doubles, 20 stolen bases, and 10 triples. He has a .913 OPS versus righties, but also has an OPS over .900 at home over the last two years. O'Neill has slugged .550 in his first year with the Red Sox, and he has an 1.044 OPS over the last three weeks. While he's right-handed, righties have hit .342 against Rodriguez so far. Recently returned from injury, Abreu has six homers and seven stolen bases in 57 games. In his career, he has an .887 OPS against right-handers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.