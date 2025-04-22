MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We've got a 10-game main slate to sort through Tuesday evening, starting at 7:10 p.m. EDT. Atlanta is currently the only team without a confirmed starter, giving us 19 options on the bump, and with rain possible there, it's a game we likely wouldn't target anyway. Outbound winds are prevalent in many parks Tuesday, with only New York showing with double-digit numbers.

Rangers-Athletics is our highest run total on the slate at 10.0, while all other games sit at 8.0 or 8.5 except Giants-Brewers, which is the low point at 7.5.

Pitching

Kris Bubic, KC vs. COL ($10,000): There can't be a more obvious play Tuesday than Bubic, so take him as a chalk play in cash formats and know he has GPP upside while also recognizing you'll need to be somewhat different in larger tournaments. The Rockies come with a massive 31.4 percent K rate against lefties with a woeful 67 wRC+. Bubic is a groundball guy that gives us a strikeout per inning, creating a nice floor and ceiling in a tremendous matchup.

Bailey Ober, MIN vs. CWS ($8,900): One of the easiest ways to pick our pitching is to know what offenses we're fading, and that's surely the White Sox. Ober has an ugly 6.16 ERA, but a slightly more palatable 4.47 xFIP. His strikeouts are down, his homers are up. We should see some regression to his career rates in this matchup. Current White Sox are just 11-for-68 (.162) with a .539 OPS and 31.4 percent K rate off him.

Bailey Falter, PIT at LAA ($7,000): Falter hasn't averaged more than seven Ks per nine since 2022, but that could play up Tuesday against an Angels side that's whiffing at a 25.7 percent clip off lefties to date. But we may not need huge strikeout upside for a fair return at this low price point. Falter has an enticing 3.44 xERA and faces a lineup with a low 73 wRC+ and .268 wOBA off southpaws. Falter should work into the sixth, giving us a hope at a win and/or quality start.

Top Targets

Rockies' starter Ryan Feltner has just 7.2 innings away from Coors Field, but he has an 8.22 ERA and 6.65 xFIP in that small sample. Though more vulnerable to lefties, it seems reasonable to build around Bobby Witt ($4,000), who's riding a 13-game hitting streak and has hit safely in all but two games to date.

I'm not buying anything that Griffin Canning has been throwing, and if we pair that with wind in New York, Bryce Harper ($4,100) has appeal. Harper has walked nine times over his last seven, and while that's not particularly sexy by itself, it allows him run scoring chances in addition to his HR/RBI potential. Canning is allowing 4.3 walks per nine.

Bargain Bats

As we're still in April, assembling a roster can often be an exercise in finding big names that are underpriced base on their early form. As such, Vladimir Guerrero ($3,000) and Matt Olson ($3,000) fit the bill. Olson has hit safely in six straight, homering twice while driving in five over his last three. Guerrero is trending worse with just one homer to date, but does have three multi-hit games in his last five. If rain weren't a concern, stacking Olson with Austin Riley ($3,300) and Michael Harris ($2,700) is an option.

I largely find this slate to be without clear bargain targets, so you may have to get a little uncomfortable with some low floor options. The entire Minnesota lineup profiles as that, but it's seasonably warn in Minneapolis, and the wind is blowing out. White Sox starter Davis Martin is allowing a .487 wOBA and 1.144 OPS to lefties on the road, and .560/1.409 to righties, so rounding out your build with a Twin or two could work. Carlos Correa ($2,600) and Trevor Larnach ($2,600) stand out.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics vs. Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Brent Rooker ($3,400), Shea Langeliers ($3,300), Jacob Wilson ($3,000)

We'll need to see the A's lineup card, but this feels like a safe 2-3-5 stack, which works well for the price points. Corbin has decent numbers, but does anyone trust him? Mix in what's becoming a positive ballpark factor for the nomad A's, and we should be cooking here. Wilson's .443 wOBA and 195 wRC+ against lefties is the lowest of this trio, albeit in a small sample size. Rooker has a .471 ISO and Langeliers a .462 ISO, giving this stack some elite power potential.

Diamondbacks vs. Zack Littell (Rays): Corbin Carroll ($4,400), Geraldo Perdomo ($3,400) Josh Naylor ($3,300)

Littell enters Tuesday with a 6.43 road ERA while striking out just 3.9 per nine, and is getting pelted by lefties to the tune of a .513 wOBA and 1.200 OPS. This stack is expensive, and I'd be perfectly okay just using Carroll as a building block, but we can get three lefty bats atop the Diamondbacks order in a plus spot. Naylor is hot with 12 hits in his last eight games, earning double-digit fantasy points six times. Pavin Smith ($3,000) makes some sense over Perdomo to save some funds.

