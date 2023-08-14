MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 14

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

A slightly reduced eight-game slate is on the docket Monday evening. Rain could pose a problem in New York for the Mets and Pirates, but we look otherwise clear. Runs appear to be at a premium here, with no game having a run total north of 9.0 given current lines available, though Coors Field is present and unlisted as of submission.

Pitching

Tyler Glasnow, TB at SF ($10,800): We've got some pretty clear pay down options below that should open up offensive spending, but that can also make for a low used pay up choice with low roster percentages. Glasnow has at least seven Ks in eight straight, and he's allowed more than two runs in just two of those outings. Pair that with the Giants 24.5 percent K rate off righties, and there should be plenty of optimism.

Miles Mikolas, STL vs. OAK ($7,000): This is a play that's about matchup over talent. Oakland has impressive young talent they are now displaying, which makes this no slam dunk. But they rank last with a .290 wOBA off righties, adding an 87 wRC+ and 25.2 percent K rate. I personally don't trust Mikolas, but he has allowed only four runs over his last 14.0 frames. He merits heavy consideration given the matchup, but expect heavy usage with a ceiling that is only prevalent because of the opponent.

Top Targets

Arizona is in a terrible funk overall, but heading into Coors Field, they remain an obvious target. Rockies' starter Chris Flexen is allowing a larger .376 wOBA to righties against .365 to lefties at home, so perhaps that leads to lower usage from Christian Walker ($5,200) than the D'Backs lefty bats. He's homered in two of his last five while collecting eight hits in that span.

Yandy Diaz ($5,000) seems likely to be ignored amongst other names in his price range. He has 16 hits in his last nine games and a .398 wOBA, 163 wRC+ and .231 ISO off lefties overall.

Bargain Bats

Weather concerns, paired with the general fact that the Pirates aren't solid offensively prevent us from stacking their lineup. But Mets' starter Carlos Carrasco is equally bad, allowing a .400 wOBA to lefties at home and .383 to righties, so rounding out lineups with a Buc or two should work. Jack Suwinski ($3,300) is a power play boom or bust option, while Henry Davis ($2,900) has six hits in his last six games.

Patrick Sandoval hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last five starts, and the Rangers lineup is hitting just .106 (5-for-47) off of him overall. But Texas does have favorable options against lefties. Ezequiel Duran ($3,800) has a .414 wOBA, .293 ISO and 169 wRC+ and is out of a slump with six hits in his last three. There's also a potential bargain in Jonah Heim ($3,400), who's discounted some $1,000 having just returned from the injured list. He brings a .359 wOBA and 131 wRC+ off lefties into Monday.

Keep an eye on the Braves lineup card. Ozzie Albies was reportedly removed Sunday night as a precaution, but if he's unable to go here, Nicky Lopez ($2,600) would slot in and offer an incredibly cheap option into a potent lineup. If Albies is out, Atlanta would also be forced to shuffle their lineup, possibly forcing Michael Harris ($4,400) into the two-hole rather than his traditional spot at the bottom of the order.

Stack to Consider

Mets vs. Quinn Priester: Francisco Lindor ($5,100), Brandon Nimmo ($4,300), Jeff McNeil ($3,500)

The aformentioned rain is a concern here, but the matchup does not appear to be, as Priester hasn't proven capable of getting major league hitters out yet, allowing 30 hits and 23 earned runs across his first 23.2 innings. He's allowing a .430 wOBA and 1.064 OPS to lefties on the road, so we can target that and bats around Pete Alonso's power potential, without paying up for him. McNeil is hot, with hits in seven straight and eight of nine, totalling 12 knocks overall. Nimmo has hit in five straight, tallying seven in that stretch. Lindor is 0-for-8 in his last two, but still managed nine total DKP in that stretch. He'd previously collected 11 hits in seven games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.