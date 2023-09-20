MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 21

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Thursday is going to give a few teams rest as part of the MLB homestretch, but there is still action taking place. Seven games are on the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. Fall is near, but enjoy the last vestiges of summer with some DFS success. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Max Fried, ATL at WAS ($10,000): Fried developed a blister on his finger, the scourge of pitchers, but after a bullpen session he's good to go for this one. His first start back from a long injury absence went rough, but since then the lefty has a 2.78 ERA over six starts. As he gears up for the postseason, Fried gets to face a Nationals team that ranked 22nd in runs scored and 29th in home runs.

Tarik Skubal, DET at OAK ($9,600): This is the kind of series solely for the fantasy-minded folks and the diehard fans by this point in the season. We have the two worst offenses in MLB, but the Athletics are definitively last. Skubal, meanwhile, has been a bright spot for the Tigers. He has a 2.27 FIP and has struck out 10.90 batters per nine innings.

Top Targets

It's been a whirlwind season for Trea Turner ($6,300), but all in all he's arrived at a .267 average with 26 homers and 28 stolen bases. Plus, on the year he has an .892 OPS at home. David Peterson, meanwhile, has a woeful 7.35 ERA on the road, and righties have hit .294 against the southpaw.

You can't put too much of the blame on the Mets' lackluster 2023 on Pete Alonso ($5,500), as the slugger has racked up 45 home runs. He's slugged .544 against lefties, unsurprising for a powerful righty, but he also has slugged .568 on the road. Ranger Suarez has been good at keeping the ball in the park…on the road. At home, the lefty has a 4.94 ERA and has allowed 1.3 homers per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

He's been a bit cold recently, but Will Smith ($5,400) is a catcher with a .362 OBP and 18 homers, so I'm willing to bet on a return to form given his position. Plus, he has an .839 OPS at home. Keaton Winn is on the COVID-19 list, and it looks like Ross Stripling with start for the Giants. He has a 5.42 FIP, putting him on pace to finish with a FIP over 5.00 for the third time in four seasons. I'll also go with a righty in case some lefty arm is heavily involved, or ends up starting even.

Jack Suwinski ($3,600) has hit .215, though that is an improvement over his .202 average as a rookie. The counting stats have been there, at least, as the lefty has 25 homers and 12 stolen bases. Suwinski also has an .871 OPS on the road. Kyle Hendricks is not a strikeout pitcher (6.11 K/9 rate) and has put up a 4.41 ERA at home in 2023.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta at Nationals (Jake Irvin): Matt Olson ($6,600), Ozzie Albies ($6,000), Michael Harris ($4,500)

One is spoiled for choice when it comes to the Atlanta lineup. With Irvin on the mound for the Nationals, though, I was led in a certain direction. In addition to his 5.29 FIP and 1.52 HR/9 rate, lefties have hit .270 against the right-handed pitcher. Atlanta has the bats for any scenario, but this is the stack for this scenario.

Olson already has 52 home runs to his name, but he is not cooling down. In fact, he has an 1.144 OPS over the last three weeks. I thought about Eddie Rosario, a lefty, but ended up going with the switch-hitting Albies, even though he's better versus southpaws. Rosario has struggled on the road, while Albies has an .896 OPS in away games. Also, it's not like Albies' .770 OPS versus righties is bad. Harris often hits ninth in Atlanta's lineup, but still has a .291 average with 18 homers and 20 stolen bases. Yeah, this lineup is stacked. In his career, Harris has an .872 OPS against righties for good measure.

Cubs vs. Pirates (Johan Oviedo): Cody Bellinger ($6,400), Nico Hoerner ($5,700), Ian Happ ($4,700)

Oviedo has given the Pirates 30 starts, so three cheers for availability. Of course, the 166.2 innings he's pitched have been thoroughly mediocre. He has a 4.38 FIP, with his clear issue being the fact he's walked 4.10 batters per nine innings. Sure, walks aren't exciting for DFS purposes, but you don't post a 4.38 FIP off walks alone. Lefties have hit Oviedo better, so I have two guys who can hit left handed in this stack.

With a .913 OPS at home, Bellinger's rebound campaign has been bolstered by his move to the Windy City. Don't worry if a lefty enters the game either, as the one-time MVP has an 1.003 OPS versus lefties (plus an .833 OPS against righties in double the plate appearances). Hoerner has batted .285, and he's stolen 41 bases in 142 games. He has a .376 OBP as well, so maybe Oviedo puts him on first, and swiftly Hoerner finds himself on second. Happ has a .362 OBP with 19 home runs and 14 swiped bags. While he's a switch hitter, he has an .817 OPS against righties.

