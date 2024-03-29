MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 29

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Eight games are featured on our second day of MLB DFS action at FanDuel's main slate, with first pitch slated for 6:50 p.m. EDT. Run totals are lagging this early in the season, with three of these games sitting at a slate-high 9.0 runs, while four sit at 7.0-7.5. You'd think that would make pitching plentiful, but workload questions abound making it difficult to feel great about blowing your budget for an ace.

Rain is looking likely in Oakland, which is a shame because it would lose us all of Cleveland's fine options in a plus spot. We'll assume that game is going to get postponed for the sake of this column, but if you're feeling risky and/or able to pivot late, Logan Allen is a fine pitcher to use, while Jose Ramirez certainly stands out as a top bat.

Pitching

Chris Bassitt, TOR at TB ($9,100): Bassitt faced the Rays twice last season, and fanned 12 across 13.0 innings, allowing four earned runs but curiously four homers. He's more floor than ceiling here, which may not be ideal given the price point. But I trust him to have one of the higher pitch counts in the upper tier, and if he's efficient, that can lead to five or more innings and 30+ fantasy points.

Bobby Miller, LAD vs. STL ($8,900): From potential stability in Bassitt to potential upside in Miller. The workload is my biggest question here. I personally believe the Cardinals are going to be a below average team at best this season, and with a stout offense facing a mediocre arm Friday, Miller should see run support. High strikeout numbers don't seem likely however, maybe capping his ceiling. Perhaps this is too high a price to be chasing a win, but Miller is in a favorable spot.

A.J. Puk, MIA vs. PIT ($7,000): Another arm where workload is a serious question Friday as Puk is transitioning from a relief role and threw jut 13.2 innings in four spring training appearances. But he had a massive 15.1 K/9 rate and has been in double-digits there his entire professional career. Pittsburgh ranked 25th against lefties last season with a .307 wOBA and 87 wRC+ while striking out 24.1 percent of the time. A win and/or quality start seems unlikely, but Puk can get to 30 fantasy points in four innings with high strikeout totals.

Top Targets

I get this column three days a week, and unless pricing becomes incredibly high, it's going to be a broken record in this space. Build around the Dodgers big three, as they're set up to see great pitches as you can't pitch around them. Freddie Freeman ($4,000) is the cheapest, but I like paying up for Mookie Betts ($4,500) here. He's off to a torrid start, and Cardinals' starter Zack Thompson was far more vulnerable to righties last season, especially on the road, allowing a .389 wOBA. Keep an eye on the weather here too, not something we normally concern ourselves with in Los Angeles.

Wind will reportedly be blowing out in San Diego, and while I'd love to stack the Padres, cost is likely to be a factor. So Fernando Tatis ($3,900) as a bulding block works nicely. He's not off to a great start but hit lefties well last season. Giants started Kyle Harrison kept the ball on the ground in spring training, but had a 53.6 percent fly ball rate in limited innings last season.

Bargain Bats

Miami doesn't have a bat priced above $3,300 and should be in a decent spot against Martin Perez. Jake Burger ($3,000) has taken Perez deep once in seven plate apperances while Tim Anderson ($2,500) has two hits in six ABs against him. Both hit atop the order and should factor in Miami plating runs Friday.

Ha-Seong Kim ($3,000) is a cheaper option into the Padres lineup and likely leadoff hitter. He posted a .384 wOBA and 148 wRC+ off lefties last season.

Boston is a great spot to target value bats as they are all priced down and face the slate's ace in George Kirby, surely leading to low roster percentages. Tyler O'Neill ($2,500) offers clear power upside, but even at the high end, Rafael Devers ($3,500) is priced favorably, and is 5-for-10 off Kirby.

Stack to Consider

Diamondbacks vs. Cal Quantrill: Corbin Carroll ($3,900), Ketel Marte ($3,600), Lourdes Gurriel ($2,900)

Quantrill had a 5.43 xFIP last season while throwing half of his games in a more pitcher-friendly Cleveland home field, followed that up with a 6.77 xFIP during spring training and now debuts for the Rockies in hitter-friendly Arizona against a lineup that came out blazing last night. Good luck! Carroll is an everyday consideration that only moderately got in on the action last night, and we can feel great about him at a sub 4k price for floor and ceiling. Gurriel isn't going to drive in five like he did yesterday, but offers budget balance and gives us a likely 1-2-3 lineup stack, while Marte also offers a stable floor and early lineup position. Feel free to mix in Christian Walker for more power potential, or Eugenio Suarez for a less traditional lineup stack, but more salary relief.

