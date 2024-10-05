MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 5

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The Divisional Round gets underway Saturday afternoon at 1:08 p.m. EDT with all four series featured on FanDuel's main slate. The Mets are the only team without a listed starter, and while they have announced Kodai Senga, he's not even in the player pool, a rarity, as during the regular season, even yesterday's starters have a price, you just have to find them. He's highly unlikely to throw bulk innings, and can't be a consideration as such. Detroit meanwhile is using an opener, so we've got just six starters we can consider for that position.

We don't have any ridiculously low 6.5 run lines, but only Royals-Yankees is flirting with 8.0 runs. We know the drill with playoff baseball, blow up offensive performances are rare. Because of the early start time and writing this article Friday evening, we don't yet have weather details. All games are outdoors and are expected to be dry. Wind TBD and needs to be glanced at for even the slightest of edges.

Pitching

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. KC ($9,500): Based on matchups, I believe there are a clear top-two pitchers on this slate, and I'm not overly interested going below them for stability. Zack Wheeler is as solid as they come, but for $800 less, Cole is my preference. He's shown his elite form over his last two starts, allowing one run and four hits across 15.2 innings, striking out 12. He's allowing current Royals to hit .221 (32-for-145) with a .559 OPS and massive 32.2 percent strikeout rate, though he did not face them this season.

Michael Wacha, KC at NYY ($8,400): Pitching is how you differentiate on this short slate because we know the top bats everyone will be using. Do I trust Wacha in a Yankee Stadium postseason atmosphere? Heck no. But there's decent BvP success, as he's allowed the current roster to hit .241 (33-for-137) off him with a .667 OPS, and three of the four homers he's allowed came from Anthony Rizzo, who isn't playing. None of this history came this season, as Wacha hasn't faced the Yankees. I expect his leash won't be long, but Wacha has gone five innings or more in 11 straight starts and in all but three this entire year.

Top Targets

This entire round of the playoffs is going to present the same to me. We have a four-pack of bats that I'm not really calling top targets, but more very obvious plays that we're going to have to use one or two of, as they'll be in the vast majority of lineups. That obviously starts with Shohei Ohtani ($5,000) and Aaron Judge ($4,800), but I believe also includes Fernando Tatis ($4,000) and Francisco Lindor ($4,300). They are too vital to their team's success to be fully faded.

If you want to be different, there are three options to me; Jose Ramirez ($4,100), Bobby Witt ($4,000) and/or Bryce Harper ($3,700). I really don't believe we're playing matchups Saturday; you're finding the team(s) you believe in the most, and taking their best option.

Bargain Bats

Detroit is the easiest spot to target for value. They're hot and they've got a familiar opponent opposing them on the mound. The entire Tigers' roster is a combined 24-for-76 (.316) with a .926 OPS off Tanner Bibee, so you can target them freely to fill out your roster once you've locked in your must-plays. Kerry Carpenter ($2,800) and Matt Vierling ($2,900) stand out for BvP success and their spots in the top of the order.

Luis Arraez ($2,800) figures to be popular, and has a four-game hit and run scored streak. But there's minimal upside. I'd prefer higher potential plays in the likes of Kyle Higashioka ($2,600), who has homered in three straight, or Jhonkensy Noel ($2,800) and Salvador Perez ($2,800).

At the super-low end, keep an eye on lineup cards, but Tyrone Taylor ($2,100) has been a fixture in the Mets lineup of late, while Ben Rice ($2,000) is on the roster and could start at first base.

Stack to Consider

Mets vs. Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Lindor, Pete Alonso ($3,500), Brandon Nimmo ($3,400)

For Game 1 of this round, I am going to be a firm believer in if I'm stacking, I'm stacking teams that played in the last round. The Mets are hot, it's that simple. And they've got an attitude that could go into Citizen's Bank Park and shut down that rowdy crowd. Further, it's a divisional opponent, so there's ample BvP history. This trio is a combined 31-for-107 (.290) with six doubles and four homers. That may not be elite enough to make this worth the price, but they'll hit around each other, and it takes just one time for it to pop.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.