MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 13

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Pitching

Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals ($9,400): My Yankees are likely going to regret letting go of Montgomery, and he has a fantastic home matchup against the lowly Pirates. He has a 58-point fantasy game under his belt already and without Oneil Cruz, the Pirates don't have much of an offense. I think the floor here is 30 points and we've already seen the upside he has.

Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays ($7,300): I want to make it completely clear that I would only use Bassitt in GPPs for tonight's games. He has a good home matchup against the Tigers and after a rocky first start (-17 fantasy points), Bassitt rebounded for a 37 fantasy-point outing. Detroit is terrible offensively.

Top Targets

Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays ($3,900): He's not going to take up this little of your salary cap for the rest of the season, so now is the time to take advantage. Guerrero will hit in the middle of the lineup, likely the three spot, and even if he doesn't get a base hit, he'll probably at least get an RBI.

Xander Bogaerts, Padres ($3,800): There's a drastic position scarcity at shortstop tonight with the limited amount of games. The Brewers haven't named a starting pitcher yet, and Bogaerts has gotten off to a great start with four home runs and a stolen base.

Bargain Bats

Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals ($2,400): O'Neill is coming off a solid game in Colorado with a home run and a stolen base. He should be hitting in the middle of the lineup, and he's crushed Vince Velasquez in a very small sample, going 3-for-4 with two home runs. Velasquez has gotten off to a bad start to begin the season.

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers ($2,400): Carpenter has been hitting cleanup for the Tigers and has 12.2 fantasy points in three of his last eight games. If you're not going to roster Bassitt, Carpenter is a great economical bat to use.

Stacks To Consider

Yankees vs. Twins (Joe Ryan): Aaron Judge ($4,600), Gleyber Torres ($3,900), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,400), Anthony Rizzo ($3,300)

Let me start off by saying I think Ryan is a really good pitcher. The fact of the matter is that the Yankees can go off on any pitcher on any given night. As already stated, it's a small slate of game and for once using New York's sluggers might be a bit of a contrarian play given the matchup. If you use this stack every night, one would think it'll pay out more times than not.

Cardinals vs. Pirates (Vince Velasquez): Paul Goldschmidt ($3,800), Nolan Arenado ($3,700), Nolan Gorman ($3,300), O'Neill

Gorman isn't that much of a secret anymore in the fantasy world, although he's probably seen as a boom-or-bust player right now. After delivering 6.5 or fewer points in three straight games, he's rebounded for 9.5, 18.7 and 22.2 fantasy points in his last three. Arenado and Goldschmidt are capable of 20-plus fantasy points on any given night, so this seems like a logical stack for the short slate of games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin Payne plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: Fanduel: kevinccp, Draft Kings: kevinccp, Yahoo: kevinccp.