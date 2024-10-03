MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 3

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

This is the final day of the Wild Card Round, which means we get an elimination matchup. Unfortunately, only one of the four series went to the final game, with the Brewers and Mets playing to see who gets to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. It should be a fun matchup, so let's go ahead and get into it!

Top Targets

Francisco Lindor, NYM (vs. Tobias Myers) $9,500

Lindor has been walked three times in the first two games of this series, and it's easy to see why Milwaukee has been avoiding him. The shortstop has been playing like a superstar since the opening month of the year, tallying 26 homers and 23 steals over his final 118 regular-season games. He also had a .358 OBP and .885 OPS in that span, dropping 43 FD points in his final regular-season matchup with Milwaukee.

William Contreras, MIL (vs. Jose Quintana) $9,000

Contreras has developed into one of the best catchers in the game, batting third for the Brew Crew. He's earned that prominent spot by providing a .363 OBP and .835 OPS across the last three seasons. His splits are even better, sporting a .425 OBP, .577 SLG and 1.002 OPS against southpaws in that span. Not to mention, Contreras has collected a .375 AVG and 1.108 OPS in nine at-bats against Quintana.

Jackson Chourio, MIL (vs. Quintana) $7,500

Chourio has been the star of this series, but he's also been the Brewers best player in the second half of the season. The rookie closed the year by totaling 14 homers and 14 steals across his final 82 games, generating a .363 OBP and .903 OPS in that span. That was on full display in Game 2, carrying the Brew Crew with two dingers as their leadoff hitter. That equates to 37 FD points, and it'll be tough to fade him at $7,500 since he also has the platoon advantage against Quintana!

These three guys are the best options for your MVP and STAR slots!

Bargain Bats

Pete Alonso, NYM (vs. Myers) $7,000

Alonso was walked three times in Game 1 of this series, and it's strange to see such a prolific power hitter this cheap. Seven players are priced above Big Pete despite Alonso averaging 10.5 FanDuel points per game. We're talking about a guy who's averaged 39 homers and 108 RBI over the last four years, and that sort of potential is massive since everyone will be swinging for the fences in this elimination game.

Rhys Hoskins, MIL (vs. Quintana) $6,000

There's no doubt that Hoskins has struggled in this series, but he was quietly getting going in the final week of the regular season. The slugger had a .422 OBP, .632 SLG and 1.054 OPS across his final 13 regular season games. The most impactful factor is that he's slaughtered southpaws throughout his career, compiling a .388 OBP, .512 SLG and .900 OPS in nearly 1,000 plate appearances against them. He also has some of the best BvP numbers on this slate, posting a .429 OBP in 21 plate appearances against Quintana.

Gary Sanchez ($4,500) also has the platoon advantage against Quintana and could be a sneaky option since he has a .839 OPS against lefties since the start of last season.

