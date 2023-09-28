MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

With a heavy dose of day baseball in store for Thursday, only five games will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's discuss some pitchers and hitters among them to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Chris Bassitt ($44) has struggled on the road, where he has a 5.10 FIP and a 1.39 WHIP. He has been much better at home, though, recording a 3.82 FIP and a 1.01 WHIP. That makes him a viable target for a matchup against the Yankees, who rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in both runs scored and OPS.

Jordan Montgomery ($40) had back-to-back rough outings against the Twins and Athletics in which he gave up 11 runs over 9.1 innings. However, in three starts since, he has given up one run over 21 innings. That included an outing in which he had six strikeouts over seven scoreless innings against the Mariners. The Mariners have a .715 OPS in Seattle, so don't be surprised if Montgomery provides another excellent stat line in their rematch.

The Marlins continue their push for a player spot following Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. They would love to get some length from Jesus Luzardo ($41), who has logged at least six innings in four of his last six starts. During that six-start span, he allowed three or fewer runs five times. The Mets only have a .710 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, potentially setting up Luzardo for more success.

Top Targets

Seiya Suzuki ($24) drew a walk in Wednesday's game against the Braves but snapped his four-game hitting streak. He has still been one of the hottest hitters in baseball, going 32-for-86 (.372) with a .709 slugging percentage over his last 22 games. His power is noteworthy for a matchup against AJ Smith-Shawver, who has given up seven home runs over 21.1 innings.

Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Jorge Soler ($24) is a great option in DFS. For the season, he has a 1.073 OPS versus southpaws. He will be facing an underwhelming one in David Peterson, who has a 1.60 WHIP for the season.

Bargain Bats

The Dodgers will turn to Ryan Yarbrough to start their series finale against the Rockies at Coors Field. Yarbrough doesn't miss a ton of bats, posting an 18.4 percent strikeout rate this season. That could make Ezequiel Tovar ($14) and Elias Diaz ($11) worth considering at their cheap salaries. Over his last 14 games, Tovar is 17-for-55 (.309) with six doubles and a triple. Diaz only has a .281 wOBA on the road since joining the Rockies in 2020, but he has a .335 wOBA at home.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Luke Weaver, Yankees: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($19), George Springer ($17), Bo Bichette ($14)

Weaver is coming off an outing in which he logged 5.1 scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks. Still, he has a 6.47 ERA and a 5.55 FIP for the season. He has also allowed 2.0 HR/9 while posting a 1.57 WHIP. This is a great spot to stack the Blue Jays. Starting to heat up as the season comes to a close is Bichette, who is 10-for-35 (.286) with two home runs over his last eight games.

Dodgers vs. Chris Flexen, Rockies: Mookie Betts ($27), Freddie Freeman ($25), Max Muncy ($24)

Flexen has a 16.1 percent strikeout rate for his career, so his inability to miss bats is not a good match for playing his home games at Coors Field. It's also not a good match for an outing against the Dodgers, who have scored the second-most runs in baseball. Flexen has also given up 2.2 HR/9, so this could be just the matchup that Betts need to reach the 40-homer threshold for the first time in his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.