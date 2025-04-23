DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, April 23

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

We have an MLB schedule spread throughout the day, which is good for fans but creates a strange setup for DFS. There are four slates with multiple games and three that include at least four games. Our focus will be on the eight-game slate that kicks off at 7 pm ET.

Pitchers

Logan Webb ($10,000) and Freddy Peralta ($9,800) are the top-priced pitchers on the slate and will square off against each other. Webb has shown a surprising surge in strikeout rate, but his long-term sample suggests that's a fluke. Given that and the fact that the Giants have struck out at a 24.3 percent clip as a team, I'd prefer to roster Peralta.

There aren't many other standout options on the slate, so we can highlight two pitchers who have gotten off to hot starts this season in Eduardo Rodriguez ($9,000) and Andrew Heaney ($8,100). Both have regularly had implosion outings throughout their career, and this is buying at a relative peak based on their early-season form. Of the duo, I'd lean Heaney thanks to his matchup against an Angels team that has struck out at the second-highest clip in the league (25.5 percent).

We can consider another pair once we drop down to the third tier. Bowden Francis ($7,800) and JP Sears ($7,700) have both delivered on preseason hype. The longer track record significantly favors Francis, and the Astros' lineup has yet to get on track early this season.

Kumar Rocker ($6,900) is the punt option of the day, primarily to see if his breakout from his last turn through the rotation has any staying power. The A's are a pretty tough matchup, but the price is right to take a risk on Rocker in larger-field contests.

Top Hitters

Eugenio Suarez ($4,500) has 12 hits this season, of which six are home runs and nine have gone for extra bases. That seemingly makes him a perfect pick for a matchup against Taj Bradley, who offers a similar all-or-nothing approach on the mound. Through the first 545 right-handed batters he has faced in the majors, Bradley has allowed 2.2 HR/9. Suarez is the biggest power threat from that side of the plate for Arizona, making him a strong play.

If the Pirates had anything resembling a competent lineup they would be a good stacking option, and they still are for those looking to take risks in larger-field tournaments. Oneil Cruz ($5,800) and Bryan Reynolds ($4,500) are both options to consider in a matchup against Jack Kochanowicz, who has virtually no strikeout ability and has allowed 10 earned runs across his last two starts.

Value Bats

The Twins should be a stacking option in a matchup against Bryse Wilson, but they have failed to capitalize much offensively throughout the first month of the season. Trevor Larnach ($2,900) has slowly started to turn things around, however, popping two homers in his last four games. On Wednesday, he has a very exploitable matchup to take advantage of.

Chandler Simpson ($3,000) continues to deliver as the leadoff hitter for the Rays and his price has risen only $300. His price will be on the rise soon, so take advantage.

Stacks to Consider

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies (German Marquez): Bobby Witt ($6,100), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,800), Salvador Perez ($4,000)

The Royals have been among the worst lineups in the league, so this is close to as risky as stacking the Pirates and Twins. Marquez has struggled so much this season, however, that I'm willing to take the risk (15 ER in 16.1 IP, 11:8 K:BB). The Royals don't have a deep lineup, but the top and middle of the order have underperformed considerably.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (TBD): Ian Happ ($4,400), Kyle Tucker ($6,400), Seiya Suzuki ($5,700)

The Dodgers have yet to name a starter for Wednesday's game, but it's not likely to be someone formidable. Meanwhile, the Cubs' offense is clicking on all cylinders, and there are some cheaper options available such as Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,200) and Nico Hoerner ($4,400).

