MLB FAAB Factor: RIP, Say Hey Kid

In 10 seasons, he hit more than .300, and he had an OPS higher than .900 for 13 straight years. In 1956 at age 25, Mays hit 36 home runs and stole 40 bases. He followed that up going 35-38. When Jose Canseco became baseball's first 40-40 player in 1988, Mays was quoted as saying that if he knew it would be such a big deal, he'd have gone 40-40 multiple times. Seriously,

And with a bat in his hands, Mays was a blend of power, speed, grace and electricity, all in one package that seems much larger than the 5-foot-10, 170 pounds he's listed at in his baseball-reference.com page. This being a fantasy baseball column, what many of us would have given to roster such a behemoth in his prime.

Full disclosure, I never saw Willie Mays play live, though I feel like I have through all the highlights that I've seen throughout my baseball-loving life. Is there a more special catch than the over-the-shoulder grab in the 1954 World Series off the bat of Vic Wertz that really froze Cleveland and led to the New York Giants sweeping that year's Fall Classic.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting in 1955, in 11 of the next 13 years Mays hit at least 30 home runs, and in the two seasons he didn't he smacked 29. People who came to the ballpark to see Mays got their money's worth, as he played at least 150 games in every season in the big leagues until 1967, when he played 141 games at age 36.

Now arguably the greatest player of all time has left this earth. It may be sad for more than the Giants' fan base, as he touched all of baseball. He's up there Saying Hey to the Babe, Hammerin' Hank, Clemente, Teddy Ballgame, and, for New York fans of a certain age, Mickey and the Duke . Baseball may be sad, but what a life. What a player. What an icon. RIP to the GOAT.

Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays (51%)

Bradley was one of the best prospects in baseball after striking out 141 batters in 133.1 innings with a 2.57 ERA at two levels of the minor leagues in 2022. The 2023 season was a mixed bag of injuries and underperformance for Bradley, and this season started with him on the IL.

However, since his first start of the season Bradley has gone at least five innings in seven of eight starts, and struck out hitters in double digits twice in that span. His 96.3-mph average fastball is in the 86th percentile while his K rate of 31.6 is wonderful (92nd percentile). He's another in the line of the "When in doubt, pick up a Rays pitcher" strategy. FAAB: $7

DJ Herz, Washington Nationals (11%)

This is a good news/bad new situation. The good news is that in his last start, Herz was nearly unhittable. He gave up just a single hit and did not walk a hitter in striking out 13 Marlins hitters. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com , Herz joins Clayton Kershaw and Greg Maddux as the only pitchers to strike out 13 hitters while throwing fewer than 85 pitches in a game. Not bad company.

The bad news is that his next outing is against the Rockies. At Coors Field, where the ball is flying right now – 47 runs scored in the last three games between the Dodgers and Rockies. A young pitcher showing this kind of stuff could be worth picking up and stashing for the next start. FAAB: $6

Tobias Myers, Milwaukee Brewers (26%)

Myers may have a pedestrian fastball by major-league standards – average velocity of 92.6 – but he's getting hitters out. In his last three games he's logged at least six innings, pitched quality starts in each and earned three victories. His gem was eight shutout innings against the Tigers on June 7.

The Brewers have been hit hard with pitcher injuries, so Myers figures to stay in the rotation for at least the foreseeable future. As long as he keeps pitching anywhere near where he has – one run allowed in the last 20.1 innings pitched – he'll be someone to snatch up before he's picked up in more leagues. FAAB: $5

James Paxton, Los Angeles Dodgers (35%)

The fact that it's June 20 and Paxton has made 13 starts is a cause for celebration considering his injury history. He's coming off a start where he went seven innings and struck out eight while allowing an earned run at Coors Field. It's his second quality start in a row after a 1.2-innings, six-run debacle on June 5.

With Walker Buehler going on the IL, there will be more opportunities to stay in the rotation for Paxton. More than 10 strikeouts in the last 13 innings would be appreciated, though. FAAB: $5

Relief Pitcher

Chad Green, Toronto Blue Jays (28%)

The closer pecking order north of the border appears to be Jordan Romano, Yimi Garcia and Green. The latter is the only one healthy, and he's locked up saves in two of his last three appearances.

Green throws 95 mph and has a 13:4 K:BB in 15.2 innings. The thinking here is that whenever there is at least a temporary closer available, it's worth throwing some FAAB dollars at him. FAAB: $10

Tyson Miller, Chicago Cubs (0%)

Miller is essentially free in leagues, but he's pitched well up to now with 25 strikeouts in 26 innings and a pristine 0.65 WHIP. He even has both his wins since June 12. That's stellar, though he has yet to enter many late-inning, high-leverage situations.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell likes to use his bullpen, and will ride a setup man to a lot of holds. Miller has just one hold, but it's only a matter of time before he starts seeing those kinds of situations. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees (5%)

For a second, let's forget about the nine steals that the Red Sox pilfered on Trevino's watch on national TV the night of June 16. He did hit a home run that night, and last we checked those stats count in fantasy baseball, and stolen bases allowed do not.

Trevino has three homers in as many starts from June 12 to 16. He probably will continue to share catching duties with Austin Wells, but for daily-transaction leagues, he could rotate in as a second catcher in two-catcher leagues. FAAB: $2

Ben Rice, New York Yankees (17%)

Two Yankees? Well, Rice has been a popular pickup since his promotion from the minors on June 18. He's a catcher/first baseman, though he's been subbing for Anthony Rizzo in his first couple starts in the big leagues, and went 2-for-7 in those games against the Orioles.

In 60 minor-league games, Rice has 15 homers and 36 RBI with a slash line of .275/.393/.532. With 40 walks against 56 strikeouts, he's shown a good batting eye. A catcher-eligible player not wearing the tools of ignorance while a lineup regular and showing power/speed. Score. FAAB: $5

First Base

Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins (18%)

From June 11 to 16, Santana went 9-for-20 (.450) with a 1.372 OPS. He banged out two homers and drove in nine runs. The Twins are using him regularly, though in the month of June he's hit anywhere from first to eighth in the lineup. Wherever he's batted, he's contributed. FAAB: $3

Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox (47%)

Apologies for the repeat from last week, but when a player drives in 10 runs like Vaughn did from June 13 to 18, a pickup has to be considered. He has three multi-hit games in that span. Vaughn may not be Pete Alonso or Matt Olson, but he plays in a hitter-friendly home park that should play better now that the weather is warming up. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Orelvis Martinez, Toronto Blue Jays (19%)

After getting called up on June 18, Martinez didn't play in either of his first two games in the big leagues. That does not bode well for someone who hit 16 home runs, scored 46 runs and knocked in 46 more. His OPS of .866 would lead one to expect Martinez to get some starts in the big leagues for the Blue Jays to see what they have. This is a speculative pickup, so don't break the bank unless Martinez has a monster game that will drive up the bidding before your league's deadline. FAAB: $2

Miguel Vargas, Los Angeles Dodgers (3%)

Miguel Rojas is getting more playing time, but Vargas has the prospect pedigree and some pop in the bat. He hit eight home runs and drove in 38 runs at Triple-A. He even walked (38) more than he struck out (33) in the minors.

Vargas went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI after his promotion but was on the bench the next day. I've been a fan of his swing for a while, but this is another speculative pick that the youngster gets some play while the Dodgers deal with injuries in the lineup. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers (49%)

The main piece coming to Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes deal, Ortiz has risen to the top of the lineup lately against lefties. Strangely, his batting average against lefties is .222, while he's hitting .301 against right-handers, and has walked (22) more often than he's struck out (18). That should begin to show up against southpaws soon enough.

After a three-game series in San Diego, Ortiz and the Brewers return home where he's hitting .321 with a 1.061 OPS. He's hit four homers, drove in 16 runs and stole three bags in 103 plate appearances in Milwaukee. FAAB: $9

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays (3%)

Before sitting on June 19, Clement went 10-for-17 (.588) with one home run, three runs and four RBI in his last five starts. Bo Bichette will sit for a while rehabbing a calf injury, so this could open up some playing time for Clement, who also qualifies at shortstop and second base. This is a deep cut, but sometimes those can pay off for quick-drawing fantasy managers. FAAB: $2



Shortstop

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox (64%)

Since June 12, Rafaela is hitting a whopping .615 with an astronomical 1.486 OPS. He has one home run, four RBI and six runs scored. He's even stolen a couple bases. This hot run is plenty reason that he's gained 23 percent rostership in Yahoo leagues of late.

With David Hamilton primarily manning shortstop, Rafaela is playing plenty of center field and has hit ninth in every game since June 5. If he keeps up this heater, he'll keep turning over the lineup plenty. FAAB: $5

Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers (15%)

Talk about a lucky charm. Rojas has hits in 23 games, and the Dodgers have won all 23 of those games. No truth to the rumor that the White Sox are trying to acquire him. Please know this is just kidding.

With Mookie Betts on the shelf for six to eight weeks with a fractured bone in his wrist – sigh, big loss for baseball, not just Dodger fans – someone is going to have to eat up some starts at shortstop. Rojas is the best fielder on the team and as long as he's hitting (.288 average), the team is winning. FAAB: $1

Outfield

Joc Pederson, Arizona Diamondbacks (39%)

Pederson is made for daily leagues, as he has just 11 plate appearances against southpaws and 200 against right-handed pitchers. He's hitting .301 with a .905 OPS against righties, and has eight home runs and 32 RBI.

Pederson has multiple hits in three of his last five starts, and has two home runs and 10 RBI in that span. He's been streaky throughout his career. FAAB: $4

JJ Bleday, Oakland A's (22%)

The fourth-overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Bleday may finally be getting a foothold in the big leagues. His 10 homers and 27 RBI in the first 75 games of 2024 match his output from last year. Though he produced that in 82 games with a .195 average compared to .261 this year.

Bleday is on a roll right now, with five multi-hit games in his last eight starts. On June 16 alone, he went 6-for-9 with a home run, two runs and an RBI in a doubleheader at Minnesota. He's hitting primarily in the second spot in the lineup. FAAB: $6

Jesse Winker, Washington Nationals (40%)

Winker has appeared in more 100 games in just three of his eight seasons, though after playing 69 of the first 73 games for the Nationals, he could be headed for another season in the triple digits in his age-30 season.

With six home runs and a career-high 11 steals, Winker has some value. And looking ahead on the schedule, the Nationals travel to Colorado to take on the Rockies June 21-23. That could be a way to sneak in some good numbers. FAAB: $5