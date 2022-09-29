MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Several players are hitting their stride heading into the final week of the regular season, including several young starters and some relief pitchers who have had increased save opportunities recently. If they can stay hot down the stretch, these players should help provide late-season fantasy boosts for teams looking for an extra push to get across the finish line. Since most leagues have FAAB that expires at the end of the season, bids for this week's run should be adjusted to make sure your team's entire budget is used up.

Starting Pitcher

Hayden Wesneski, Cubs: Wesneski has joined the Cubs' rotation for his last three appearances and has remained effective in a starting role. He's had quality starts in two of his last three outings, posting a 1.96 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 18.1 innings during that time. The right-hander's strikeout rate has been somewhat inconsistent, but he's certainly been a strong source of ratios since joining the major-league club. The 24-year-old has displayed an ability to get out of trouble when needed, and he projects to make his final start of the season against a relatively favorable opponent, as he's set to face the Reds in Cincinnati early next week. FAAB: $9

Bailey Ober, Twins: Ober missed three and a half months with a groin injury earlier this year but returned to the mound in mid-September. His pitch count has gone up over his three starts since returning to action, and he should be built up to a full workload after tossing at least 85 pitches in both of his last two outings. The right-hander has posted a strong 1.56 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 17.1 innings over his three starts since returning to action, and he struck out a season-high 10 batters in 7.1 innings during his most recent appearance. He tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Tigers in Detroit on Sunday. FAAB: $8

Drey Jameson, Diamondbacks: Jameson is another young pitcher who has been effective in his first taste of major-league action. He's made three starts for the Diamondbacks over the last two weeks, posting a 0.98 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 18.1 innings. He picked up wins in his first two starts but was forced to settle for a no-decision Sunday against the Giants. The right-hander's 6.95 ERA over 22 appearances (21 starts) at Triple-A Reno this year suggests that his big-league success may be unsustainable in the long run, but he's certainly been dominant recently and lines up to make his final start of the regular season in a rematch against the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday. FAAB: $7

Chase Anderson, Reds: Anderson is available in a vast majority of leagues and has been a consistent contributor since the start of September. Over five starts this month, he's logged a 2.18 ERA, 21:9 K:BB and 0.87 WHIP in 20.2 innings. The right-hander struggled during his first two appearances with the Reds but has certainly turned things around over the last few weeks. He's slated to make his final start of the year against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, and although the Cubs have been productive recently, Anderson is a solid fantasy option given his recent consistency. FAAB: $5

Relief Pitcher

Dylan Floro, Marlins: Floro was charged with a loss Wednesday against the Mets but had served as Miami's closer ahead of that outing. He converted saves in all three of his appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he hasn't given up an earned run in 5.1 innings over his last six appearances. The Marlins have somewhat unfavorable matchups against Milwaukee and Atlanta to close out the season, and both of those teams are still jostling for postseason positioning during the final week of the 2022 campaign. However, if the team has any save situations, Floro will likely remain the top name on Miami's list of candidates for closing duties. FAAB: $8

Jimmy Herget, Angels: The Angels have generally had a closer-by-committee approach late in the regular season, but Herget has seen plenty of high-leverage work recently. Over his last six appearances, he's converted all three of his save chances while picking up three holds, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings during that time. The 29-year-old seems to be the favorite for save duties in spite of the Angels' committee, and he has increased fantasy value in leagues using Saves + Holds as a category. FAAB: $7

Manuel Rodriguez, Cubs: The Cubs have shuffled through a few closers over the last few months, and they still have names like Brandon Hughes and Mark Leiter to handle ninth-inning work over the final week of the regular season. However, Rodriguez has seemed to be the slight favorite for closing duties recently, picking up three saves over his last five outings. During that time, he's converted all but one of his save chances while posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.35 WHIP in 5.2 innings. The Cubs have a more fluid ninth-inning situation than some other teams at this point in the season, but Rodriguez has certainly seen his fair share of work as the club's closer. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Cal Raleigh, Mariners: Raleigh hasn't had a particularly high batting average recently, but he's made the most of his hits and on-base opportunities over the last week. Across his last six games, he's gone 4-for-19 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, three walks and five strikeouts. While fantasy managers needing to boost ratios should likely stay away from Raleigh at this point, he's been a decent source of power, runs and RBI recently and should continue to see plenty of playing time this week as Seattle battles for a playoff spot. FAAB: $3

First Base

Triston Casas, Red Sox: Casas recorded just three hits over his first 38 major-league at-bats earlier this month, but he's been much more productive at the plate over the last week. Across the last seven games, he's gone 8-for-20 with three homers, seven runs, six RBI, 10 walks and five strikeouts. The 22-year-old has had regular playing time since joining the major-league club, and he should continue to see plenty of at-bats this week since the Red Sox have been eliminated from postseason contention. FAAB: $5

Seth Brown, Athletics: Brown has been somewhat inconsistent over the last several weeks, but he's reached base safely in six consecutive games. Over that stretch, he's slashed .300/.440/.650 with two home runs, a double, five runs, four RBI and a stolen base. The 30-year-old also had a 36.0 percent strikeout rate over those six games, but he's nonetheless been a solid source of ratios and run production while showcasing the occasional speed and power potential. FAAB: $4

J.D. Davis, Giants: Davis' playing time was somewhat sporadic earlier this month, but he's started four of the last five games and has been productive across that span. He's gone 9-for-17 with two home runs, three doubles, four runs, three RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over that stretch and has certainly earned his uptick in at-bats. It's not yet clear whether his playing time will remain consistent over the final week of the regular season with the Giants having little left to play for, but he has solid fantasy value if he can maintain at-bats this week. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Rougned Odor, Orioles: Odor had a string of four consecutive absences last week, but he's started five of the last seven games and has been productive with his increased opportunities. Across his last five matchups, he's gone 10-for-20 with a home run, a double, nine RBI, four runs, a walk and a strikeout. The 28-year-old seems to be the favorite for playing time at second base and is certainly swinging a hot bat heading into the final week of the regular season. FAAB: $5

Third Base

Nate Eaton, Royals: Eaton has reached base consistently over the last two weeks and has been a fairly well-rounded fantasy contributor. The 25-year-old has started all but two of the last 11 games, slashing .321/.375/.429 with a triple, a double, six stolen bases, five runs and five RBI over that stretch. Although the 25-year-old has lacked power in the majors this season, he's a worthwhile fantasy consideration due to his production in most other categories. FAAB: $6

Josh Jung, Rangers: After going 0-for-18 over a stretch of five games last week, Jung has had two multi-hit performances over the last three games and has gone 6-for-12 with two home runs, a double, six RBI, three runs and three strikeouts during that time. The 24-year-old has been an everyday player for the Rangers since joining the major-league club, and he has increased fantasy value to close out the regular season now that he's swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $5

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs: Wisdom has had an uptick in playing time recently, starting six of the last seven games. He's hit just .190 during that time but has racked up three home runs, six RBI, five runs and a stolen base. Although the 31-year-old's on-base abilities have been lacking recently, he's remained a solid source of power, runs and RBI while also stealing the occasional base. While it's possible that Wisdom's at-bats decline slightly after Seiya Suzuki returns to the lineup Thursday, Wisdom has given the Cubs ample reason to keep him in the lineup given his recent production. FAAB: $4

Shortstop

CJ Abrams, Nationals: Abrams has been an everyday player for Washington and has been productive at the plate recently, posting three multi-hit performances over the last six games. Over that stretch, he's hit .435 with two doubles, five runs, three stolen bases, two RBI and a strikeout. The 21-year-old has been moved around the lineup over the last month but has hit in the two-hole over the last three games. It wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain a prominent spot in the batting order down the stretch as long as his recent surge in production continues. FAAB: $4

Outfield

Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins: De La Cruz is in the column for a second consecutive week since he's maintained his dominance at the plate over the last week and a half. The 25-year-old is riding a nine-game hitting streak in which he's had three multi-hit performances. During that time, he's slashed .514/.526/.971 with three home runs, seven doubles, 11 RBI and six runs. He's had an everyday role in the heart of the Marlins' lineup recently and has plenty of fantasy value heading into the final week of the regular season. FAAB: $10

Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees: Cabrera has been featured in the heart of the Yankees' lineup recently and has recorded hits in 10 of the last 13 games. During that time, he's slashed .326/.426/.630 with three home runs, five doubles, 13 runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases. The 23-year-old had plenty of potential ahead of his major-league debut, and he's found his stride at the plate over the last two weeks. He should maintain playing time to close out the regular season and has fantasy value in most categories. FAAB: $9

Conner Capel, Athletics: Capel is a more widely available player who has also generated plenty of production at the plate recently. He's started five of seven games since being recalled by the Athletics, and he's slashed .455/.500/.818 with two home runs, a triple, eight RBI, four runs, two walks and three strikeouts over that stretch. The 25-year-old struggled over a limited sample in St. Louis earlier in the year but has been more productive with his new club. FAAB: $3

Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Suwinski has had fairly regular playing time for the Pirates over the last several weeks, and he's managed to reach base safely in four of his last six games. Across that span, he's gone 4-for-13 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, four runs, a stolen base, six walks and five strikeouts. The 24-year-old is hitting just .194 over 100 games in 2022, but he's hit his stride recently and is worth considering for fantasy teams in need of a late-season boost, especially in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2