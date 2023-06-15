MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Kyle Hendricks , Cubs: Hendricks was included in the column just before he made his season debut in May, and the right-hander has had some encouraging starts since returning to action. Most recently, he carried a no-hitter through 7.2 innings Saturday against the Giants, the longest no-hit

James Paxton , Red Sox: Paxton is already rostered in a fair number of leagues, but in formats where he's still available, the 34-year-old has been a reliable option for most of the past month. He didn't make his season debut until May 12, more than two years after his last big-league start. However, Paxton has allowed two or fewer runs in five of six starts this year, posting a 3.09 ERA, 44:10 K:BB and 1.16 WHIP in 32 innings. In leagues where Paxton is still available, he's certainly worth considering. FAAB: $8

With just under a month left until the All-Star break, MLB teams continue to jostle for position in the standings. Some under-the-radar veterans have stepped up for their clubs recently, while several prospects are ready to make their major-league debuts. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs: Hendricks was included in the column just before he made his season debut in May, and the right-hander has had some encouraging starts since returning to action. Most recently, he carried a no-hitter through 7.2 innings Saturday against the Giants, the longest no-hit bid of any pitcher in the majors this year. Hendricks has struck out just 15 batters over 23.1 innings this season and has been somewhat inconsistent, but he's posted a respectable 3.09 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over his four starts in 2023. FAAB: $6

Julio Teheran, Brewers: Teheran began 2023 on a minor-league deal with the Padres, but he opted out of his contract in late May and joined the Brewers on a big-league agreement. Although the 32-year-old has a 1-2 record over his first four starts of the year, he's had consistently stellar ratios, posting a 1.48 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 24.1 innings. Teheran's appearances haven't come against particularly elite opponents, but he's still riding a streak of three consecutive quality starts. Milwaukee's offense has had some trouble generating production recently, so the team will likely continue to lean on Teheran while he's effective. FAAB: $6

Garrett Whitlock, Red Sox: Whitlock gave up five runs in two of his first three starts of the year before landing on the injured list, but he's been much more reliable following his month-long absence. Over his four starts since returning, the righty has generated a 3.13 ERA, 22:4 K:BB and 1.13 WHIP in 23 innings while cruising to a 3-0 record. Whitlock's early-season output was discouraging, but if he maintains his recent production, he has the potential to be a solid fantasy asset. FAAB: $5

Ranger Suarez, Phillies: Suarez struggled to limit run production over his first three starts of the year. However, he's settled down in recent appearances and has topped 100 pitches in three consecutive outings. He's posted four straight quality starts, amassing a 1.35 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 26.2 innings. While the southpaw has picked up just one win this season, he's had solid ratios recently. Suarez has held some solid opponents in check recently and warrants fantasy consideration. FAAB: $5

Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Walker has had some lackluster starts this year, but he's turned things around recently, picking up wins in three of his past four outings. He's also held the opposition scoreless in three of his past five starts, posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 28 innings. Walker's 19:12 K:BB over those five appearances leaves something to be desired, but he's certainly worth considering for fantasy managers searching for ratios and wins. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Justin Lawrence/Daniel Bard/Jake Bird, Rockies: Manager Bud Black recently announced that the Rockies were moving on from Pierce Johnson as their closer, leaving Bard, Lawrence and Bird as the three most likely options to pick up saves. The Rockies haven't had any save chances in recent days, but Bard and Lawrence have been used in the ninth inning of recent games. Lawrence has the most saves of any reliever behind Johnson, but his recent usage suggests he won't be used exclusively as a closer. Lawrence and Bard seem like the most likely options for save chances, but all three pitchers should be in the mix for some ninth-inning work as Colorado attempts to replace Johnson as the closer. Lawrence FAAB: $5; Bard FAAB: $4; Bird FAAB: $2

Kendall Graveman, White Sox: The White Sox recently got Liam Hendriks back in their bullpen after he beat cancer, but the right-hander recently landed on the injured list with an elbow injury. Graveman served as the team's primary closer before Hendriks returned to action, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him reclaim that job in the near future. Graveman has held the opposition scoreless in 17 of his last 18 appearances, so he's proven capable of handling high-leverage work, at least in an interim capacity. FAAB: $4

Griffin Jax, Twins: Jax blew his first four save chances of the season, but he's tossed 9.2 scoreless innings over his past 10 appearances and picked up his first save of 2023 during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. Jhoan Duran has been the Twins' primary closer this year, but he pitched the eighth inning Wednesday before Jax entered to close out the game. It seems unlikely that will become the regular order between the two pitchers, but it was encouraging to see that Jax has the trust of manager Rocco Baldelli in the ninth inning. Those in deeper leagues desperate for saves could consider Jax in case his recent stretch of limiting run production results in more consistent ninth-inning work. FAAB: $2

Catcher

Patrick Bailey, Giants: The Giants have struggled to get much production from their catchers early this year, but Bailey has heated up in recent matchups after Joey Bart was sent down. Bailey has put together three consecutive multi-hit outings, going 6-for-13 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs. Blake Sabol is still available to handle catching duties, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Bailey get the bulk of the playing time behind the dish if he can remain somewhat productive. FAAB: $1

First Base

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: Elly De La Cruz has made a splash since debuting for the Reds, and the team has another top prospect in Encarnacion-Strand, who appears to be on the cusp of joining the major-league club. The 23-year-old has been especially productive at Triple-A Louisville recently, slashing .457/.568/.829 with three home runs, four doubles, 12 runs and nine RBI during his current nine-game hitting streak. Encarnacion-Strand's recent hot stretch has generated speculation of a call-up that has resulted in him being added in numerous leagues, but managers in leagues where he's still available could get a FAAB discount if he's acquired before being officially promoted. FAAB: $13

Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles: O'Hearn didn't have consistent playing time for most of May, but he's started 10 of the Orioles' past 12 matchups and has slashed .382/.432/.765 with three homers, four doubles, eight runs and eight RBI across that span. The 29-year-old has still hit mainly against right-handed pitchers, but it's been encouraging to see the production that has come with his consistent playing time. He's still more of a deep-league consideration at this point but should now be on some fantasy radars. FAAB: $3

Mike Ford, Mariners: Ford's contract was selected by the Mariners in early June, and he's had a productive week at the plate. Over his past five games, he's gone 5-for-14 with four homers, five runs and five RBI. The 30-year-old is in the strong side of a platoon and is unlikely to see long-term playing time for Seattle since the team has other productive first basemen. But Ford is at least worth considering for those in deeper leagues streaming players at first base. FAAB: $1

Second Base

Mauricio Dubon, Astros: Dubon struggled to find playing time for the Astros in late May and early June, but his at-bats have increased recently, and he's responded well to the uptick in work. The 28-year-old has had multi-hit performances in five of his past 10 games, hitting .319 with two homers, four doubles, six runs, six RBI and two steals. Dubon's production has been streaky in 2023, but he's hitting .296 over 53 games this year and is a solid source of ratios with the potential to produce some counting stats. FAAB: $5

Edouard Julien, Twins: Julien was recalled by the Twins on Saturday and has led off in his four games since rejoining the big-league club. He's reached base multiple times in each matchup, going 6-for-14 with four doubles, four runs, four walks and a steal. The 24-year-old has started against just one left-handed pitcher this year, but Julien should have an opportunity to carve out regular playing time for Minnesota while Jorge Polanco is sidelined with a hamstring strain. FAAB: $2

Third Base

Jake Burger, White Sox: Burger has had multiple power surges early in 2023, and although he had a cold spell over the second half of May, he's bounced back over the past few weeks. Across his past 11 games, the 27-year-old has hit just .200, but he's had five home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs. Burger has a 31.6 percent strikeout rate and doesn't have solid ratios, but he's worth considering for fantasy managers looking to prop up their counting stats. FAAB: $6

Ramon Urias, Orioles: Urias has had relatively consistent playing time since returning from the injured list in late May, and he's heated up at the plate in recent matchups. He's had three multi-hit performances over his past five outings, going 10-for-20 with a home run, three doubles, five runs, three RBI and a steal. Urias isn't usually a major power threat, but he has decent on-base stats with the potential for run production. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

Zach Neto, Angels: Neto has had his ups and downs early in his major-league career, but has maintained consistent playing time and has stepped up offensively in recent matchups. He's recorded hits in six of his past seven games with a plate appearance, hitting .409 with three homers, two doubles, eight runs, four RBI and two steals. The 22-year-old exited Wednesday's game against Texas due to cramping in his left side, but the move was described as precautionary. Neto has plenty of potential if he can overcome some growing pains, and he's been a fantasy asset recently. FAAB: $6

Outfield

Christopher Morel, Cubs: Morel recently had a cold spell that resulted in a few days out of the lineup, and some fantasy managers who added him earlier in the year may have moved on. He's had more consistent playing time in recent days and has looked more like his old self, going 5-for-14 with two homers, six RBI and four runs over the past four games. Morel has homered 11 times in 27 games this year and has been among the most productive players in baseball when playing up to his full potential in 2023. Fantasy managers in leagues where he's available should certainly consider picking him up now that he's heating up at the plate again. FAAB: $10

Luis Matos, Giants: Matos was called up by the Giants on Wednesday to make his major-league debut after Mitch Haniger was placed on the injured list with a forearm issue. The 21-year-old certainly earned the promotion due to his minor-league production, as he slashed .345/.411/.547 with 10 homers, 39 runs, 35 RBI and 15 steals over 55 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs to begin the year. Haniger is slated to miss significant time, so Matos should have every opportunity to garner a significant role with San Francisco, especially as one of the team's top prospects. FAAB: $8

Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Suwinski homered 19 times as a rookie in 2022, and he's on pace to surpass that mark this season, as he's blasted 15 homers over 57 games. He's boosted that total over the past week, going 7-for-16 with four home runs, a double, eight runs and five RBI across the past five matchups. The 24-year-old has had consistent playing time in the heart of the Pirates' order this year and has been a fairly well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $7