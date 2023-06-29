MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

The halfway point in the MLB season is upon us with the All-Star break just under two weeks away. Several starting pitchers have stepped up recently, highlighted by Domingo German throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history Wednesday. However, there are also plenty of relievers and position players to consider as fantasy managers shift their focus toward the second half of the season. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Yusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays: Kikuchi had some lackluster results over the second half of May, but he's been much more consistent over his past few starts, logging a 2.48 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his past six starts. The southpaw posted just two quality starts across that span since he tends to be pulled after five innings, but it's still been an encouraging stretch. Kikuchi has had trouble generating sustained success in recent seasons, and his 5.26 FIP this year suggests he's been somewhat lucky. However, he's been solid over the past month and certainly warrants fantasy consideration in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $6

Bryan Woo, Mariners: Woo struggled during his major-league debut against the Rangers on June 3, but has settled down in subsequent starts. He hasn't yet lasted six innings in any of his big-league outings, but has posted a 2.18 ERA, 28:5 K:BB and 0.97 WHIP in 20.2 innings over his past four appearances. The righty has picked up just one win since joining the Mariners, but he should have a chance to maintain a rotation spot in the coming weeks, especially since Marco Gonzales has suffered a setback in his recovery from a forearm injury. FAAB: $6

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley returned from an IL stint in mid-June and has limited run production upon his return, posting a 1.20 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 15 innings over his past three outings. The 36-year-old has picked up wins in two of those starts, but hasn't thrown more than 77 pitches in any start since returning. Miley has had solid ratios for most of the season, but his strikeout rate has fluctuated, and he's had to deal with inconsistent run support from the Brewers' offense. Fantasy managers who aren't in search of many strikeouts could benefit from Miley's production in other areas. FAAB: $5

Domingo German, Yankees: German threw the 24th perfect game in major-league history Wednesday against the Athletics, which puts him on the fantasy map this week, but managers should be cautious with FAAB bids due to his inconsistent results earlier in the year. While he's posted three quality starts over his past five outings, he gave up 17 runs (15 earned) in 5.1 innings during his other two appearances. The right-hander warrants some consideration this week, but fantasy managers should be prepared for the likelihood of some rough outings. FAAB: $4

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Pfaadt drew plenty of buzz ahead of his major-league debut in early May but struggled mightily in his first taste of big-league action, posting an 8.37 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 23.2 innings over five starts before being sent down late in May. However, the right-hander has been effective in the minors over the past month and will have another chance to contribute for the Diamondbacks after Merrill Kelly landed on the injured list with a blood clot in his right calf. Pfaadt is a risky pickup for those in redraft leagues given his struggles earlier this year, but he'll likely have a chance to make multiple starts and has potential if he can carry his minor-league success to the major-league level this time around. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Justin Lawrence, Rockies: The Rockies announced in early June that they were removing Pierce Johnson from the closer's role, and Lawrence has taken the reins in the ninth inning recently. Lawrence has posted a 1.04 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 8.2 innings over his past eight appearances and has picked up three consecutive saves. The right-hander isn't the most dominant pitcher, but he's limited run production and appears to be the top option for saves in Colorado for now. FAAB: $6

Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Harvey has tossed 4.1 scoreless innings over five appearances this week, and he's been rewarded with three saves during that time. The right-hander has converted just six of his 11 save chances in 2023, but still has emerged as the Nationals' clear top closer. Harvey was a more reliable option for strikeouts early in the season, but has bolstered his fantasy value through solid ratios and picking up saves. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Henry Davis, Pirates: Davis has seen regular playing time in right field and as the designated hitter since being called up by the Pirates but should still qualify for catcher eligibility in most leagues. The 23-year-old is riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's hit .391 with a homer, a double, four RBI, two runs and two steals. He played just 10 games at the Triple-A level and has just a week and a half of experience with the Pirates, but he's a highly regarded prospect who has performed well early in his big-league career. FAAB: $5

First Base

Garrett Cooper, Marlins: Cooper has been an everyday player for the Marlins in recent matchups and has put together a seven-game hitting streak, slashing .444/.500/.778 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and four runs. The 32-year-old has hit mainly in the heart of the Marlins' order recently, giving him plenty of opportunities for run production. Cooper has had his fair share of ups and downs this season but is on pace for a career-best year in several areas and has been swinging a hot bat recently. FAAB: $4

Jared Young, Cubs: Young appeared in six games with the Cubs last year but didn't make the team's Opening Day roster in 2023. However, he had a hot start to the season at Triple-A Iowa, slashing .333/.431/.619 with 13 home runs, 45 RBI, 40 runs and four stolen bases over 51 games. He was called up by the Cubs on Tuesday and hit his first big-league home run during Wednesday's loss to the Phillies. While it's unclear whether he'll be able to carve out regular playing time in the majors, he could be worth a speculative add in deeper fantasy leagues in case his minor-league results translate to big-league success. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres: Kim has been productive in multiple areas over the past week and a half. Across his past nine games, he's slashed .324/.390/.568 with three homers, nine RBI, six runs and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old has already surpassed his career-best mark for stolen bases with 13 steals over 76 games this year, and his eight home runs are on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 11 homers in 150 games in 2022. Kim has multi-positional eligibility in most formats and has been a contributor in most areas recently. FAAB: $8

Third Base

Jeimer Candelario, Nationals: Candelario is amid a power surge, logging seven extra-base hits over the past eight games. Across that span, he's slashed .323/.382/.677 with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. He's been inconsistent at times over the first half of the year, but has already accumulated double-digit home runs for a third consecutive season while hitting .263 with 40 runs and 38 RBI. He's had an everyday role with a prominent spot in the lineup and warrants fantasy consideration. FAAB: $6

Shortstop

Jordan Westburg, Orioles: Westburg is among the top prospects in baseball, and he's performed well since getting his first big-league call-up Monday. He's recorded hits in his first three major-league games, going 5-for-12 with a double, two runs and two RBI. The 24-year-old can play at multiple positions defensively and had a hot start to the year at Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .295/.372/.567 with 18 homers, 57 runs, 54 RBI and seven stolen bases. Westburg should maintain playing time when productive, but the Orioles also have several other young infielders who could compete for time in the lineup. However, Westburg is certainly still worth picking up where he's still available. FAAB: $18

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: Tovar was on the paternity list last weekend but hasn't missed a beat upon his return, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. During his streak over the past two weeks, he's hit .356 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, nine RBI and six runs. Tovar has hit near the top of the lineup over the past two-and-a-half weeks and has certainly performed well in that role. He should maintain regular playing time and has been a solid source for ratios and run production. FAAB: $6

Outfield

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta: Ozuna has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games, slashing .293/.396/.512 with three homers, seven runs and seven RBI. He's hit near the heart of Atlanta's lineup recently, and his power potential has been on display this year, blasting 16 home runs over 64 games. Ozuna's run production can come in spurts, but he's hitting .251 this year and can certainly provide solid power for fantasy managers. FAAB: $7

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl has contributed to the Reds' recent success as a team, as he carries an 11-game on-base streak and has slashed .350/.480/.575 with three home runs, 12 runs, nine RBI and seven stolen bases during that time. The 27-year-old has seemingly had a green light on the basepaths recently, as seven of his 14 steals this season have come during his recent hot stretch. Friedl is hitting .320 over 58 games in 2023, and while his power lags behind some of his other stat categories, he has the potential to contribute in several areas. FAAB: $6

Tommy Pham, Mets: While the Mets have largely struggled in recent weeks, Pham has been a bright spot for the team at the plate. He's reached base safely in 12 of the past 13 games, slashing .347/.407/.531 with two home runs, three doubles, nine RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases. Pham has hit the ball hard this season, as his average exit velocity ranks in the 98th percentile in the league, while his hard-hit rate is in the 91st percentile. The 35-year-old should have an opportunity to maintain regular playing time, and his underlying stats back up his recent success. FAAB: $5

Brandon Marsh, Phillies: Marsh has had an up-and-down season so far in 2023, but he's seen the ball well in recent matchups, logging multi-hit performances in five of his past six games. Over that stretch, he's gone 12-for-20 with two home runs, three doubles, five runs and five RBI. The 25-year-old hasn't quite lived up to the lofty expectations that he carried as a prospect, but he's on track for one of the best seasons of his career by hitting .283 with seven homers, 32 runs, 32 RBI and four steals over 72 games in 2023. He'll presumably cool off from his hot streak at some point, but he's at least worth considering during his period of increased production. FAAB: $4

Jose Siri, Rays: Siri has had a few bursts of production this year and is in the midst of a hot streak over the past week. Over the past seven games, he's slashed .292/.370/.667 with three home runs, seven RBI and six runs. The 27-year-old is hitting just .232 this year, but he's homered 15 times with 35 RBI, 32 runs and seven stolen bases over 50 games. Siri's playing time has been inconsistent occasionally, but he's at least a streaming consideration leading up to the All-Star break. FAAB: $3

Drew Waters, Royals: Waters had a slow start to 2023, but he's maintained regular playing time in center field and is riding a hot streak in which he's had four multi-hit performances over the past six games. Across that span, he's hit .364 with two homers, a double, four runs, four RBI and a stolen base. His recent success has been encouraging and puts him on the fantasy radar in deep formats, but he's still not much more than a streaming option at this point. FAAB: $1