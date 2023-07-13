MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

With the All-Star break in the rear-view mirror, teams are now shifting their focus toward the looming trade deadline and postseason push. Several prospects are in line to make their major-league debuts once play resumes, while a few veterans have also had dominant stretches in recent weeks. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Tommy Henry, Diamondbacks: Henry has had some shaky stretches this season, but was dominant in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break. He generated three quality starts over his last four outings, posting a 1.48 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 24.1 innings. The southpaw has a lackluster 16.1 percent strikeout rate but has a 5-1 record this year in 14 appearances (13 starts). Henry's rotation spot is likely secure for now, and he's in the midst of a hot streak for the contending Diamondbacks. FAAB: $6

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies: Sanchez returned to the majors in mid-June and has limited opposing batters over the past few weeks. He logged quality starts in his final two starts before the All-Star break and has posted a 2.14 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 21 innings over four appearances since rejoining the Phillies. He doesn't yet have any wins this season, but has consistently limited opposing big league offenses in 2023 and will likely be able to maintain a rotation spot as long as he can remain relatively productive. FAAB: $5

Tarik Skubal, Tigers: Skubal spent the first three months of the season rehabbing from flexor tendon surgery, but he was activated at the beginning of July. He's struck out 11 in eight scoreless innings over two appearances since returning, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him increase his pitch count following the All-Star break. Skubal's ERA has steadily improved over the past few seasons, and he's had encouraging results following his absence. FAAB: $5

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz lost his rotation spot in late May but performed well as a reliever and returned to the rotation for his final appearance before the All-Star break. He allowed a run (zero earned) while striking out nine in 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox. While the southpaw had success out of the bullpen earlier this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in the rotation since Adam Wainwright is on the injured list with a shoulder injury and Matthew Liberatore was recently sent down. FAAB: $4

Carlos Carrasco, Mets: Carrasco's season-long ERA has been inflated by some rough starts earlier this season, but he put together a string of solid starts over his final three appearances before the All-Star break. During that time, he posted a 2.12 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings. The 36-year-old has been an inconsistent fantasy option over the past few seasons and may not be a viable option for the rest of the 2023 campaign, but he's at least a streaming candidate due to his recent production. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Joel Payamps, Brewers: The Brewers have one of the league's top closers in Devin Williams, but Payamps has also established himself as a reliable high-leverage option out of the bullpen. He's tossed 12 scoreless innings over 11 appearances across the past month. The Brewers limited Williams' usage leading up to the All-Star break, so Payamps picked up a win, two saves and two holds over his past five appearances. Payamps presumably won't be in line to serve as the primary closer as long as Williams remains healthy, but he has stellar ratios and will still pick up occasional saves and wins while earning consistent holds. FAAB: $5

Michael King, Yankees: Like Payamps, King isn't a primary closer, but still sees occasional save chances while pitching out of New York's bullpen. King hasn't been incredibly consistent, as he's posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 12.2 innings over his past eight appearances. However, he's still picked up three saves, a win and a hold during that time. He won't provide as much ratio help as some other relievers, but King is still a fantasy player who can pick up occasional saves for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics: Soderstrom is among the Athletics' top prospects, and he'll be called up to make his major-league debut following the All-Star break. He had a decent start to the year at Triple-A Las Vegas, hitting .251 with 18 home runs, 55 RBI, 43 runs and a steal over 68 games. The 21-year-old's numbers didn't stand out in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but he still has fantasy potential ahead of his big-league debut. Soderstrom should have an opportunity to see ample playing time between first base and DH work, but he could also see time behind the dish and has catcher eligibility in some fantasy formats. FAAB: $6

First Base

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers: Torkelson has largely underwhelmed since making his major-league debut in 2022, but he's been hot at the plate over the past two weeks. He's recorded hits in 10 of his past 11 games and has slashed .295/.380/.682 with four homers, a triple, three doubles, 11 RBI and 10 runs during that time. While the 23-year-old has also had some ups and downs this year, he's shown overall improvement during his second major-league season and is worth considering in case his recent hot streak continues following the All-Star break. FAAB: $5

Joey Votto, Reds: Votto has been dominant for most of his lengthy career, but his production declined in 2022, as he hit .205 with 11 home runs over 91 games. He missed the start of the 2023 campaign while recovering from shoulder and biceps surgery, but he returned to action in mid-June and has been productive recently. Over his six games leading up to the All-Star break, he hit .409 with four home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and five runs. The 39-year-old has been inconsistent overall since returning, but it's still worth considering the veteran in case he can rediscover some of his previous production. FAAB: $4

Mike Ford, Mariners: Ford wasn't called up by the Mariners until the beginning of June, but he's seen relatively consistent playing time in the strong side of a platoon and has been effective this month. Over nine games in July, he's slashed .414/.500/.759 with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI and five runs. He isn't someone to consider in all leagues given his struggles at times in June, but he's at least a streaming option for those in deeper formats. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Zack Gelof, Athletics: In addition to Tyler Soderstrom, the Athletics are calling up another one of their top prospects in Gelof. The latter has been a well-rounded contributor at Triple-A Las Vegas this year, hitting .300 with 12 homers, 58 runs, 44 RBI and 18 stolen bases over 68 games. While Gelof's opportunities to produce runs will likely be limited while playing for the lackluster Athletics, he should have an opportunity to carve out an everyday role at second base in Oakland and has plenty of fantasy potential if his minor-league success translates to the big-league level. FAAB: $8

Third Base

Colt Keith, Tigers: Keith was promoted from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo in late June, and he's performed well against the increased competition level. Over eight games with his new club, he's hit .414 with two homers, seven RBI, six runs and a steal. The 21-year-old has plenty of potential in power and run production, and his results at the Triple-A level have been encouraging. The Tigers haven't indicated when he could make his major-league debut, but it could happen later this summer, and fantasy managers in deeper leagues with a bench spot to spare could get a FAAB discount on him by acquiring him now. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

CJ Abrams, Nationals: Abrams had three multi-hit performances over his six games before the All-Star break, and he hit .409 with two doubles, five stolen bases, four runs and an RBI during that time. His ratios have been very similar to last year's marks, but he's had an uptick in home runs, RBI and steals over the first half of the 2023 campaign while seeing regular time at shortstop for the Nationals. If the 22-year-old continues to have the green light on the basepaths following the All-Star break, he could be a solid fantasy contributor. FAAB: $5

J.P. Crawford, Mariners: Crawford finished the first half of the season on a high note, reaching base safely in 14 of the 15 games before the All-Star break. Across that span, he slashed .310/.414/.586 with four home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and eight runs. The 28-year-old doesn't display as much speed as some other shortstops, but his eight home runs over 83 games this year put him on pace for double-digit homers for the first time in his career, while he also has 47 runs and 33 RBI. If he can continue to reach base fairly regularly down the stretch, he should have an opportunity to maintain his success in counting stats. FAAB: $4

Outfield

Mickey Moniak, Angels: Moniak has been productive at the plate in recent matchups, and he should continue to see ample playing time in the outfield with Mike Trout sidelined due to a broken left hamate bone. Over Moniak's last eight games, he's hit .250 with three homers, a double, eight RBI and five runs. The 25-year-old has already played in a career-high 38 games in 2023, and he's hitting .308 with 10 homers, 28 RBI and 21 runs. If Moniak can maintain his production with his increased playing time, he has the opportunity to be a well-rounded fantasy player. FAAB: $6

Dane Myers, Marlins: Myers was called up by the Marlins at the beginning of July, and he's had four multi-hit performances over his first six games at the major-league level. He's hit .409 with a homer, a double, six RBI and five runs since debuting. His playing time and roster spot will be in jeopardy when Jazz Chisholm is cleared to return, but Myers is certainly making his case to stick around. Myers slashed .335/.423/.533 with 13 homers, 50 runs, 46 RBI and 16 steals over 69 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs to begin the season and has had a solid start to his big-league career. FAAB: $6

Alex Call, Nationals: Call hasn't had too many hot stretches over the first half of the season, but he put together a solid string of games before the All-Star break. He's riding a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 6-for-16 with two homers, five runs, five RBI and two steals. Call isn't rostered in many fantasy leagues, but he's a streaming consideration for those in deeper leagues in case some of his recent production carries over to the second half. FAAB: $3