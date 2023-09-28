MLB FAAB Factor; Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Things look a little different in this edition of the FAAB Factor column, as we only have a weekend series remaining for many teams. This article will highlight players with the top matchups, players with significant change in role and players with strong recent performances in the hopes of getting teams across the finish line in the final weekend of the regular season.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Allan Winans, Atlanta

Atlanta is mixing and matching its rotation to close the regular season with Max Fried and Charlie Morton both dealing with finger/blister issues. That's opened the door for a number of young pitchers, with Winans being a standout option among them. He has an impressive 27.4 percent strikeout rate and a 22.2 K-BB% in the majors. He's also confirmed as the starter Friday against the Nationals, who have an unimposing .296 wOBA across the last 14 days.

Chase Silseth, Angels

Silseth is set to return to the rotation Friday after being sidelined since Aug. 26 due to a concussion. That creates some risk, but he's made a pair of rehab outings and most recently worked 3.1 innings, so he should be able to pitch deep enough to qualify for a win. Last we saw him on a big-league mound, he showed some promise immediately after the All-Star break by tallying a pair of double-digit strikeout outings in a pair of starts. Don't expect that, but he does have a matchup against the Athletics.

Joe Boyle, Athletics

Speaking of Oakland, Boyle has impressed in his very limited initial big-league sample. Across two starts and nine innings, he's maintained a 9:3 K:BB while allowing one run (none earned). He's projected to face the Angels on Saturday, a team that has struck out at a near 33 percent clip across the last two weeks.

Edward Cabrera, Marlins

Cabrera has always had swing-and-miss stuff, but in four starts since returning from the injured list he's allowed two or fewer walks on three occasions. Overall, in that same span, he's maintained a 1.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 22:11 K:BB (six walks came in a single outing). A matchup against the Pirates to close the campaign isn't particularly daunting.

Relief Pitcher

Jose Alvarado/Gregory Soto, Phillies

It appeared that Alvarado had taken over the closer role in Philly only to have Soto earn the save Thursday. This is still a spot to speculate on because the Phillies are likely to produce another save opportunity or two over their final weekend series.

Taylor Clarke/James McArthur, Royals

McArthur has accounted for three of Kansas City's last four saves, so he looks to be the best bet to pick up chances in the final series. Clarke does have one in that span, so in deeper leagues he could be worth speculating on as well.

Catcher

Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks

Moreno has started 11 consecutive games for the Diamondbacks and has hit .342 with six RBI and four runs scored in that span. Arizona has four games remaining (as of Thursday), so even if Moreno sits once, he should remain a good source of volume stats.

First Base

Luken Baker, Cardinals

Baker has benefitted from the absences of Nolan Arenado (back) and Alec Burleson (thumb). He has a clear path to at-bats to close the season and is a potential source of power (.386 ISO across 380 PA at Triple-A Memphis).

Second Base

Edouard Julien, Twins

After serving in a fairly strict platoon role earlier in the season, Julien is the full-time starter at second base with Royce Lewis (hamstring) unfortunately sidelined again. Of course, the real draw is that the Twins close the regular season at Coors Field.

Third Base

Junior Caminero, Rays

For leagues that run FAAB on Thursday night, this may be the first opportunity to pick up Caminero. The Rays eased him into things originally, but he's started four consecutive games (through Wednesday). He's collected a hit in three of those games. This would obviously be a more exciting pickup if there were more than a handful of games left in the regular season, as it's unclear exactly how ready Caminero is to immediately make an impact.

Elehuris Montero, Rockies

Montero has stepped into a regular role since Sept. 1, and there's been both good and bad in his profile. The good is that he has three home runs, nine RBI and 14 runs scored across 22 games while hitting .299. His remaining series is also at home. He's at risk of volatile performance due to a 30-percent strikeout rate, but we're focused on short-term results rather than long-term evaluation.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds

The Reds are finally finding Encarnacion-Strand consistent playing time in a utility role as he's started nine of the team's last 10 games. He's ripped six homers in that span, so there's no reason for Cincinnati to sit him now.

Shortstop

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies

For those in need of a streaming option at the position, Tovar closes the season at home and has a .337 wOBA with a .171 ISO with the benefit of Coors Field on the campaign.

Brayan Rocchio, Guardians

Rocchio was promoted Wednesday and could be a source of stolen bases. He has 25 swiped bags with Triple-A Columbus across 116 games and presumably was called up to play in Cleveland.

Marco Luciano, Giants

The Brandon Crawford era in San Francisco era appears to have come to an unceremonious end, as he's on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. That has opened the door for Luciano, who has a pair of extra-base hits and a stolen base across seven games since being recalled.

Outfield

Matt Wallner, Twins

Wallner has been among the hottest hitters in the majors across the last two weeks, maintaining a .483 wOBA – good for fifth in the league in that span. As has been covered, the Twins end the season in Coors Field. A hot hitter in one of the better hitter's parks in the league is a good combination for production.

Parker Meadows, Tigers

Meadows has gone hot and cold in his first stint in the majors, but he's been on the better end of things lately by collecting one hit in six of his last seven full games. He's a power-speed threat (two homers, two stolen bases in that seven-game span), so he's a good option to get production across multiple categories to close the season.