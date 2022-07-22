MLB Futures Bets: Expert Picks for 2022 World Series

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: World Series Futures Bets

With the All-Star break firmly in our rearview mirror, it's time to turn our focus not only to the second half of the season, but to the playoffs. Let's take a look at the futures market and discuss a couple of teams to consider placing a wager on to win the World Series.

Mike Barner's MLB World Series Futures Bets

Pick: Houston Astros (+500 via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Most sportsbooks have either the Yankees or the Dodgers as the favorites to win the World Series. It's hard to argue with either, considering the hot start that both teams are off to. They also have plenty of resources at their disposal to make a big splash at the trade deadline.

With that being said, I'd fade the Yankees because their ownership has been reluctant to make the big trade that they've needed in the past in order to limit their luxury tax penalty. They could use a starting pitcher, an outfielder and a relief pitcher at the deadline, with the starter and outfielder probably being their most pressing needs. Will ownership pay the price in terms of the luxury tax and prospects to improve the team? Don't be surprised if they work on the fringes and try to make minor moves.

Unlike the Yankees, the Dodgers are never afraid to make a big splash on the trade market. That makes them very dangerous. However, the National League is tough with the Mets, Braves and Padres all having the potential to be difficult outs in the playoffs. In the American League, it sure looks like it's going to come down to either the Yankees or the Astros.

The Astros could use a catcher at the trade deadline, and probably another arm for their bullpen. However, they have plenty of dangerous hitters within their lineup, and they have arguably the deepest starting rotation in baseball. Trying to score runs against Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia is a tall order. Add in the Astros having more appealing odds than the Yankees and Dodgers and this could be the play to make.

Longshot Pick: Atlanta Braves (+1000 via FanDuel Sportsbook)

The defending World Series champions looked to be in trouble earlier in the season, falling into a big hole behind the Mets within the NL East. It didn't help their cause that Ronald Acuna Jr. missed almost all of April. His numbers since returning aren't up to par with his past production, but he's still shown a nice mix of power and speed with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases across 59 games.

With Acuna healthy, and their lineup firing on all cylinders, the Braves have cut the Mets' lead to 2.5 games in the division. They also have a substantial lead in the Wild Card race, so they would need to suffer an epic collapse to not make the playoffs.

The Braves' front office made shrewd moves that helped propel them to a title last season, specifically bolstering their outfield with the additions of Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario. With a chance to repeat well within sight, they could make more key additions before this year's deadline. They could probably use another starting pitcher since Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton have provided subpar campaigns. Also, Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright might need to have their innings limited down the stretch to be available for the playoffs.

If the Braves were to add another starting pitcher, and Ozzie Albies (foot) is back to his productive ways by the time the playoffs roll around, the Braves will be no pushover. If you're hunting for a longshot bet, the Braves might be your squad.

Michael Rathburn's MLB World Series Futures Bets

Pick: Houston Astros (+500 via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Much like Mike, I will fade the chalk teams - Dodgers and Yankees. Too many things can go wrong when you bet futures chalk; mainly injuries (in which the Yankees have had very few) and the trade deadline standing as an unknown as of this writing.

I was on the Astros all last year, and have continued this year. I love the way they play and one of the biggest factors in why I love them to win the AL and ultimately the World Series is how they played against the Yankees head-to-head.

The Astros have won 5 out of 7 in the season series with an average of 3.9-3.1 runs per game. The Yankees do live on the long ball and have some vulnerability on defense in the outfield.

I also look at more recent overall team performance particularly from June 1 - July 21. The Astros ranked 3rd at 16.6 in that period; the Yankees are 18.6. I like the Astros as they play in a weaker division and I think they end up with home-field advantage in the American League.

The Astros are balanced and they do not make mistakes. They can win 3-2 or they can win 8-7. Overall I love the value and the likelihood they end up in the World Series and win it all.

Longshot Pick: Atlanta Braves (+1000 via FanDuel Sportsbook)

I used the benchmark of June 1st for a reason because that is around when Ronald Acuna Jr. came back and the Braves started their run. They rank 2nd in WAR at 17.8 behind the Yankees.

Also, we saw a lot of strange things in April so I do not want to weight those results as much as recent performance.

The Braves had an epic run last year and look to be in a better position this year. I still think they need to make a couple of key moves at the trading deadline and they could swing the pendulum.

They still have to face the Mets quite a bit in the second half and they should have Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom back. I prefer the Braves experience of last year vs. the Mets, who I wonder what they will do in a critical spot in a playoff game.

