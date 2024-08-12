Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Monitor Abrams' Back Issue

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

A back injury has forced Abrams out of the starting lineup in three consecutive games. Nailing down specifics regarding back injuries is often difficult, as teams often provide information regarding specific symptoms being experienced by the affected individual without revealing a true diagnosis. Terms like soreness, tightness and spasms are descriptive, but can be the result of an assortment of injuries. Most of these injuries are likely muscular in nature though sprains and disc-related problems can also cause these same symptoms. In Abrams' case, the location of the injury has been specified, as the injury is considered an upper back issue. Tightness or spasms in this area are frequently linked to a myofascial trigger point. Luckily a wide variety of treatment options can be utilized on these tight "knots" in the muscle, including massage, ultrasound and physical therapy. If appropriately managed, certain myofascial trigger points may resolve quickly. Hopefully Abrams' back injury is something mild that can improve with another scheduled off day on Monday. Consider him day-to-day for now, but I would lean toward this being something minor as Washington did allow Abrams to serve as a pinch runner over the weekend.

Fernando Tatis: The Padres outfielder continues to make incremental process in his return from a stress reaction in his right femur. Recent imaging has shown an improvement at the injury site and Tatis is doing controlled baseball-related activities. However, all indications suggest a September return is the most likely case, creating a nightmare scenario for fantasy managers. He remains too valuable to send to the waiver wire, so I will continue to suggest that those invested here simply remain patient.

Kyle Tucker: Like Tatis, Tucker is another talented outfielder who continues to slowly recuperate from a lower leg injury. Tucker has not played since fouling a ball off his right shin on June 3. The injury continues to be called a shin contusion; a diagnosis that is a bit misleading. The word contusion is most often associated with a soft tissue contusion or a simple bruise. A shin contusion is likely a bone contusion, a more complex injury that often needs considerable amount of time to full heal.

Furthermore, lower leg contusions may offer another layer of complexity due to the anatomy of the leg below the knee. Here the muscles and neurovascular structures are confined to fascial compartments. Any swelling within or around these compartments can cause issues with the nerves, muscles and blood vessels here. There has been no mention of compartment syndrome with Tucker, though some degree of impingement would help explain some of his lingering symptoms. Fortunately, Tucker is trending in the right direction and may begin running the bases soon. He is likely multiple weeks away from returning, but an end to the problem is at last in sight.

Check Swings

Nathan Eovaldi and Max Scherzer: The Rangers' defense of the World Series title has not gone as smoothly as hoped, primarily due to a pitching staff ravaged by injury. Nathan Eovaldi was the most recent pitcher to sustain an injury, leaving Saturday's start against the Yankees after three innings. The injury is being called right side tightness, and Eovaldi has been sent back to Texas for further evaluation. An oblique strain or an intercostal injury could result in side discomfort, and either injury would likely require a stint on the injured list. The visit with team doctors will provide clarity to the situation but he seems unlikely to make his next start.

Teammate Max Scherzer will be joining Eovaldi on the plane back to Arlington as the fatigue in his throwing shoulder has not improved. He is eligible to return Thursday but that will not occur. Like Eovaldi, Scherzer's long-term status should become clearer after further evaluation.

Zac Gallen: Gallen lasted just 4.1 innings in Saturday's blowout win over the Phillies. Fortunately, the reason for the early departure is general body cramps and not a more significant injury. Rest, fluids and some additional treatment should allow Gallen to continue his normal routine and be ready to pitch during the team's three-game road series against the Rays.

Ketel Marte: Marte also failed to finish Saturday's game, leaving with an injury following a collision with Philadelphia's Garrett Stubbs. Stubbs slid through second base and into Marte's left ankle as he attempted to apply the tag. The injury is being called a left ankle contusion (I know. I know. Another contusion), but Marte does not believe it is serious. He did not play Sunday but is optimistic he will play Monday against the Rockies. He should be considered day-to-day entering the week ahead.

Grayson Rodriguez: The Orioles starter will not miss the remainder of the season after straining a muscle in his throwing shoulder. Rodriguez, who missed three months last season with moderate strain of the latissimus dorsi, suffered the injury when warming up. The strain occurred near his previous injury but involves a different muscle, the teres major. Multiple pitchers, including Mike Clevinger, Corey Kluber and Triston McKenzie, have suffered teres major strains and missed prolonged periods of time. However, these strains were all considered Grade II or higher. Rodriguez's injury is classified as mild and is likely more comparable to the teres major strains sustained by Justin Verlander or Anthony DeSclafani. These players were able to come back in weeks, not months, with DeSclafani missing the minimum amount of time. A return by the end of August may be a stretch, but Rodriguez could plausibly be back in September.

Justin Verlander: The Astros veteran completed his first rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land. Verlander, who has been sidelined with neck soreness, threw 52 pitches in three innings of work. He finished with one earned run on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. A second rehab appearance with the Space Cowboys is likely, but the Astros are hoping that will be enough to shake off any accumulated rust. If Verlander avoids any setbacks, he could return by the end of August, perhaps as early as August 20.