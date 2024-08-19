Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Red's Ace Greene on 15-Day IL

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The Dodgers first baseman suffered a "jammed" middle finger on his right hand over the weekend. He did not play Sunday and will also miss Monday as he undergoes further testing, including a CT scan. While X-rays are the

The Red ace was a surprise addition to the injury report when Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with soreness in his throwing elbow. Greene was stellar in his previous outing, throwing seven innings of one-run ball against the Cardinals. However, he reported the soreness to the team's medical staff, and the Reds opted to take a conservative approach with his care. Greene previously underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. Further testing is under way that should help pinpoint the root of the problem. Fantasy managers invested in Green will have to hope the MRI shows little more than inflammation, as anything more severe could result in substantial time lost.

I hate speculating about injuries as it can be misleading for those reading the column. I like definitive diagnoses that allow me to provide insight into the injury and a possible return date for the player. Unfortunately, we have more questions than answers entering the week, as multiple top-tier players are awaiting medical testing to determine the extent and severity of injuries sustained over the weekend. I will do my best to read the tea leaves on several of the these situations and try to decipher what each of these players could be facing.

Hunter Greene

Freddie Freeman

The Dodgers first baseman suffered a "jammed" middle finger on his right hand over the weekend. He did not play Sunday and will also miss Monday as he undergoes further testing, including a CT scan. While X-rays are the first test used to identify bone-related injuries, they do not adequately detect injuries involving soft tissue structures like muscle or ligaments. MRIs and CT scans are generally used to provide detail on these types of injuries. The term "jammed" provides little insight to the nature of the ailment, but the decision to get a CT scan suggests they are worried about some type of sprain or strain. Freeman is considered day-to-day, but I'm betting he misses time beyond Monday with an IL stint highly possible.

Ha-Seong Kim

Like Freeman, Kim suffered an injury currently being described as "jammed." Kim's injury involves his right shoulder and occurred as he dove back to first base to avoid a pickoff. The Padres shortstop was seen wearing a sling, and the team will send him for an MRI on Monday. A "jammed" shoulder can lead to an assortment of injuries, including a sprain or a glenohumeral labrum tear. It sounds like San Diego expects him to miss time, though specifics remain limited at this time. Those invested in Kim should begin looking for a suitable replacement.

Austin Riley

Riley was struck on his right hand Sunday by a 97 MPH pitch. He was removed from the game, and initial testing on the injury were deemed inconclusive. Riley's situation is similar to the one facing the Dodgers and Freeman as more detailed testing will be performed to clarify his exact diagnosis. An extended absence seems plausible at this point, but more details should emerge in the next few days.

Check Swings

Alex Bregman: Bregman has missed three straight games after sleeping in an awkward position. The uncomfortable night's rest left Bregman with swelling on the posterior aspect of his elbow. Fortunately, testing performed on the area revealed no structural damage in the joint. A return this week seems likely, and he seems low-risk for any long-term issues.

Jazz Chisholm: The Yankees third baseman is out with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow, though there is optimism he will be back this season. Chisholm is likely managing a low-grade sprain as surgery will not be needed at this time. However, the injury is expected to keep him sidelined through the end of the month. He may need a brace upon his return, as manning third base is demanding of the body. Fortunately, Chisholm has begun doing light fielding work and could begin swinging a bat at some point later this week.

Pete Fairbanks: The Rays closer is headed to the IL after suffering a strained latissimus dorsi in his throwing arm. Lat strains have becoming increasingly common in pitchers and generally result in a multi-week absence. The degree of strain often dictates the total time lost, but specifics regarding Fairbanks' injury have not been revealed. A moderate strain would likely be a season-ending issue, closing the book on Fairbanks' fantasy value. Tampa is likely to take a closer-by-committee approach, with Manuel Rodriguez and Colin Poche each getting opportunities.

Tyler Glasnow: Glasnow is headed back to the IL, just weeks after returning from a back injury. His latest injury involves his elbow, specifically tendinitis. Elbow tendinitis could be linked to multiple tendons located in the area, including the triceps or the flexors. Luckily, most pitchers to miss time with non-specific elbow tendinitis are back roughly two weeks after hitting the IL. Barring a setback, I expect him back on the mound this season.

Jared Jones: Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said the 23-year-old right-hander will need at least one more rehab start before returning from his lat strain. Jones has been out since July 3 but began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on August 12. The statistical results haven't been there, as he has given up six runs in his six innings of work over those two appearances. However, he has gradually increased his pitch count over the last week and could be given a longer leash in his next start. A return to Pittsburgh is coming soon, perhaps as early as next week.

Ketel Marte: A lingering ankle injury continues to be an issue for the Diamondbacks second baseman. He initially sprained the ankle on August 10 and missed just one game. However, he aggravated the injury in his return and missed three additional games. He went 1-for-3 on Saturday but did not start on Sunday. He was called upon for pinch-hitting duties only to leave prematurely once again. Arizona reported the latest setback is not a new injury but another aggravation, and they are considering all options moving forward. An IL designation may be the best course of action and allow Marte enough time to adequately recuperate.