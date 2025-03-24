Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Betts’ Illness Continues

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Mookie Betts

An early flight home from Japan and extended rest have not been enough for Betts to shake the illness that continues to bother him. The primary issue is his gastrointestinal system, as Betts has been unable to keep down food. The illness has resulted in considerable weight loss and prevented him from adequately fueling his body. He was expected to return to action over the weekend but was a late scratch from Sunday's exhibition. Betts remains without a definitive diagnosis, making the situation much more precarious to navigate. Medication has been provided but has not been enough to help him keep his food down. An absence on Opening Day in the States is looking more and more likely and those invested in Betts can only hope he is able to pinpoint the exact nature of the problem and begin returning to top form.

Shane McClanahan

The Tampa left-hander will begin the season on the injured list with a nerve irritation in his throwing elbow, specifically in the area of the triceps. It's a small detail provided by the Rays but it does offer context to the injury and suggests the problem involves his radial nerve, a nerve located on the posterior aspect of the arm. Nerves are a lot like rivers heading down hill. As they travel, they branch off in multiple smaller distributaries. If the primary waterway (nerve) is dammed up or disturbed by some other event, all the distributaries downstream may be affected. The radial nerve and its branches innervate more than a dozen muscles of the elbow, forearm, wrist and hand. Even a small irritation can disrupt the kinetic chain and impact a pitcher's ability to successfully deliver a pitch with velocity and precision.

McClanahan irritation appears to be linked to triceps impingement, and the team is planning on reassessing him after allowing him time off to let the triceps "calm down." As a result, McClanahan's long-awaited return will be delayed. A multiweek absence seems likely, and the Rays are expected to handle his elbow and recovery conservatively. Ryan Pepiot will slot in as Tampa's Opening Day starter.

Ranger Suarez

Despite improvement in his stiff lower back, the Phillies will place Suarez on the IL to start the season. Suarez appears to have tweaked the area on March 19 during an intrasquad game. Suarez reported a decrease in the related signs and symptoms, but the team will continue to carefully manage the situation. The left-hander has a history of lower back strains and spasms that have resulted in extended absences at various points of his career. His average time spent on the IL with his lower back issue is 24 days, setting up a return in mid- to late-April. Taijuan Walker will take over in Suarez's absence.

Check Swings

Gunnar Henderson: In my first column of the season, I expressed optimism that Henderson would be ready for Baltimore's Opening Day. Sadly, he will land on the IL for the first time in his career and miss at least seven games. Those invested here shouldn't see this as a setback but instead understand that he simply ran out of time to be completely healthy by the initial target date. The Orioles will wisely let him log additional reps, possibly in upcoming exhibition games, as he builds himself back up to play on a daily basis. Remain patient here. Livan Soto appears to be the first in line to replace Henderson in the lineup.

Jared Jones: The Pirates anxiously await the findings of the second opinion Jones sought out after undergoing his initial testing for elbow pain. The right-hander was expected to slot in behind ace Paul Skenes, but lingering discomfort in his throwing elbow has altered those plans. It's rarely a good thing when a second opinion is warranted, but those intrigued by Jones' upside will need to cross their fingers that there is no structural damage in or around the joint.

Vinnie Pasquantino: The timing of Pasquantino's injury couldn't be worse as the infielder strained a hamstring just days away from the start of the season. Pasquantino downplayed the injury following the team's final Cactus League game but was still slated for additional testing on Sunday. While it is encouraging to hear Pasquantino's optimism, I would prepare for him to miss time. Even mild hamstring strains require time to heal, and a rushed recovery could put him at risk for reinjury or aggravation. Consider him day-to-day until the test results are made public.

Clarke Schmidt: Schmidt will start the year on the IL as he continues to work his way back from shoulder fatigue stemming from a strain in the area. The spring was not kind to the Yankees rotation, as Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil suffered a high-grade strain of his latissimus dorsi. Cole will not pitch this season while Gil is expected to miss at least three more weeks. Schmidt's issue appears much less severe as he has resumed throwing and hopes to return when first eligible. Closely monitor his build up to see whether this is a realistic expectation or if this situation is going to stretch deep into April.

Spencer Steer: The Reds will place Steer on the IL to start the season with lingering soreness in his shoulder. He has undergone multiple MRIs in an attempt to pinpoint the issue. The imaging continues to show all structures intact, though the inflammation remains. Steer did receive an anti-inflammatory (cortisone) injection on March 1. He has resumed throwing and will remain with the team where he will take regular batting practice and potentially take part in simulated games. A rehab assignment appears inevitable here, prolonging his absence.

Brice Turang: The Brewers second baseman has resumed throwing after dealing with fatigue in his arm. Like soreness, fatigue isn't really an injury designation but more of a description of a symptom impacting the athlete. Fatigue is often linked to muscle-related ailments, but Milwaukee hasn't expanded on Turang's exact issue. While it appears likely Turang is available on Opening Day, the problem has ensured he will remain at second base after a move to shortstop was considered.