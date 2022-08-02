MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, August 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for August 2nd

Tuesday has the potential to be a wild day in baseball. There are 16 games on the schedule and it's the trade deadline. There could be plenty of changes leading up to the evening that would impact the betting lines, but as things currently stand, here are some wagers to consider on the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you haven't signed up at DraftKings yet, use the DraftKings Promo Code for a 20% deposit bonus.

Last Article's Record: 2-2 (-0.70 units)

Season Record: 20-15 (+0.89 units)

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Brewers have already made a big splash heading into the deadline, trading closer Josh Hader to the Padres. It might seem a bit odd for a team leading their division to trade away one of their stars, but they received what has the potential to be an excellent return of players, including Taylor Rogers and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz. They also have Devin Williams waiting in the wings to take over the closer's job.

They certainly have an advantage over the Pirates in this matchup with Corbin Burnes scheduled to start against Bryse Wilson. Burnes has been lights out, recording a 2.31 ERA, 2.93 FIP and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate. In his previous two starts against the Pirates, he recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed three runs over 13 innings.

Wilson has had problems keeping men off base, with his 1.60 WHIP a main culprit for his 6.31 ERA. He has just a 15.6 percent strikeout rate, which doesn't leave him with much margin for error. Given this significant mismatch, this could be a game to take advantage of in the betting market.

MLB Player Props and Bets for Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Brewers -0.5 Run Line First 5 Innings (-165) for 1 unit

Bryse Wilson Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-155) for 1 unit

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs entered the trade deadline with the expectation of being one of the biggest sellers. They made a move Monday, sending reliever Scott Effross to the Yankees. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ have been two popular names that could be moved by the deadline. If one or both of them are, it would deal a significant blow to their lineup. They could also deal their closer David Robertson.

The Cardinals are believed to be buyers, and are rumored to be right in the thick of the Juan Soto sweepstakes. They also made a move Monday, acquiring Jose Quintana from the Pirates. If they do make more moves Tuesday, they will likely be sending out minor leaguers, so don't expect their major league roster to take a significant hit.

This is a great pitching matchup between Keegan Thompson and Adam Wainwright. Wainwright loves pitching at home, where he has a 3.18 FIP and a 1.08 WHIP. Given the subtractions that the Cubs will likely have made by the time first pitch rolls around, this could be setting up to favorably for the Cardinals to emerge with a victory in what could be a low-scoring affair.

MLB Best Bets for St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

Cardinals ML (-175) for 1 unit

Under 4.5 Total Runs First 5 Innings (-120) for 1 unit

